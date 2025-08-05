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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Aug 5, 2025

Researchers at the Medical College of Georgia (GA, USA) have evidence that a daily dose of sodium bicarbonate can help the spleen promote an anti-inflammatory environment. This could be therapeutic for inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. The results, published in the Journal of Immunology, suggest that sodium bicarbonate could be a safe and easy way to treat autoimmune diseases in the future.

The group orally administered a sodium bicarbonate solution to rats and observed their organs' responses. The sodium bicarbonate caused the stomach to generate more acid, as if anticipating a meal, but it also stimulated the mesothelial cells of the spleen.

Mesothelial cells line body cavities and the exterior of organs such as the stomach and spleen. The cells have microvilli that sense the environment and respond to invading pathogens by signaling the organs' immune response systems. This includes the release of macrophages from the spleen.

Scientists believe that when sodium bicarbonate is ingested, signaling from mesothelial cells tells the spleen to moderate its immune response. This transmission of this message is aided by the signaling protein acetylcholine.

“Certainly, drinking bicarbonate affects the spleen, and we believe it's through the mesothelial cells,” suggests author Paul O'Connor.

Once the spleen received the message, it began producing more anti-inflammatory macrophages, or M2 cells, as opposed to the aggressive inflammatory M1 cells. This mimicked a response observed in previous experiments in rats with kidney damage when given the same treatment.

https://www.biotechniques.com/drug-discovery-development/a-dose-of-baking-soda-a-day-keeps-autoimmune-disease-away/

https://www.drlamcoaching.com/blog/why-you-should-try-drinking-baking-soda-for-autoimmune-diseases/

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Aug 5, 2025

In high-energy sports, energy comes from the glycolytic system, where the incomplete breakdown of glucose due to lack of oxygen results in large amounts of lactic acid.

In the process of converting lactic acid to lactate, an exponential accumulation of metabolites occurs in the muscle, including H+ (hydrogen ions). This causes blood acidification and a decrease in blood and muscle pH.

Sodium bicarbonate is a supplement that helps clear H+ protons from the muscle into the bloodstream. This reduces muscle acidosis and allows glycolytic metabolism to function properly.

When acidosis is very high, an enzyme such as phosphofructokinase is inhibited, and the process of glycolysis does not occur (glycogen cannot be transformed into glucose).

In efforts of less than thirty seconds, such as a sprint, the muscle does not reflect an alteration in pH.

Sodium bicarbonate is a potent buffer at the extracellular level, so it exhibits a strong synergy with beta-alanine. The combination of both supplements enhances the buffering capacity of lactate.

In bicarbonate waters, the bicarbonate anion predominates, acting as an antacid and alkalizing agent. They are especially recommended for gastritis, heartburn, hiatal hernia, or gallbladder disorders, as they increase the saponifying power of bile and alkalize urine and stomach pH.

Nighttime leg cramps are a common lower extremity condition suffered by approximately 50% of adults and approximately 7% of children. Sudden muscle tension and intense pain result from involuntary and abrupt muscle contractions, usually affecting the calf or foot muscles.

Contributing factors have been identified, including low levels of certain minerals, such as magnesium, extracellular fluid volume depletion, and neurological, endocrine, and metabolic causes. Balancing calcium and magnesium may alleviate cramps in some people.

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