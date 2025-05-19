STORY AT-A-GLANCE

According to research, consuming as little as 1 gram of bay leaves daily can lower fasting glucose by up to 26% and reduces LDL cholesterol by 40%, offering natural support for metabolic health

Insulin sensitivity improves with regular bay leaf intake, as studies show it protects pancreatic beta cells and enhances the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar

Liver and kidney function benefit from bay leaf extract, which reduces inflammation, improves enzyme balance, and prevents diabetes-related organ damage

Powerful antioxidants in bay leaves fight oxidative stress and inflammation, lowering the risk of metabolic dysfunction, heart disease, and complications linked to diabetes

Try adding bay leaves to your meals, brewing them into tea, or using them in powdered form to provide an easy, natural way to regulate blood sugar and improve overall health

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Bay leaves (Laurus nobilis L.) have been a staple in traditional medicine and cooking for centuries, but modern research now reveals something far more important about this common herb. Studies show that bay leaves significantly lower blood sugar levels and improve cholesterol, making them a powerful tool for managing your metabolic health.

Bay leaves also contain beneficial compounds that help protect cells from oxidative stress, which is one of the key drivers of inflammation and chronic disease. This ability to support both glucose metabolism and lipid balance makes them an overlooked but valuable addition to a health-conscious diet.

Bay Leaves Protect Your Organs While Lowering Blood Sugar

A 2021 animal study published in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery journal examined how bay leaf helps mitigate the damage caused by diabetes, particularly in the pancreas, liver and kidneys — organs that are often severely affected by the disease. Over four weeks, diabetic rats were given bay leaf extract, and their blood sugar levels, insulin response and organ function were closely monitored.

Bay leaf extract led to a significant drop in blood sugar — The rats that received the bay leaf extract experienced a significant drop in blood sugar, bringing their glucose levels much closer to normal compared to diabetic rats that received no treatment.

Pancreatic beta cells were better preserved — These cells are responsible for producing insulin. In untreated diabetic rats, these insulin-producing cells were severely damaged, leading to insulin dysfunction and uncontrolled blood sugar. In contrast, rats that received bay leaf extract showed stronger insulin production and healthier pancreatic tissue.

Untreated diabetic rats had severe liver damage — The liver, which helps regulate glucose and lipid metabolism, often becomes inflamed and overloaded with fat in diabetics. The researchers found that rats that didn’t receive bay leaf extract had liver necrosis (cell death), fatty deposits and structural degeneration.

Bay leaf extract-treated rats had improved liver function — Their liver enzyme (AST, ALT, and GGT) levels, key markers of liver function, improved significantly, suggesting reduced liver stress and better overall metabolic control. Liver enzymes are critical for detoxification and metabolic health, and when elevated, it means the liver is under strain. Bay leaf-treated rats had levels that were closer to those of healthy rats.

Remarkable improvements were also seen in kidney function — Diabetes causes kidney damage due to high blood sugar and inflammation, often resulting in diabetic nephropathy. In this study, untreated diabetic rats had kidney damage, inflammation, and abnormal structural changes. Bay leaf extract prevented much of the damage, helping reduce cellular stress and maintain normal kidney architecture in the treated rats.

What Makes Bay Leaves So Powerful?

Bay leaves have a positive effect on insulin signaling, which is one of the key mechanisms behind its antidiabetic effects. Insulin is the hormone responsible for moving sugar from the bloodstream into cells, but when you have diabetes, your cells become resistant to insulin’s effects.

Bay leaves improve insulin signaling — In the animal study above, bay leaf extract was found to enhance insulin sensitivity. This leads to lower blood sugar levels and improves glucose metabolism, key factors in preventing long-term complications of diabetes.

Potent antioxidants in bay leaves — 1,8-cineole, α-terpinyl acetate and linalool in bay leaves help reduce oxidative stress, which is a major driver of diabetic complications. High blood sugar generates free radicals, unstable molecules that damage cells and accelerate disease progression. Bay leaf’s potent antioxidants help neutralize free radicals.

Bioactive compounds in bay leaves help regulate lipid metabolism — In diabetes, cholesterol and triglyceride levels often become dangerously unbalanced, increasing the risk of heart disease. The study showed that rats treated with bay leaf extract had better lipid profiles (reduced LDL cholesterol and triglycerides and increased HDL cholesterol), which helped support heart health and overall metabolic stability.

This research provides compelling evidence that bay leaves are more than just a spice — they’re a powerful tool for metabolic health. “We believe that further preclinical research into the utility of L. nobilis treatment may indicate its suitability as a potential treatment in diabetic patients,” the study authors wrote.

Human Research Confirms Results

Previous research has demonstrated these effects in humans as well. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition examined the effects of bay leaf consumption on blood sugar and cholesterol levels in Type 2 diabetics. Their primary goal was to determine whether bay leaves could naturally help control glucose levels and improve lipid profiles in people who are at risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Different bay leaf doses were tested over a 30-day period — The study involved 40 participants, all diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. They were divided into four groups, each receiving a different amount of bay leaves (1, 2 or 3 grams of ground bay leaves in capsule form) or a placebo. After just 10 days, significant changes were already evident in the groups taking bay leaves, and more significant improvements were seen after 30 days.

Bay leaves help regulate glucose more effectively over time — Participants consuming bay leaves saw fasting blood sugar levels drop by 21% to 26%, with the most significant reductions occurring in those taking 1 or 3 grams daily. Even more interesting, these lower blood sugar levels persisted for 10 days after stopping bay leaf consumption, indicating a lasting effect.

Cholesterol levels also saw major improvements — Across all bay leaf groups, total cholesterol levels dropped between 20% and 24%, with the biggest reductions seen in LDL cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol). LDL levels plummeted by as much as 40%, a decrease that rivals the effects of some cholesterol-lowering medications.

Triglycerides decreased significantly — In the 1-gram group, triglycerides dropped by 34%, while the 2-gram group saw a 25% reduction. Even after stopping bay leaf consumption, their levels remained lower than before the study, reinforcing the long-term benefits.

HDL cholesterol levels soared — The researchers found that HDL “good” cholesterol rose by 19% to 29%, improving participants' overall heart health. This shift in cholesterol ratios is crucial, as high LDL and low HDL levels are key drivers of heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular problems.

The researchers noted that none of the participants were taking insulin, and they all continued their usual diabetes medications and diets during the study. This setup allowed them to identify how bay leaves affected the diabetics’ health beyond the effects of their existing treatments.

Another interesting aspect is that the most notable benefits were observed in the 1-gram group. They had the most consistent improvements across blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglycerides. This suggests that even a small daily amount of bay leaves provides meaningful health benefits, making it easy to incorporate into a regular diet.

What Else Is Bay Leaf Good For?

Bay leaves are an excellent source of vitamins A and C, iron, manganese, copper, and calcium — all of these are antioxidants with free radical-scavenging abilities, and positively impact your eyesight, bones, blood and more. Below are other health benefits associated with bay leaves.

Pain relief — In traditional medicine, bay leaves are used for alleviating digestive issues, like ulcer pain, heartburn, gas and colic. It’s also helpful in easing arthritis and headaches.

Protects against pathogenic bacteria — A study published in the Journal of Pathogen Research tested the antimicrobial and antioxidant properties of bay leaves against multiple bacterial strains, including Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The results revealed strong antibacterial effects, particularly against S. aureus and E. coli.

Bioactive compounds provide immune support — Researchers attribute these effects to the flavonoids (kaempferol, myricetin, and quercetin), polyphenols, and essential oils found in bay leaves, which all have well-documented anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting properties.

Inhibits bacterial growth — The monoterpenes and sesquiterpenes in bay leaves also disrupt bacterial membranes and inhibit their ability to grow and multiply.

For more interesting trivia on bay leaves and how they benefit your health, read “Are Bay Leaves Good for You?”

How to Add Bay Leaves to Your Diet

If you’re looking for a natural way to improve your blood sugar levels and cholesterol, adding bay leaves to your diet is one of the easiest steps you can take. The best part? You don’t need much. As the studies above demonstrate, even a small amount daily makes a big difference. Here are tips to get the most out of bay leaves and improve your overall health:

Use whole bay leaves in cooking — The simplest way to start using bay leaves is to cook with them regularly. Add a couple of whole bay leaves to soups, stews, rice, or slow-cooked meats. The leaves will infuse your food with their beneficial compounds while enhancing flavor. Just remember to remove them before serving, as they are not meant to be eaten whole. Brew bay leaf tea — If you prefer a more direct way to consume bay leaves, make a tea by simmering two or three dried bay leaves in hot water for 10 minutes. This allows the active compounds to extract fully. Drink this tea daily to help regulate blood sugar and reduce oxidative stress. You can also add a squeeze of lemon or a teaspoon of raw honey if you want to enhance the taste. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published There are other types of tea that are beneficial for diabetics. Learn more about them in my article, “Study Shows Tea Can Reduce Risk and Progression of Diabetes.” Use ground bay leaves for maximum benefits — If you want a more concentrated effect, use ground bay leaves instead of whole ones. Sprinkle a small amount into sauces, curries or even mix it into a smoothie. This method ensures you consume the beneficial compounds directly without having to remove the leaves later. Combine bay leaves with other antioxidant-rich foods — Bay leaves work even better when paired with other antioxidant-rich foods. Since oxidative stress contributes to insulin resistance and cholesterol imbalances, eating more fresh fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats alongside bay leaves further reduces inflammation and protects your cells. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Adding other herbs and spices to your meals gives you even more metabolic support. One example is cinnamon — read more about it in this article, “Cinnamon — An Ancient Spice That May Be Beneficial for Prediabetics.” Be consistent and give it time — The studies on bay leaves showed significant improvements within 30 days, but these benefits are best sustained through long-term use. Make bay leaves a regular part of your meals and be patient as your body gradually improves insulin sensitivity, lowers LDL cholesterol and balances blood sugar levels. Like any natural approach, consistency is key.

Bay leaves offer a simple, natural way to support metabolic health, and incorporating them into your diet requires minimal effort. Whether you add them to your meals, brew them into tea, or use them as a seasoning, they are a powerful tool for improving glucose regulation and protecting your heart.

If you’re struggling with diabetes, there are other herbs and spices that will help manage your blood sugar levels. Read “These Herbs and Spices Can Help Deter Diabetes” for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Bay Leaves

Q: How do bay leaves help lower blood sugar?

A: Bay leaves improve insulin sensitivity, allowing the body to use insulin more effectively. This leads to better glucose control and lower fasting blood sugar levels by up to 26%.

Q: Can bay leaves improve cholesterol levels?

A: Yes, studies show bay leaves reduce LDL (“bad”) cholesterol by up to 40% while increasing HDL (“good”) cholesterol by 19% to 29%, supporting heart health and metabolic balance.

Q: How do bay leaves support liver and kidney function?

A: Research found that bay leaf extract reduces liver inflammation, improves enzyme balance, and prevents kidney damage linked to diabetes, helping protect these organs from long-term deterioration.

Q: What is the best way to consume bay leaves for health benefits?

A: You can use whole bay leaves in cooking, brew them into tea, or take them in ground form. Studies suggest 1 to 3 grams daily for optimal metabolic support.

Q: Do bay leaves have other health benefits beyond blood sugar and cholesterol control?

A: Yes, bay leaves contain powerful antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and inflammation, which helps reduce the risk of heart disease, metabolic dysfunction, and bacterial infections.

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