Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 14

Great breakdown of how strength and cardio work through seperate pathways. The point about sedentary behavior independently causing disease even with clean eating is crucial because it exposes the idea that nutrition alone can offset a desk job. I've expereinced this firsthand when I fixed my diet but still felt sluggish til I added short walks between work sessions. The "exercise as eustress" framework really clarifies why consistency beats intensity for most people.

Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Dec 14

Certain genes should also be considered. Klotho, a naturally occurring human protein, has great potential to delay these age-related diseases. Exercise is linked to the longevity gene Klotho. Membrane Klotho acts through (FGF)-23 and regulates nitric oxide produced in the endothelium. Inactivity accelerates aging and its consequences, and is suggested as one of the main reasons for the increase in disease and mortality. The circulating s-klotho response has been shown to depend on the level of aerobic fitness: s-Klotho values ​​were significantly higher in trained individuals compared to untrained individuals. The significant and positive associations between exercise-induced changes in s-Klotho and 1,25(OH)2 levels and those observed in memory outcomes suggest that these factors may be potentially related to exercise-induced memory improvements in middle-aged adults.

