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Guillermou
Nov 6

Low-grade inflammation is the cornerstone of many chronic diseases. This type of inflammation increases with age, being common in older adults, and is known to be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD). In these cardiovascular conditions, higher plasma levels of pro-inflammatory mediators, such as TNFα, IL-1, and IL-6, are frequently found. Inflammation is often associated with increased intestinal permeability, with elevated intestinal translocation of pro-inflammatory mediators of bacterial origin, such as lipopolysaccharides (LPS). A higher cumulative incidence of CVD has previously been observed with higher serum levels of LPS-binding protein. LPS and other components of the bacterial cell membrane are recognized by various receptors on endothelial cells. LPS binding directly induces adhesion molecules, such as ICAM-1 and P-selectin, on endothelial cells, which are important for interactions with leukocytes.

Probiotics have been shown to have a positive impact on cardiovascular health. An imbalance in the presence of Firmicutes and Bacteroidetes has been linked to the progression of cardiovascular disease (CVD) due to their impact on bile acid and cholesterol metabolism. Probiotics primarily help reduce plasma levels of low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and attenuate pro-inflammatory markers. These beneficial microorganisms contribute to lowering cholesterol levels and produce essential short-chain fatty acids. The impact of lipid-regulating probiotic strains on human health is quite significant.

The data mentioned above highlight the potential role of the gut microbiota in controlling intestinal permeability and endotoxemia, and therefore, the development of chronic low-grade inflammation and the risk of CVD. These findings explain the growing interest in developing microbiota-targeted intervention strategies to downregulate low-grade inflammation as a way to prevent CVD. Therefore, foods and ingredients, such as probiotics and prebiotics, represent promising tools for the dietary management of CVD risk. In particular, dysbiosis is directly associated with many CVD risk factors in the host, such as diabetes. Previous research has demonstrated a strong correlation between dysbiosis and the development of CVD. Probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics are considered important regulators of microbiota imbalances, as they increase the colonization of beneficial bacteria and thus alter the gut microbiota.

https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/26/4/1172 (2021).--

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/mnfr.202300675 (2024).--

https://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007/978-981-99-5575-6_6 (2024).--

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsn3.4142 (2024).--

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