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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Sep 6, 2025

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is a condition with increasing incidence worldwide, affecting more than 20% of Europeans and North Americans aged 55+, and up to 60% of those aged 70+. Among many treatment options, endovascular treatment remains the most common; however, the most noninvasive, yet effective, is rehabilitation through exercise training. Recently, innovative solutions for this form of treatment have been introduced by combining anaerobic interval training with venous blood flow restriction (KAATSU) and cooling. KAATSU successfully stimulates the acute angiogenic response and influences certain endothelial functions. https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article/43/Supplement_1/ehab849.120/6521169?login=false (2022)

This study examined respiratory and circulatory responses during low-intensity resistance exercise using a KAATSU device, which results in moderate blood flow restriction, in both healthy male adults and male patients with cardiovascular disease. The results suggest that low-intensity resistance exercise using a KAATSU device may be a safe and useful training method for cardiac rehabilitation.

https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/dkmj/advpub/0/advpub_2022-032/_article/-char/ja/ (2022)

Low-intensity blood flow restriction therapy (KAATSU) is a novel physical therapy (PT) approach for rehabilitating muscle injuries in postoperative knee patients. Low-intensity exercise is used to strengthen blood flow restriction to achieve strength improvements similar to those seen with high-intensity BFR training.

http://medical.advancedresearchpublications.com/index.php/CHCMJ/article/view/1112 (2022)

Including KAATSU simultaneously with resistance exercise increases bone and muscle mass primarily through several hormonal pathways while improving cardiovascular function without any adverse effects. Improvements in mobility and gait are indicators of improved health-related quality of life, minimizing disability in older adults. Blood flow restriction protocols using occlusion pressures equivalent to 70% and 130% of systolic blood pressure were more effective in inducing peak parathyroid hormone (PTH) responses and promoting a metabolic environment favorable to bone anabolism.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13670-020-00323-9 (2020)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1728869X22000168 (2022)

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Sep 6, 2025

This study analyzed the dose-effect relationship between KAATSU resistance training and muscle function performance, as well as the underlying physiological mechanism. KAATSU resistance training can strengthen muscle strength, improve muscle endurance, and promote neuromuscular adaptation. Compression intervention with high occlusion pressure within the effective compression range can better improve muscle strength performance, while compression intervention with medium occlusion pressure is more conducive to improving muscle endurance performance. Continuous compression is better than intermittent compression at promoting neuromuscular adaptation. KAATSU resistance training promotes muscle strength by inducing greater metabolic stress, promoting the secretion of hormones related to muscle growth, promoting neuromuscular adaptation, and regulating the expression of microRNAs and molecules related to skeletal muscle formation. Muscular endurance can be promoted through several physiological mechanisms, such as upregulation of endothelial nitric oxide synthase, hypoxia-inducible factor 1, and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression at the gene or protein level, promotion of skeletal muscle capillary angiogenesis, activation of p38MAPK phosphorylation, the AMPK signaling pathway, and its downstream peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor 1α coactivator, and promotion of mitochondrial production and aerobic metabolic enzyme activity. Increased recruitment of type II muscle fibers leading to a higher threshold may promote neuromuscular adaptation. https://www.cjter.com/EN/abstract/abstract18645.shtml (2022)

In this systematic review and meta-analysis, BFR KAATSU training, compared with exercise under normal blood flow conditions, could positively influence both aerobic capacity and athletic performance. Differences in young and older subjects were discussed. KAATSU proved to be a promising and beneficial training for obtaining improvements in aerobic capacity (measured as VO 2 ) and performance.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11332-022-00944-x (2022)

This study aimed to compare the long-term effect of passive recovery (PR) and active recovery (AR) during low-intensity resistance training with BFR on hormone levels and performance in young men. The findings indicated that by increasing muscle activation and a greater metabolic load, RA during BFR resistance training could lead to more significant improvements in serum GH, muscle strength, and endurance.

https://bmcsportsscimedrehabil.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13102-022-00442-0 (2022)

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