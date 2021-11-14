Black Seed Oil Evaluated for Chronic Inflammation
Short-term use of black seed oil may reduce chronic inflammation and is being tested in the treatment of COVID-19.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Black seed oil (Nigella sativa) has been studied for its bioactive compounds — including thymoquinone, α-hederin, and nigellidine — which researchers have explored for potential activity against SARS-CoV-2
Early research suggests these compounds may influence the immune system through antihistamine and anti-inflammatory properties that d…