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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Aug 5, 2025

A brisk 15-minute walk after eating can significantly reduce blood sugar levels, more effectively than a 45-minute walk in the morning. Experts concluded that walking shortly after meals not only reduces blood glucose but also contributes to weight loss.

The simple act of walking can release endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine in the brain, improving mood and promoting positive emotions. These neurotransmitters play a crucial role in regulating emotional well-being.

Although even short walks of two or five minutes can be beneficial, the greatest effects are seen with walks of 20 to 30 minutes. This time is enough to reduce blood sugar levels and improve digestion without causing discomfort.

According to data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) from that same year, more than 530 million people worldwide suffer from the disease.

The scientists observed that such short walks after eating were able to regulate blood glucose levels, as opposed to more sedentary activities such as sitting or lying down. Therefore, when the study participants walked for a short period of time, the changes in their blood sugar levels were more moderate.

While standing alone already produced a small improvement in this regard, the benefits increased considerably if some movement was added to the equation, as several of the researchers involved argued. These two practices already require the use of sugar as fuel for our bodies to function properly.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40279-022-01649-4

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