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Guillermou
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Butyrate supplements also benefit the small intestine. Although the colon is its primary "home," the butyrate absorbed in the small intestine also has a powerful impact on the body. It doesn't just pass through; it interacts with local cells and then travels through the bloodstream.

In the small intestine epithelium

Although the concentration is lower than in the colon, butyrate can:

• Activate AMPK

• Increase tight junction proteins (occludin, claudins, ZO-1)

• Improve transepithelial resistance (depending on the dose)

• Serve as an energy substrate for enterocytes

• Improve the barrier

• Reduce LPS-induced permeability

• Decrease epithelial inflammation

Local immunological effect (lamina propria)

• Inhibits HDAC

• Increases FoxP3 expression

• Promotes regulatory T cells (Tregs)

• Reduces production of TNF-α, IL-6, IL-1β

• Modulates dendritic cells towards a tolerogenic profile

Mechanisms:

• Signaling via GPR41 (FFAR3) and GPR43 (FFAR2) receptors

• Direct epigenetic inhibition in immune cells

In the small intestine, butyrate:

• Can indeed promote the immune system

• It primarily works by increasing Tregs and reducing inflammation.

• Improves barrier function (dose-dependent)

• Does not act as a direct prebiotic

1. Strengthening the Intestinal "Customs"

The small intestine is where we absorb most nutrients, but it is also a critical entry point for pathogens. Butyrate helps manufacture tight junction proteins (such as occludin and zonulin). These proteins act as the "cement" between cells, preventing undigested food particles or harmful bacteria from entering the bloodstream. By preventing this leakage, the immune system does not have to be in a constant state of attack.

2. Educating Dendritic Cells

Dendritic cells, which are like the "sentinels" of the immune system, live in the walls of the small intestine. Butyrate binds to specific receptors on these cells and gives them a clear instruction: "Don't attack everything you see." This helps the body better tolerate food (preventing allergies) and supports beneficial bacteria.

3. Effects Beyond the Gut (Systemic)

Some oral butyrate enters the bloodstream and reaches the liver and other organs. There, it continues to exert an anti-inflammatory effect by inhibiting enzymes called HDACs (histone deacetylases). By doing this, it "switches off" genes that produce inflammation throughout the body.

The Ideal Balance

Ideally, the body should have both:

1. Butyrate in the small intestine (through supplementation or gradual release) to "cleanse" the blood of inflammation and seal the upper barrier.

2. Butyrate in the colon (fermenting fiber) to nourish the cells in the final part of the digestive tract and maintain the bacterial ecosystem.

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