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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou
Aug 19, 2025

Consider, as reported by Dr. Mercola, the relationship between ferritin and systemic inflammation, the origin of cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases, including cancer.

Iron stores are differently related to each cardiometabolic disease. Serum ferritin levels were positively and independently associated with the incidence of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and with the incidence of cerebrovascular disease (CVD) when higher cutoffs for high ferritin levels were considered.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12933-022-01450-7 (2022).-----

Elevated serum ferritin and IL-6 levels were associated with increased mortality and with reduced mortality at ferritin levels <80 ng mL-1. Epidemiological studies demonstrate similar results. Extremely elevated levels of ferritin and IL-6 also occur in individuals with high mortality due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Based on experimental and epidemiological data, we suggest testing the hypothesis that optimal ferritin levels for cardiovascular mortality reduction range between 20 and 80 ng mL-1 with % transferrin levels between 20 and 50%, to ensure adequate iron status.

https://academic.oup.com/metallomics/article/13/6/mfab030/6287580?login=false (2021).---

Ferritin was initially described as an accompaniment of several acute infections, both viral and bacterial, indicating an acute response to inflammation. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0896841121001864 (2022).---

In this review, we examine the current evidence on the mechanisms underlying ferritin secretion and the potential role of secreted ferritin in the brain, as well as the relationship between ferritin and neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease (PD), Alzheimer's disease (AD), and neuroferritinopathy (NF).

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12035-020-02277-7 (2021).---

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