Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Lisa Garza's avatar
Lisa Garza
4h

Thank you for talking about this. I recently purchased Butyrate and have been using it for about 3 weeks. I can say I am feeling the difference already. I also purchased your new book, Weight Loss Cure Melt Fat Naturally With Your Own GLP-1 and will be diving into it to be able to continue to take control of my health. I appreciate all your helpful advice and insight!

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