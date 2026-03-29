STORY AT-A-GLANCE

In an interview on the Rooted in Resilience Podcast, bioenergetic researcher Georgi Dinkov argues that cancer is not a random genetic accident but a systemic metabolic breakdown that reflects low cellular energy

Experimental animal models discussed in the interview showed that supporting metabolism with compounds like aspirin, B vitamins, and DHT halted tumor growth and, in some cases, led to tumor disappearance

The common belief that sugar feeds cancer is challenged, with evidence suggesting that impaired fuel processing and excessive fat oxidation — not sugar alone — drive lactate production and tumor growth

Chronic stress signals such as elevated cortisol and serotonin suppress mitochondrial activity, reducing your cells’ ability to produce energy and repair damage effectively

Strengthening your metabolic foundation through balanced nutrition, eliminating seed oils, lowering stress, and rebuilding daily energy resilience shifts you from a passive patient to an active participant in protecting your cellular health

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The standard story of cancer goes like this: a random genetic mutation turns one of your cells rogue, and your only options are to cut it out, poison it, or burn it away. But what if the story is wrong — not at the margins, but at its foundation?

Cancer shows up as unexplained weight loss, deep fatigue, persistent pain, lumps under the skin or abnormal bleeding. Once it spreads, it disrupts vital organs and becomes life-threatening. The conventional model tells you all of this traces back to damaged DNA — a molecular accident you couldn’t predict and can’t control. That framing leaves you with only three responses: surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation.

Bioenergetic researcher Georgi Dinkov, in an interview with Ashley Armstrong, co-founder of Angel Acres Egg Co., challenges that foundation directly. As he put it, “The tumor is not an alien trying to kill you ... cancer should never be looked at as a localized disease. It’s a systemic disease.” That claim shifts the entire frame.

Instead of a rogue gene, he points to metabolic suppression — meaning your cells lose the ability to produce energy efficiently. When enough cells fall into that low-energy state, they send distress signals that overwhelm your body’s repair systems.

From that lens, the Warburg effect — the well-documented shift where cancer cells rely heavily on glycolysis and produce excess lactic acid — stops looking like a genetic accident. It becomes a symptom of broken energy production. In a healthy cell, mitochondria burn fuel efficiently and produce carbon dioxide as a byproduct — a sign that the energy cycle is running cleanly.

Stressed cells generate less energy and more lactic acid, creating an internal environment that favors chaos instead of order. If cancer reflects a collapse in cellular energy rather than a mysterious mutation lottery, then restoring metabolism becomes central.

Cancer Shifts When Energy Returns

During the interview, which aired on the Rooted in Resilience Podcast, Dinkov lays out a direct challenge to mainstream oncology. He argues that cancer develops when a large enough group of cells becomes “metabolically deranged” — meaning their internal energy machinery has broken down — and the rest of the body lacks the energy reserves to correct it.

Instead of focusing on mutated DNA as the root cause, the discussion centers on energy production inside the cell — specifically how well your mitochondria, the cell’s power plants, are functioning. This shifts the focus from fear of random mutations to something measurable and influenceable: your metabolic health.

Cancer is described as systemic, meaning the whole body is involved — That means a tumor in one area signals a broader breakdown in cellular energy throughout the body. If your overall metabolic rate is suppressed — from chronic stress, poor diet, toxins, radiation or ongoing inflammation — your body loses the ability to keep abnormal cells in check. This gives you a new lens: instead of asking only how to remove a tumor, you ask how to strengthen the entire terrain in which that tumor formed.

Experimental models showed tumors stopping or disappearing when metabolism was supported — Dinkov describes animal experiments involving aggressive cancers such as mantle cell lymphoma and prostate cancer. He reports that certain groups receiving combinations of B vitamins and aspirin showed tumor growth flattening, and in some cases tumors disappeared. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In prostate cancer models, he explains that dihydrotestosterone (DHT) — the very hormone mainstream medicine often blames — halted tumor growth, and in combination with an aromatase inhibitor led to tumor disappearance in most of the animals studied. That suggests that restoring energy and hormonal balance can change the trajectory of disease in controlled settings.

Different compounds were compared to see which produced stronger effects — According to the interview, aspirin alone slowed tumor progression, but a metabolite called 2,6-dihydroxybenzoic acid achieved similar outcomes at lower doses. He also compared DHT alone, an aromatase inhibitor alone, and the two combined, noting that the combination produced the strongest regression in his model. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The takeaway: not all metabolic interventions carry equal weight. Some multiply the effects of others — which is why a stacking approach often outperforms any single change. If you’re serious about optimizing health, stacking supportive factors often yields stronger results than relying on a single change.

The discussion challenges the idea that sugar feeds cancer — Dinkov directly disputes the claim that glucose is the main driver of tumor growth. He explains that excessive fat oxidation — meaning your body burns stored fat under stress — blocks proper glucose processing inside your mitochondria. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When glucose can’t enter the energy cycle efficiently, it gets diverted into lactate production, which supports rapid cell division. In simple terms: it’s not the presence of sugar alone, but the inability to burn it properly that creates trouble. That reframes diet decisions in a way that directly affects you. Instead of extreme carbohydrate restriction, the focus shifts toward restoring balanced fuel use.

Cellular Metabolism, Stress Signals, and the Foundations of Healing

A key concept discussed is “quorum sensing,” meaning cells communicate and respond to their neighbors. Your cells don’t operate in isolation — they constantly broadcast chemical signals to their neighbors, much like a crowd that shifts its mood depending on who’s shouting loudest. When enough cells signal distress, the collective tone shifts from repair to survival.

Healthy cells normally share resources, even transferring mitochondria to struggling neighbors, but that support fails if the overall system is weak. Your daily stress load, sleep, nutrient intake, and toxin exposure determine whether your cells cooperate toward healing or drift toward dysfunction.

Carbon dioxide is a marker of healthy energy production — Dinkov explains that healthy oxidative metabolism produces carbon dioxide , while stressed metabolism produces excess lactate. While most people think of carbon dioxide as just an exhaust gas, it actually plays an active role inside your cells, helping maintain the pH balance mitochondria need to function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lactate, by contrast, shifts the internal balance toward a state that favors abnormal growth. This means that habits increasing efficient energy production — such as reducing stress hormones and supporting thyroid and androgen balance — strengthen your internal environment.

Stress hormones are identified as metabolic brakes — Cortisol and serotonin are major suppressors of mitochondrial activity. When these rise chronically, mitochondrial biogenesis — the creation of new mitochondria — slows. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lower energy output means slower repair, weaker immune oversight and higher vulnerability. In contrast, testosterone and vitamin D are signals that increase mitochondrial number and function. This reinforces the idea that hormone balance isn’t cosmetic; it determines whether your cells produce abundant energy or struggle.

Fat metabolism and carbohydrate metabolism compete inside the cell — Dinkov explains that when fat oxidation dominates, glucose entry into the energy cycle is blocked. Think of it like a gate between glycolysis and your mitochondria. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published An enzyme called pyruvate dehydrogenase controls that gate — it decides whether glucose gets escorted into the mitochondria for full energy extraction. When fat breakdown products pile up, they jam this gate shut. Glucose gets stranded outside, and instead of producing clean energy, it ferments into lactate.

Hope replaces fatalism when metabolism becomes the target — The interview closes with a direct statement: “Cancer is a metabolic disease.” That statement changes your role from passive patient to active participant. Energy production responds to diet, light exposure, micronutrients, stress control and hormone balance. When you strengthen those pillars, you strengthen the system that keeps abnormal cells under control.

Practical Steps to Rebuild Your Metabolic Foundation

If cancer reflects a breakdown in cellular energy, then your strategy needs to start there. When your cells produce strong, steady energy, they regulate growth, repair damage and remove what no longer belongs. Your focus shifts from attacking a tumor to strengthening the terrain that allowed it to form. Here’s how you address the root cause — low metabolic function — in practical, daily steps.

Increase your cellular energy production every day — Your mitochondria run on carbohydrates and oxygen. Most adults need 250 grams of targeted carbohydrates daily, and more if you’re active. If you’re under chronic stress or have been restricting carbs for years, your metabolism has likely slowed. Begin by adding whole fruit and white rice before moving to starchy vegetables or whole grains. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pair carbohydrates with adequate protein — about 0.8 grams per pound of lean body mass (or 1.76 grams per kilogram) — and make one-third from collagen-rich sources like bone broth, slow-cooked meats with connective tissue, or a quality collagen supplement. This supports repair without overloading your system. Eliminate excess linoleic acid (LA) from seed oils — Excess polyunsaturated fats, including LA, block proper glucose oxidation and push your body toward stress metabolism. That drives lactate production and lowers efficient energy output. Remove all seed and vegetable oils. That means no soybean, corn, canola, sunflower or safflower oil. Avoid nuts and seeds. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you eat out often, assume seed oils are in the kitchen — because they almost certainly are. Limit restaurant meals while you’re reducing your LA burden. Replace seed oils with stable fats such as grass fed butter, ghee or tallow. The goal is simple: remove the metabolic brake so your cells burn fuel cleanly. Lower chronic stress signals that suppress metabolism — Cortisol and serotonin slow mitochondrial activity. If you’re running on caffeine, skipping meals or sleeping five hours a night, your body is in survival mode. Eat consistently. Get morning sunlight to regulate your circadian rhythm. Avoid blue light at night. Walk daily, ideally in sunlight. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re indoors most of the day, understand that electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure adds another layer of metabolic stress. Reduce unnecessary wireless exposure where possible. Every stressor you remove frees up energy for repair. Reduce chronic stress that suppresses your metabolism — The interview clearly links metabolic decline to chronic stressors such as poor diet, toxins and radiation. If you’re running on constant psychological stress, overtraining, undereating or sleeping poorly, your metabolic rate drops. Prioritize deep sleep, and if you’re under heavy emotional stress, confront it directly instead of pushing through it. Your body can’t maintain strong energy production in survival mode. Rebuild your metabolic resilience through movement and light — Your body was designed to move and to absorb sunlight. Morning sun exposure stimulates nitric oxide and mitochondrial melatonin production. That strengthens cellular defense systems. Avoid harsh midday sun until you have been off seed oils for at least six months, as high LA levels increase sun sensitivity. Work your way up to a one-hour walk daily. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Add strength training gradually to build muscle, which acts as a metabolic engine. If you’re recovering from illness, start small — five-minute walks still count. Progress builds momentum. If you treat cancer as a metabolic problem, your daily choices become powerful. You’re not helpless. You’re rebuilding energy, one decision at a time.

FAQs About Cancer and Cellular Metabolism

Q: Is cancer really a genetic disease, or is it a metabolic problem?

A: According to Dinkov in the featured interview, cancer should be viewed as a systemic metabolic disease rather than just a genetic mutation problem. That means tumors develop when cells lose the ability to produce energy efficiently. Instead of seeing cancer as a random DNA accident, this perspective focuses on how well your cells generate and manage energy.

Q: What is the Warburg effect in simple terms?

A: The Warburg effect describes how cancer cells rely heavily on glycolysis — a fast but inefficient way of producing energy — even when oxygen is available. This process creates excess lactate. In contrast, healthy cells use their mitochondria to produce energy and generate carbon dioxide. In short, cancer cells shift toward low-efficiency energy production.

Q: Does sugar feed cancer?

A: The interview challenges the common claim that sugar alone drives cancer growth. Dinkov explains that excessive fat oxidation — meaning burning too much fat under stress — interferes with proper glucose processing. When glucose can’t be used efficiently, it gets converted into lactate, which supports tumor growth. The issue isn’t simply sugar intake but impaired fuel metabolism.

Q: How do stress hormones affect cancer risk?

A: Chronic stress hormones such as cortisol and serotonin suppress mitochondrial activity. When these remain elevated, energy production drops. Lower energy output weakens your body’s ability to regulate abnormal cells. Supporting metabolic health requires lowering chronic stress and stabilizing daily energy balance.

Q: What practical steps support healthy cellular metabolism?

A: Foundational strategies include increasing balanced carbohydrate intake to stabilize energy production, eliminating seed oils high in LA, reducing chronic stress, improving sleep and circadian rhythm, and rebuilding metabolic resilience through daily movement and sunlight exposure. These habits strengthen the internal environment that regulates cellular growth.

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