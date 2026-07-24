STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Cell-cultivated meat has already moved beyond the experimental stage, with five products completing federal review — though clearing review, as you’ll see, turns out to be very different from reaching your plate

The FDA and USDA share oversight of cell-cultivated meat, creating a multi-step approval process that includes safety reviews, facility inspections, and labeling evaluations before products reach the marketplace

States have adopted sharply different approaches, with some banning cell-cultivated meat outright, others requiring special labeling and many still deciding how they will regulate the technology

Court challenges are already being decided: in March 2026, a federal appeals court ruled that Florida’s ban does not conflict with federal law, dealing the industry’s central legal argument an early defeat — even as other claims continue

Understanding how foods are produced, regulated, and labeled helps you make more informed decisions, while choosing minimally processed foods from regenerative and grass fed farming systems offers a straightforward alternative to highly engineered food products

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A type of meat produced without raising or harvesting a single animal has already passed federal review and reached a handful of high-end American menus. Grown from animal cells in controlled facilities, cell-cultivated meat crossed the line from scientific concept to regulated food category, vetted and cleared by federal agencies before any portion was served.

Demand for animal protein is projected to climb sharply in the coming decades, and a growing number of companies are betting this technology will help meet it. But how many products have actually cleared that process, and what does the process even involve? The answers are more surprising than the headlines suggest.

The science, it turns out, was the easier part. After cultivated chicken made its brief debut on a few tasting menus, the rollout stalled, not because the technology faltered, but because a second battle opened far from any laboratory. In state capitols across the U.S., some lawmakers moved to block these products outright, others demanded specific labeling, and still others stayed silent.

Lawsuits followed over a single question: who gets to decide what reaches your plate — federal regulators or individual states? For now, the fight has shifted from the kitchen to the courtroom. Before you can understand why lawmakers, regulators, and food companies continue to clash over this emerging technology, it helps to examine how the federal approval process works, and why regulators built an entirely new system for food made from animal cells.

The Cultured-Meat Battle Shifted from Food Safety to Consumer Access

For an analysis published in Trends in Food Science & Technology, researchers examined how federal and state governments regulate cell-cultivated meat and seafood in the U.S. and cataloged legislative actions through October 2025.

Rather than studying health outcomes or consumer behavior, the paper focused on the rules that determine whether these products reach consumers at all. The researchers found that regulatory decisions now play a major role in shaping the future of the industry, affecting everything from product development to labeling and interstate commerce.

No single agency oversees the entire process — Instead, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) share responsibility. Researchers explained that the FDA oversees the early stages, including cell collection, storage, growth and development, while the USDA takes over after harvest and supervises processing, inspection, and labeling. This layered system exists because cultivated products combine elements of food production and biotechnology .

Only a handful of products have completed review — As of October 2025, five cell-cultivated products had successfully completed the U.S. regulatory process. These included products developed by UPSIDE Foods, GOOD Meat, Mission Barns, Wildtype, and Believer Meats. Four received both FDA and USDA clearance, while Wildtype salmon required FDA oversight alone because seafood falls under a different regulatory structure. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But clearing review guaranteed nothing. Believer Meats — one of the five — shut down in December 2025, only months after completing the process and finishing what it billed as the world’s largest cultivated-meat facility.

The approval process involves multiple checkpoints — Researchers noted that companies first participate in FDA premarket consultations, where they submit data demonstrating that their products are safe for human consumption. After receiving a “no questions” letter from the FDA, facilities undergo additional oversight and inspections. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For livestock and poultry products, the USDA then evaluates harvesting procedures, processing operations, sanitation programs, and labeling before products enter commerce.

Labeling remains one of the biggest unresolved issues — The analysis found that federal agencies still have not finalized comprehensive labeling standards specific to cell-cultivated products. As a result, approved products currently receive label evaluations on a case-by-case basis. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Researchers reported that products approved so far have used terms such as “cell-cultivated chicken,” while broader federal guidance remains under development. For consumers trying to understand what they’re buying, this lack of standardization creates uncertainty and fuels public debate.

The biggest battle now centers on regulation rather than technology — Researchers concluded that the science behind producing cultivated meat is only part of the story. Regulatory decisions increasingly determine how quickly products reach the marketplace, how they’re labeled, and whether consumers have access to them across state lines. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The paper warned that differing state laws could “inhibit interstate and international commerce, confuse consumers, and restrict consumer access” once these products become more widely available. If you want to understand where cell-cultivated meat goes next, the rules surrounding it matter just as much as the technology itself.

The Fight Over Cultured Meat Reached State Capitols

According to a report from Penn State Dickinson Law’s Center for Agricultural and Shale Law, the biggest story is no longer how cell-cultured meat is produced or how federal agencies review it. Instead, the focus has shifted to state-level restrictions, legal challenges, and questions about whether consumers will be allowed to buy these products in certain parts of the U.S. The report specifically examined federal oversight, recent state bans, and the lawsuits emerging in response to those bans.

States are splitting into three distinct camps — Some states prohibit the sale or production of cell-cultured meat entirely. Others allow products but require special disclosures or labeling requirements. The remaining states have not taken legislative action. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published According to the report, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Montana, Indiana, Nebraska, and Texas have enacted bans or prohibitions, while states such as Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, South Dakota (which has since moved to an outright ban — see below) and Iowa have focused on regulatory requirements instead.

The strongest resistance is emerging in major livestock-producing regions — Four of the five leading beef-producing states have adopted restrictions of some kind. Texas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Colorado have all enacted measures addressing cell-cultured meat, while Kansas remains the exception. This suggests that opposition is often strongest in areas where conventional livestock production plays a major economic role.

Legal challenges are beginning to test state authority, and the first major ruling has landed — A central development involves Upside Foods’ lawsuit against Florida’s ban . The company argues that federal clearance already exists for its cultivated chicken, and that a state can’t write conflicting rules to block a product the federal government has approved. It also argues that the ban illegally favors local agricultural interests over out-of-state competitors. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published On March 23, 2026, a federal appeals court — the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit — handed the company a significant setback, ruling that federal poultry law does not override Florida’s ban. The court’s reasoning was narrow but consequential: a law that bans a product outright is legally different from one that dictates how a federally inspected facility operates, so federal law does not displace it. Federal permission to sell a product does not force any state to allow it onto store shelves. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The case isn’t over, though. The appeals court rejected only the argument that federal law overrides the state ban. Upside’s separate claim — that Florida’s law is unconstitutional protectionism designed to shield in-state ranchers from outside competition — remains alive in the lower court, where the burden now shifts to Florida to prove its ban serves a legitimate local purpose that couldn’t be achieved by less discriminatory means. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For now, the early scoreboard favors the states: a product can satisfy every federal requirement and still be illegal to sell across much of the U.S.

The Midwest has become a major battleground — Additional data cited by the Council of State Governments (CSG) Midwest show that Midwestern legislatures continued introducing new restrictions throughout 2025 and 2026. Some states adopted temporary moratoriums, meaning a government-imposed pause on sales or manufacturing. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Others prohibited public funding, restricted purchases by schools and universities, or required special labeling. South Dakota, for example, moved from labeling requirements in 2025 to a five-year prohibition on the manufacture, sale, and distribution of cell-cultured protein beginning in 2026. These actions show how quickly state policies are evolving.

The future now depends on courts and lawmakers as much as technology — New legislation continues to emerge, existing laws face legal scrutiny, and court decisions could determine whether state restrictions survive constitutional challenges. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re trying to understand where this industry goes next, the answer depends less on scientific breakthroughs and more on how judges, governors, and state legislatures resolve the growing conflict between federal approval pathways and state-level restrictions.

Choose Real Food Over Engineered Alternatives

The biggest takeaway from the research is that the debate over cell-cultivated meat is no longer centered on whether the technology exists. It already does. What’s far less certain is whether the business does. Federal clearance hasn’t translated into a single product you can reliably buy — one of the five approved companies has already folded, and as of spring 2026, cultivated meat wasn’t being sold anywhere in the U.S.

I believe your strongest position comes from understanding more than the marketing claims. Pay attention to how products are regulated, how they’re labeled, what ingredients they contain, and who is shaping the rules behind the scenes. Knowledge gives you choices. Confusion takes them away.

That matters because many plant-based alternative meat products fall into the category of ultraprocessed foods, built from refined ingredients, industrial additives, and seed oils. Cultivated meat is a different category — grown from animal cells rather than assembled from plant ingredients — and its long-term nutritional profile simply isn’t known yet. The farther a food moves from its natural form, the more difficult it becomes to evaluate what you’re actually eating.

Choose real food over heavily processed substitutes — Whenever possible, focus on foods that remain close to their natural form. Many alternative meat products are ultraprocessed foods that contain industrial additives, refined ingredients, and seed oils such as soybean, corn, sunflower, and canola oil. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These oils are rich in linoleic acid (LA), which accumulates in your tissues and disrupts efficient cellular energy production. The health concerns surrounding these products extend beyond the manufacturing process itself and include the additives, processing byproducts, and ingredient combinations commonly used to create them. Support farmers who produce food, not food products — Every purchase sends a signal about the kind of food system you want to support. If you value foods raised through natural biological processes, direct more of your food budget toward local farmers, regenerative ranchers, and producers committed to transparent growing and raising practices. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When consumers support these operations, they help strengthen a food system built around nutrient-dense foods rather than increasingly complex manufactured alternatives. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you are fortunate enough to have access to local producers, visit farmers markets, join a community-supported agriculture program, or buy directly from nearby farms. Look for Demeter biodynamic and American Grassfed Association certifications when available. The more demand there is for real meat, dairy, and produce produced under high-quality standards, the stronger those food networks become. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Instead of waiting for large corporations or regulators to shape the future of food, you can influence it every time you decide where your food dollars go. Read labels carefully instead of relying on headlines — If you encounter a cell-cultivated product in the future, look beyond the front-of-package marketing. Focus on the ingredient list and how the product was made. On a cell-cultured product specifically, the words to look for are “cell-cultivated,” “cultivated,” or “cultured” — the terms regulators have permitted on the handful of products cleared so far. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Keep in mind that federal labeling standards for these foods still aren’t finalized, so every label you see has been approved case by case rather than measured against a fixed national standard. That means the wording can shift from one product to the next, and a reassuring-sounding term hasn’t necessarily been held to any consistent definition. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Many consumers assume that terms such as “cultivated,” “sustainable,” or “animal-free” automatically mean healthier, but those descriptions tell you very little about the quality of the food itself. Your goal is simple: understand exactly what you’re buying and how far it has been altered from its natural form before it reaches your shopping cart. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Understand the difference between regulation and nutrition — Government approval doesn’t automatically make a food healthy. Regulatory agencies evaluate specific safety standards, but that’s very different from determining whether a food supports long-term metabolic health. I recommend paying just as much attention to ingredient quality and degree of processing as you do to regulatory status. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The more you understand about how products are reviewed, marketed, and brought to market, the less likely you are to mistake approval for a stamp of nutritional excellence. Follow the policies that shape your food supply — State-level laws influence far more than product availability. They shape research funding, school purchasing decisions, labeling standards, and the direction of future food production. Understanding these policies helps you become a more informed consumer rather than a passive recipient of whatever food system emerges. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The more you learn about who is writing the rules and whose interests those rules serve, the easier it becomes to protect your health, support the types of farming you value, and make food choices that align with your long-term goals. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Two public resources make this easy to check yourself. Penn State Dickinson Law maintains a Cell-Cultured Food Regulations Issue Tracker, and CSG keeps a running map and legislative tracker for the Midwest. Before you assume these products are either available or off-limits where you live, spend a few minutes seeing what your own state has actually done; the map is redrawn almost month to month, with new bans, moratoriums, and labeling rules still moving through legislatures in 2026.

FAQs About Cell-Cultured Meat Regulations

Q: What is cell-cultivated meat?

A: Cell-cultivated meat is produced by growing animal cells in controlled facilities rather than raising and slaughtering animals. The products are made from real animal cells, but the production process differs from conventional livestock farming.

Q: How many cell-cultivated meat products have been approved in the U.S.?

A: As of October 2025, five cell-cultivated meat and seafood products had completed the federal review process. Those approvals involved oversight from the FDA, the USDA, or both agencies, depending on the type of product.

Q: Why are some states banning or restricting cell-cultivated meat?

A: States have taken different approaches based on concerns about consumer transparency, agricultural economics, and food policy. Some states have enacted outright bans, while others require special labeling or have imposed restrictions on public funding, school purchases, or product sales.

Q: Does government approval mean a product is healthy?

A: No. Regulatory approval focuses on safety standards and compliance with federal laws. It does not determine whether a food supports long-term metabolic health. Ingredient quality, degree of processing, and overall nutritional value remain important considerations when evaluating any food product.

Q: What is the most practical takeaway from the debate over cell-cultivated meat?

A: Understanding how foods are produced, regulated, and labeled puts you in a stronger position to make informed choices. Focusing on minimally processed foods and supporting transparent, regenerative food production systems offers a straightforward way to avoid confusion and maintain control over what ends up on your plate.

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