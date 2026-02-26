STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects over 800 million people globally, yet most don’t die from kidney failure. Instead, more than half of patients die from heart complications

New research identified kidney-derived extracellular vesicles that travel through the bloodstream and directly impair heart muscle function, helping explain the strong kidney-heart connection

These microscopic particles contain genetic material that disrupts calcium handling, weakens heart muscle contraction, and promotes heart cell death

CKD often progresses silently, with early damage detectable through blood and urine tests long before symptoms appear, creating a window for intervention and risk reduction

Strategies to support kidney health and reduce the risk of heart problems that come with it include maintaining sodium-to-potassium balance, avoiding nephrotoxic medications, staying well-hydrated, and limiting oxalate and phosphorus intake

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects more than 800 million people worldwide and causes over 3 million deaths each year. In the United States alone, roughly 35 million people — more than one in seven Americans — live with some degree of kidney dysfunction. What makes CKD particularly dangerous is not just the threat it poses to the kidneys themselves, but the way it silently damages other organs, especially the heart.

More than half of people with advanced kidney disease ultimately die from cardiovascular complications rather than kidney failure. The severity of heart disease tracks closely with the severity of kidney dysfunction, yet the mechanism behind this connection has remained unclear. Researchers at the University of Virginia and Mount Sinai have identified a previously unrecognized link between damaged kidneys and cardiovascular problems.

What Is Chronic Kidney Disease?

Your kidneys perform one of the body’s most demanding and continuous tasks. Every day, they pass your blood through millions of microscopic filtering units that efficiently remove metabolic waste, regulate fluid levels, balance electrolytes, and control hormone systems involved in blood pressure, red blood cell production, and mineral metabolism. When that system becomes damaged and cannot fully recover, CKD begins to take shape.

CKD reflects progressive injury to the kidney’s filtering units — As individual filters are damaged, the remaining healthy ones compensate by increasing their workload to preserve overall filtration. This adaptive response allows you to feel relatively normal for long periods, even as structural damage continues to accumulate beneath the surface. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published However, over time, the added strain wears down the remaining filters, leading to a steady decline in the kidneys’ total filtering capacity. Unlike acute kidney injury, which develops rapidly and may resolve, chronic kidney disease progresses gradually over months or years and is generally irreversible.

Clinicians assess CKD using two core markers of function and structure — The first is the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), which represents how much blood your kidneys filter each minute. It serves as a practical indicator of overall filtering efficiency. An eGFR below 60 signals reduced kidney function, while lower than 15 signals kidney failure. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The second marker is albumin leakage into the urine, measured as the albumin-to-creatinine ratio. Albumin is a blood protein that healthy kidneys retain within the bloodstream. When it appears in the urine, it indicates damage to the filtration barrier, allowing larger molecules to pass through when they should not. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Together, eGFR and albumin levels provide a clearer picture of how much filtering capacity remains and how compromised the kidney structure has become, helping clinicians gauge disease severity and progression risk.

CKD progresses through five defined stages — Stages 1 and 2 reflect early disease, where kidney function remains near normal but laboratory testing reveals evidence of strain or mild structural injury. At this point, symptoms are uncommon. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Stages 3a and 3b indicate moderate loss of function, during which waste products begin to accumulate more noticeably and blood pressure regulation becomes more difficult. Some people begin to experience fatigue or swelling in the legs, hands, or face. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Stage 4 represents severe impairment, where the kidneys struggle to meet the body’s metabolic demands and symptoms become more pronounced. Stage 5, also known as kidney failure, occurs when the kidneys can no longer maintain fluid, electrolyte, and waste balance without external support, making dialysis or transplantation necessary for survival.

Declining kidney function disrupts systems far beyond filtration — As kidney function declines, the effects extend well beyond filtration alone. Impaired regulation of sodium, potassium, phosphorus, and acid-base balance places strain on nerves, muscles, and the cardiovascular system. Hormonal disruptions interfere with blood pressure control, red blood cell production, and bone remodeling.

Over time, this leads to complications such as anemia, hypertension, bone loss, vascular calcification, and elevated cardiovascular risk. In addition to these systemic effects, researchers have identified a kidney-specific risk factor through which kidney injury influences heart function.

The Kidney-Heart Connection That Scientists Finally Traced

The featured study, published in Circulation, examined how chronic kidney disease drives heart damage independent of shared traditional risk factors, including hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking, and diabetes. Researchers identified a direct biological pathway in which injured kidneys release microscopic particles into the bloodstream that actively impair heart muscle function and accelerate heart failure.

The study focused on circulating extracellular vesicles (EVs) — Think of extracellular vesicles as tiny envelopes that cells use to send instructions to distant organs. When your kidneys are healthy, these messages maintain normal function. In people with CKD, EVs circulating in the blood differed from those in healthy individuals not by number or size but by their molecular cargo and biological effects on heart cells.

CKD-derived EVs were enriched with a distinct set of microRNAs — These microRNAs act like dimmer switches for your genes — they can turn down the activity of specific proteins your heart needs to contract properly. The damaged kidney sends microRNAs that essentially turn off your heart’s ability to pump effectively.

These microRNAs originate primarily from kidney cells rather than from the heart or other tissues — The researchers traced the precursor forms of microRNAs back to kidney tissue in both human patients and animal models. This establishes a direct kidney-to-heart communication pathway that explains how CKD can initiate cardiac injury even when heart disease has not yet been diagnosed.

EVs isolated from the blood plasma of CKD patients were directly cardiotoxic — When these CKD-derived EVs were exposed to heart muscle cells, they significantly reduced cell viability and triggered apoptosis, a regulated form of cell death. In addition to promoting cell loss, these vesicles interfered with the ability of heart muscle cells to contract properly, a fundamental requirement for maintaining normal cardiac output.

CKD-derived EVs disrupt calcium handling inside cardiomyocytes — Cardiomyocytes are heart muscle cells responsible for generating the force needed to pump blood throughout your body. Calcium ions control the contraction and relaxation cycle of the heart muscle, and precise regulation is essential for coordinated beating. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Heart cells treated with EVs from CKD patients struggled to handle calcium normally. Calcium signals in these cells rose more weakly and cleared more slowly, which interfered with the timing and strength of contraction. This resulted in changes that mirror early functional features of heart failure even before symptoms appear.

Reducing circulating EVs led to improvement in heart function — Cardiac contraction strengthened while markers of fibrosis (pathological scar tissue buildup that stiffens heart muscle) and hypertrophy (abnormal thickening and enlargement of heart muscle cells) declined. Researcher Uta Erdbrügger, M.D., an internal medicine physician-scientist with the University of Virginia School of Medicine’s Division of Nephrology, noted: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Kidney and heart disease can develop silently, so they are often discovered only after damage has already been done. Our findings can help to identify patients at risk for heart failure earlier, enabling earlier treatment and improved outcomes.”

This study reframes chronic kidney disease as an active driver of heart failure rather than a passive companion condition. More importantly, they point to a window for earlier detection and intervention, before heart failure becomes clinically obvious, by targeting the kidney-derived signals that silently erode cardiac function long before symptoms appear.

What Are the Risk Factors of CKD?

Several conditions and exposures accelerate this decline, with some acting as direct causes while others amplify damage that has already begun. Knowing the most common drivers gives you a clear starting point for protecting your kidneys before the decline becomes harder to reverse. These risk factors include:

Diabetes — Persistently elevated blood glucose damages the delicate filtering structures inside the kidneys, thickening and scarring the glomerular membranes that separate waste from blood. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published As this barrier becomes compromised, albumin begins to leak into the urine, a key marker of early kidney damage. About one in three people with diabetes also have chronic kidney disease, making it the leading cause of kidney failure in the United States.

High blood pressure — High blood pressure places constant mechanical stress on the small blood vessels that supply the kidneys. Over time, this pressure damages vessel walls, reduces blood flow to filtering units, and accelerates scarring within kidney tissue. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published As kidney function declines, fluid and sodium regulation becomes less precise, which can further raise blood pressure and increase strain on remaining healthy tissue. Approximately one in five people with high blood pressure develop kidney disease.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — Regular or long-term use of NSAIDs such as ibuprofen or naproxen can impair kidney function by reducing blood flow to the kidneys and interfering with protective prostaglandin signaling. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These medications blunt pain and inflammation by altering enzyme activity, but in doing so they also limit the kidneys’ ability to adapt to stress, dehydration, or reduced circulation. Over time, repeated exposure can contribute to chronic injury, particularly in people with existing risk factors such as aging, hypertension, or diabetes.

Kidney stones — Recurrent kidney stones can contribute to CKD through repeated obstruction, inflammation, and localized tissue injury. Stones can block urine flow, raise pressure within the kidney, and trigger inflammatory responses that damage surrounding structures. When stone formation occurs frequently or remains untreated, the cumulative impact can scar kidney tissue and reduce overall filtration capacity.

Obesity — Excess body weight places additional metabolic demands on the kidneys. Obesity is associated with insulin resistance, chronic low-grade inflammation, altered lipid metabolism, and increased filtration workload, all of which strain kidney tissue over time. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To compensate for increased metabolic needs, the kidneys often filter more blood than normal, a state known as hyperfiltration. While this initially maintains balance, prolonged hyperfiltration accelerates wear on filtering units and increases the risk of progressive decline.

Taken together, these factors help explain why CKD often develops gradually and remains undetected until meaningful damage has already occurred, making early attention to kidney health especially important.

8 Strategies to Protect Your Kidney Health

While researchers are now investigating whether blocking these kidney-derived vesicles could become a future treatment, the most practical approach today is preventing the kidney damage that triggers their release in the first place. The following strategies that reduce kidney stress may help reduce the toxic signals reaching your heart:

Restore a healthy sodium-to-potassium balance — Blood pressure regulation depends heavily on the balance between sodium and potassium rather than sodium alone. Aggressively cutting salt often disrupts metabolic signaling, raises insulin levels, and increases physiological stress, which undermines blood pressure control. The real issue isn’t salt itself, but where it comes from. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Most people get their sodium from ultraprocessed foods, which are stripped of potassium, a mineral necessary to counterbalance sodium. Replacing these with whole, unprocessed foods such as ripe fruit, root vegetables, and well-cooked greens helps restore mineral balance and reduce renal workload. Optimize your vitamin D levels — Vitamin D helps regulate the hormonal system that controls blood pressure and fluid balance. When vitamin D levels remain low, this system becomes overstimulated, increasing vascular tension and kidney strain. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Regular sun exposure remains the most effective way to maintain healthy vitamin D levels. However, avoid peak hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) if you consume linoleic acid (LA) from vegetable oils. This polyunsaturated fat builds up in your skin and oxidizes quickly, increasing your risk of skin damage. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Cut these oils from your diet for at least six months before getting peak sun exposure. Get your vitamin D levels tested at least twice a year and aim for a level between 60 and 80 ng/mL (150 to 200 nmol/L). If you don’t get regular sunlight, consider supplementing with vitamin D3 to maintain healthy levels year-round. Maintain daily movement — Regular movement improves circulation, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces pressure on the kidney’s filtering units. An hour of moderate activity, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, supports these processes without overtaxing the system. If you’re just beginning, starting with 10-minute sessions can still provide benefits. Every bit of movement supports healthier kidneys. Pay attention to your oxalate intake — If you have a history of kidney stones, moderating oxalate intake helps reduce recurrence risk. Foods particularly high in oxalates include spinach, almonds, peanut butter, sweet potatoes, and figs. Regular exposure to large amounts of these compounds increases the likelihood that oxalates will concentrate in the urine. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Combining oxalate-containing foods with calcium-rich options limits absorption in the digestive tract. Calcium binds to oxalate in the gut, forming an insoluble compound that is eliminated in stool rather than filtered through the kidneys. Dairy products and low-oxalate greens such as kale serve this role effectively. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Preparation methods also influence oxalate load. Boiling high-oxalate foods draws oxalates into the cooking water, which should be discarded before consumption. Adequate hydration further lowers risk by diluting oxalates, reducing their ability to crystallize and form stones. Reduce excess phosphorus intake — Phosphorus from processed foods places additional filtering demands on the kidneys. Phosphate additives used in packaged foods, colas, and fast-food meats are absorbed efficiently and accumulate quickly when kidney function begins to decline. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This disrupts calcium balance and triggers hormonal changes that strain kidney tissue. Choosing fresh foods and avoiding ingredients labeled with phosphate or phosphoric acid lowers this burden. When phosphorus levels rise, limiting dairy intake also becomes important due to its high absorbable phosphorus content. Stay well-hydrated with pure water — Hydration supports kidney function by diluting waste products and reducing stone formation risk. Thirst provides a reliable guide to your hydration levels, while urine color offers an additional indicator. Pale yellow urine reflects adequate hydration, while darker shades signal the need for increased fluid intake. Address recurrent urinary tract infection (UTI) without antibiotics — Repeated UTIs have been associated with faster kidney decline. At the same time, frequent antibiotic use stresses kidney tissue and alters microbial balance. Non-antibiotic approaches deserve consideration when appropriate, especially in people with existing kidney vulnerability. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published One alternative treatment worth considering is methylene blue. Learn more about it in “Benefits and Side Effects of Methylene Blue — A Comprehensive Guide.” Screen early if risk factors are present — High blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and family history all increase the likelihood of kidney disease. Simple blood and urine tests that measure eGFR and urine albumin reveal early damage long before symptoms appear. Detecting changes at this stage gives you the opportunity to address kidney issues before irreversible damage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About CKD-Related Heart Problems

Q: Why does chronic kidney disease increase my risk of heart problems?

A: Research shows that injured kidneys release microscopic particles called extracellular vesicles into your bloodstream, carrying genetic material that disrupts heart muscle cells, weakening contraction and promoting cell death over time.

Q: Can heart damage begin even if my kidney disease is mild?

A: Yes. Kidney damage often develops gradually, and changes in signaling between the kidneys and heart can occur before kidney disease reaches advanced stages. Because early CKD is frequently asymptomatic, heart-related effects may begin quietly, long before either condition is formally diagnosed.

Q: How do I know if my kidneys are starting to decline?

A: Kidney disease is often detected through blood and urine tests rather than symptoms. Measuring estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and urine albumin can reveal early damage long before you feel unwell. If you have risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or obesity, regular screening is especially important.

Q: Are kidney-related heart problems reversible?

A: The study showed improvements in heart function when harmful kidney-derived particles were reduced in animal models. In people, early intervention offers the greatest opportunity to slow or limit damage. Once kidney and heart disease become advanced, changes are harder to reverse, which is why early detection matters.

Q: What strategies can I adopt to protect my kidney health?

A: Focus on reducing the daily strain your kidneys absorb. Support stable blood pressure by restoring a healthy sodium-to-potassium balance, maintain regular movement to improve circulation and blood sugar control, and stay well-hydrated so waste products remain diluted. Limit avoidable kidney stressors such as ultraprocessed foods, excess phosphorus additives, and unnecessary NSAID use, and address UTIs promptly.

