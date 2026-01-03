Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Mikey Brien
6d

This article should touch on the fact that men can benefit from this too. This is not a woman only pregnancy hormone. Progesterone has been extremely helpful for me in the process of battling Lyme disease. It has normalized my elevated estrogen levels and so much more.

Guillermou
Jan 3

Metabolic diseases such as insulin resistance, diabetes, and obesity are the root cause of diseases like cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and cancer—a true epidemic today. Obesity and depressive symptoms often coexist in individuals, and a bidirectional relationship between obesity and depressive symptoms has been demonstrated. Depressive symptoms are common mental disorders, affecting more than 264 million people and leading to disability, suicide, and death. Meanwhile, the prevalence of obesity is increasing, and obesity is also becoming an emerging clinical and public health burden. Even worse, some data on comorbidity prevalence suggest that almost 43% of adults with depressive symptoms are obese, and the highest prevalence of depressive symptoms was observed among obese adults (24%). Heart disease is a major concern due to premature mortality and rising healthcare costs. The burden of heart disease, in terms of disability-adjusted life years and deaths, continues to increase globally. This study provided evidence that the coexistence of central obesity and depressive symptoms was associated with a substantially higher risk of heart disease compared to those without these two conditions.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165032721011605 (2022)

The evidence for a biological link between overweight, obesity, and depression is complex and bidirectional. Obesity can be viewed as an inflammatory state, as weight gain has been shown to activate inflammatory pathways, and inflammation, in turn, has been associated with depression. Because inflammation plays a role in both obesity and depression, inflammation could mediate the association. Furthermore, obesity could cause dysregulation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which is known to be involved in depression, thus contributing to the development of depression.

Obesity carries a higher risk of diabetes mellitus and increased insulin resistance, which could induce alterations in the brain and increase the risk of depression. In addition to biological mechanisms, psychological pathways must be considered. Being overweight, or the perception of being overweight, increases psychological distress. Obesity has been linked to increased body dissatisfaction and decreased self-esteem, which are risk factors for depression in some communities. Altered eating patterns or experiencing physical pain as a direct consequence of obesity are also known to increase the risk of depression. Obesity and depression show a bidirectional relationship; obesity increased the risk of depression and vice versa in prospective studies.

General obesity, rather than abdominal obesity, was associated with worsening depressive symptoms and increased incidence of depression, which may be partly explained by the systemic inflammatory response. The impact of obesity on depression should be taken more seriously in the older male population.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9729753/ (2022)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S089539882300082X (2023)

