New research shows that people with untreated sleep apnea experience a sharp nighttime drop in blood vessel function driven by the circadian system, increasing vulnerability to heart attacks and other cardiac events

In a tightly controlled sleep-lab study, participants’ arteries showed their worst ability to dilate around 3:00 a.m., revealing an 82% decline in vascular function during the biological night

This impairment persisted even after adjusting for blood flow, sleep quality, and apnea severity, confirming the circadian system — not behavior or breathing events — directly weakens vascular health at night

The findings help explain why people with sleep apnea experience more nighttime cardiac events, contrasting with the general population’s morning peak in heart attacks and sudden cardiac death

Researchers emphasize that understanding circadian timing may help refine cardiovascular treatments for sleep apnea patients, including optimizing medication schedules to enhance nighttime vascular protection

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a disorder where your airway collapses during sleep, and is characterized by loud snoring, choking episodes, poor-quality rest, and daytime exhaustion. Left untreated, it raises your risk for cognitive problems, accelerated aging, and dementia. It also triggers cardiovascular problems, like irregular heart rhythms and heart attacks. Today, 20% of the global population struggles with this disorder.

Now, a recent study provides more insight into how sleep apnea affects your heart health. While cardiovascular events have traditionally been attributed to apnea-related hypoxia and surges in sympathetic activity, new research suggests a powerful additional contributor — the body’s own circadian system.

Your circadian rhythm is a 24-hour cycle that governs many of your body’s processes. Its primary role is to ensure that all your body functions are working harmoniously to keep you healthy and well-functioning. So when disrupted — as is typically seen in people with sleep apnea — it exacerbates your risk of chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease.

Study Investigates How the Circadian Rhythm Plays a Role in Heart Health

Researchers from Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) investigated how the circadian system, your body’s internal clock, impairs your vascular endothelial function during the night, shaping cardiovascular stress.

Their findings, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association provide a better understanding as to why people with sleep apnea — who are prone to circadian rhythm disruptions — experience a higher rate of cardiovascular events at night, which differs from the typical early-morning peak seen in the general population.

Study participants — The study involved 12 adults between 40 to 64 years old with moderate to severe untreated obstructive sleep apnea. All participants were otherwise healthy, free of medications, and had stable sleep-wake schedules prior to joining the study. They were also rigorously screening to ensure no confounding factors such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), smoking, recent travel across time zones, or shift work, would affect the results.

Conducting the experiment — Over five days, participants lived in a time-isolated environment inside a sleep laboratory at OHSU’s campus; the lab was free of natural light or time cues. After a baseline day, they followed a schedule consisting of 10 repeating sleep cycles of 5-hour 20-minute periods (these were divided into 2 hours 40 minutes of sleep in darkness and 2 hours 40 minutes of wakefulness). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This manipulated schedule forced participants’ behavioral cycles (sleep/wake, meals and activity) to occur at all circadian phases. Meanwhile, their internal circadian clock free-ran at its natural rhythm, measured through repeated dim-light melatonin onset (DLMO) assessments. This design made it possible to determine whether changes in vascular function were driven by circadian biology rather than sleep, posture, meals, or the apnea episodes themselves.

Measuring the blood vessel function — Each participant had their blood vessel function checked 10 times during the study, at different points in their internal circadian cycle. This was done using a standard ultrasound test called flow-mediated dilation (FMD). The test looks at two things: the size of the artery at rest and how much the artery widens after blood flow is temporarily increased. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To make sure the results were fair, the researchers also calculated what’s called shear-normalized FMD, which adjusts the measurements so they aren’t affected by differences in how strong the blood-flow increase was.

Measuring sleep and breathing — During every sleep period, the researchers used polysomnography (a full sleep study) to track the participants’ sleep duration, sleep efficiency, and their Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI), which refers to how often breathing stopped or became shallow.

The researchers included these sleep and breathing measurements to see whether sleep quality or how severe the apnea was could explain changes in blood vessel function across the circadian cycle.

The Circadian Rhythm Affects Endothelial Function in People with Untreated Sleep Apnea

The researchers found that blood vessels don’t work the same at all times of the day. Instead, their ability to widen, which is an important sign of healthy blood flow, changes depending on the body’s internal clock.

The worst blood vessel function happened around 3:00 a.m. — During this time, the arteries were least able to widen, pointing to a higher cardiovascular risk. The change was significant — about an 82% difference from peak to low point. This is considered meaningful for heart and blood vessel health.

The same pattern was seen even after adjusting for differences in blood flow — This shows that the drop at night wasn’t caused by weaker blood flow but by a real dip in endothelial function. The resting artery size also did not change across the day, meaning the problem wasn’t the size of the artery itself — rather, the issue was specifically how well the artery could respond and dilate.

Vascular issues were seen even in participants without additional complicating medical conditions — This is important because it tells you these effects do not rely on severe heart disease or diabetes to appear; rather, they emerge directly from untreated apnea and the way your circadian system behaves if you have this condition.

This study demonstrates that instead of supporting smooth nighttime recovery, the disrupted circadian system of people with apnea acts differently, making their already-stressed cardiovascular system work even harder. If your goal is to reduce heart risk, understanding that timing plays a central role gives you a more specific target to improve. As noted by lead study author Saurabh Thosar, Ph.D., a sleep scientist and associate professor at OHSU:

“This is the first study to show the circadian system impairs blood vessel function in people with obstructive sleep apnea. In a future study, it will be important to test whether optimizing the timing of medication to protect vascular health can reduce cardiovascular risk across the night in people with apnea.”

Sleep Apnea Leads to Circadian Rhythm Disruptions and Puts You at Risk of Heart Disease

A comprehensive scientific review published in the Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology also highlights how disruptions in circadian rhythms help explain why so many people with sleep apnea are also diagnosed with heart disease.

According to their findings, 80% of patients with cardiovascular disease also have sleep apnea, and while this breathing disorder can occur independently of heart disease, even in children, leaving it untreated affects the circadian rhythm and raises the risk of developing cardiovascular disease over time.

“Cardiovascular health relies on tightly regulated circadian rhythms of BP [blood pressure] and heart rate (HR). Therefore, dysregulated circadian rhythms in patients with OSA may adversely impact heart function,” the authors wrote. “Based on the available literature, we provide a comprehensive overview of what is known regarding the relationship between OSA, circadian dysfunction, and CVD.”

Sleep apnea fundamentally disturbs the body’s internal clock — When you have sleep apnea, you experience repeated pauses in airflow that cause drops in blood oxygen and frequent micro-arousals throughout the night. This is because every time breathing stops, oxygen levels fall sharply, leading the brain to respond with a surge of stress signals to wake you just enough to reopen the airway. These events can happen dozens or even hundreds of times per night. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Beyond fragmenting sleep, this cycle of oxygen deprivation and arousal sends powerful physiological “shock waves” through the body. Over months and years, this repeated stress begins to disrupt not just sleep, but the timing cues that keep the body’s systems running in harmony.

Sleep apnea leads to disruption at the molecular level — Perhaps the strongest evidence of circadian disturbance comes from the molecular data. Inside every cell, a network of “clock genes” — including BMAL1, PER1, and CRY2 — loops through a 24-hour cycle, turning on and off in a tightly regulated rhythm. These genes coordinate the timing of metabolism, cardiovascular activity, hormone release, and immune function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published However, in people with sleep apnea, the clock gene expression falls out of rhythm and loses its normal rhythmic pattern. This misalignment creates a kind of internal circadian chaos, where the signals that normally keep organs synchronized fall out of step.

There are several interconnected biological pathways that cause circadian dysregulation to directly harm the cardiovascular system — For example, repeated drops in oxygen activate a key molecular sensor called hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha (HIF-1α). Normally, HIF-1α helps the body adapt to occasional low-oxygen situations. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But in sleep apnea, it becomes elevated night after night, which creates long-term harm as it triggers inflammation, impairs, vascular function, accelerates atherosclerosis, and raises blood pressure levels.

Sleep apnea also activates nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) — This is an inflammatory mediator. Think of it as a “master switch” for inflammation. Basically, your immune system stays in high-alert mode every night. NF-κB activation also leads to a surge in inflammatory chemicals, such as TNF-α, IL-6, and C-reactive protein (CRP), which damage blood vessels, raise blood pressure, and contribute to plaque formation.

Sleep apnea leads to abnormal blood pressure — A healthy cardiovascular system follows a clear daily pattern. During sleep, blood pressure and heart rate drop — this is vital, as it gives blood vessels time to recover from daytime stress. However, sleep apnea not only prevents this dip from occurring, but it actually causes the opposite — elevating your blood pressure at night.

Having a Constantly Disrupted Circadian Rhythm Raises Your Risk of Overall Mortality

In a large, multi-country study published earlier this year, researchers investigated the chronic disruption that causes your circadian rhythm to go out of sync. Their findings, released in the journal Scientific Reports, called this disorder Circadian Syndrome or CircS. Basically, it refers to a cluster of metabolic, emotional, and sleep-related problems that signal your body clock is severely out of sync. CircS increases the risk of early mortality, particularly in middle-aged and older adults.

The study participants — To conduct the study, the researchers used two sets of databases. They used data from 9,320 participants from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) and 7,637 individuals from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS).

Those with CircS were significantly more likely to die early from metabolic diseases — In both groups, individuals with CircS were older and carried heavier burdens of chronic illness, including heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes.

The risk wasn’t limited to metabolic conditions — People with CircS also faced higher death rates from Alzheimer’s, cancer, and even common infections like pneumonia. The pattern was especially higher in adults between 40 and 60 years old, where the risk stayed elevated across nearly every major cause of death. “This study is the first to show a strong, consistent association between CircS and both all-cause and cause-specific mortality in large, diverse cohorts ... CircS likely disrupts biological functions performed by vascular, inflammatory, metabolic, and other systems, increasing vulnerability to chronic diseases and premature death,” News-Medical.net reports.

The study authors highlight that early detection and targeted lifestyle changes that address patterns of CircS will help at-risk adults reduce their disease burden and risk of death. For more information on CircS, read “Having a Disrupted Body Clock Increases Your Risk of Early Death.”

Sleep Apnea Treatment Options

Addressing sleep apnea is vital in preventing disruptions in your circadian rhythm and minimizing your risk of heart-related problems. There are several options available, each suited to different severities and individual needs. These include:

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy — CPAP works by delivering a constant stream of air through a mask to keep your airway from collapsing while you sleep. But while many have experienced improvements in their symptoms, CPAP was never meant to be a lifelong solution. Even the featured study found that some individuals with sleep apnea do not tolerate this treatment. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rather, CPAP was designed as a stopgap — it’s meant to be used while addressing root causes like obesity, or issues with the airway or jaw anatomy. CPAP can also cause discomfort, as those who use it complain of effects like claustrophobia, nasal blockage, dry mouth, and skin irritation from the mask.

Mandibular advancement devices (MADs) — These are custom-fitted mouthpieces designed to move the lower jaw slightly forward while you sleep. This forward positioning helps keep the tongue and soft tissues from collapsing into the airway, reducing breathing interruptions. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published MADs are created by dentists who specialize in dental sleep medicine and are typically prescribed in coordination with a sleep specialist to minimize potential side effects such as jaw discomfort or changes in bite alignment.

Orofacial myofunctional therapy (OMT) — This therapy involves doing targeted exercises that strengthen and retrain the muscles of the mouth, tongue, face, and throat. OMT helps correct tongue posture, promotes nasal breathing, and supports healthier chewing, swallowing, and overall airway function. Those with mild to moderate sleep apnea can benefit from this, as it creates lasting structural improvements without the need for devices or surgery.

Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) devices — These devices use a removable mouthpiece worn for about 20 minutes a day, while awake, over a six-week period. The gentle electrical stimulation helps strengthen and tone the tongue and upper airway muscles, reducing the likelihood that these tissues will collapse during sleep.

Surgical intervention — In some cases, surgery may be recommended to widen the upper airway. This is often done by repositioning the upper and lower jaw forward, creating more space and improving airflow during sleep.

Making Significant Lifestyle Changes Are Essential to Improving Sleep Apnea

While the therapies listed above are helpful in addressing this sleep disorder, the first course of action is still addressing your lifestyle habits. Making these interventions will help address the underlying contributors and reduce nighttime airway obstruction, giving you more lasting, sustainable relief.

Retrain your breathing habits — Breathing through your mouth, shallow upper chest breathing, or over-breathing during rest all worsen your nighttime breathing by disrupting carbon dioxide balance and lowering airway tone. Train yourself to breathe through your nose instead. This allows for optimal oxygenation of tissues and organs, including your brain. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Working with a breathing behavior specialist will help you identify habitual breathing errors, retrain nasal breathing, and restore proper rhythm. Even during the day, how you breathe shapes how well you sleep.

Address obesity — Having excess fat around the neck, jaw, and upper airway increases pressure on soft tissues and narrows the airway. If you are overweight or obese, losing even 10% of your body weight leads to noticeable improvements in sleep apnea symptoms.

Adjust your sleep position — Positional sleep apnea happens when the airway is more likely to collapse in certain sleeping positions, especially when lying on the back. When you sleep like this, gravity causes the tongue and soft palate to fall backward, narrowing or blocking airflow. Instead, try sleeping on your side or stomach, or use a wedge pillow to elevate your upper body. This helps reduce this type of obstruction. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you unknowingly shift to their back during sleep, consider using positional trainers, specialty pillows, or even a tennis ball sewn into the back of your sleepwear to prevent it.

Avoid alcohol and smoking — Alcohol relaxes the muscles in the upper airway, increasing the likelihood of airway collapse during sleep. Smoking irritates and inflames the airway tissues, causing swelling and mucus buildup that further narrows the breathing passages. Reducing or eliminating these habits will improve oxygen levels, decrease apnea events, and support both cardiovascular and lung health — areas already under strain in people with sleep apnea.

Eliminate sedatives and benzodiazepines when possible — These medications depress the central nervous system, reducing muscle tone in the airway and weakening the brain’s ability to respond to drops in oxygen. This combination can lengthen and worsen apnea episodes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you depend on these medications for sleep, talk with your physician about non-sedating alternatives such as magnesium, L-theanine, or cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Circadian Rhythms in Sleep Apnea

Q: Why are people with sleep apnea more likely to have heart problems at night?

A: People with untreated sleep apnea experience a circadian-driven drop in blood vessel function around 3 a.m., making their cardiovascular system more vulnerable during the biological night. This nighttime decline helps explain why cardiac events in sleep apnea tend to occur when the body is supposed to be recovering.

Q: What did the new study discover about the circadian rhythm and heart health?

A: Researchers found that the body’s disrupted internal clock — not sleep quality or the severity of apnea episodes — causes an 82% reduction in vascular endothelial function during the night. This shows that circadian biology itself plays a major role in shaping cardiovascular risk for people with sleep apnea.

Q: How was the study conducted?

A: Twelve adults with untreated obstructive sleep apnea lived in a time-isolated sleep laboratory for five days, following a rotating schedule that separated circadian effects from sleep, meals, and activity. This design allowed researchers to pinpoint whether vascular changes were rooted in biology rather than behavior.

Q: Does poor sleep or apnea severity explain the nighttime drop in vascular function?

A: No. Even after accounting for sleep duration, sleep efficiency, and the apnea-hypopnea index, the circadian system alone still caused a significant decline in artery dilation during the night. This indicates that sleep apnea impacts cardiovascular health in ways not fully explained by disrupted breathing alone.

Q: What do these findings mean for people with sleep apnea?

A: The results suggest that disrupted circadian rhythms amplify cardiovascular stress at night, increasing the risk of heart attacks and other events during sleep. This highlights the importance of timely treatment and the potential value of therapies that consider circadian timing.

