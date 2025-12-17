Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

A team from the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) has demonstrated that reactive oxygen species (ROS) produced by mitochondrial metabolic activity are essential for generating the first line of defense of the immune system, protecting the gut from inflammation. The interactions between mitochondria and the gut microbiome converge in intestinal homeostasis, exhibiting a synergistic effect in health and a conflicting effect in disease. Gut microbes can affect ROS levels, mitochondrial homeostasis, and host health.

Mitochondrial health is vital for epithelial barrier function, which includes paracellular junctions, the secreted extracellular barrier (mucus and antimicrobial peptides), and the commensal microbiota, all fundamental for inducing immune tolerance. The role of mitochondrial function in mechanisms such as mucosal repair and the gut-brain axis is established.

A diet that avoids promoting endotoxins is linked to metabolic diseases, including cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and cancerous diseases. Chronic endotoxemia is a major factor inducing systemic inflammation that leads to metabolic syndrome. Phytochemicals reduce endotoxins.

Specific components of the Western diet, such as PUFAs, monosaccharides, processed fats, gluten, alcohol, and additives, can affect the tight junctions between enterocytes, leading to increased intestinal permeability and the release of endotoxins into the bloodstream, including lipopolysaccharides derived from Gram-negative bacteria.

Increased blood endotoxin levels have been associated with increased C-reactive protein concentrations and elevated intestinal permeability markers such as zonulite.

Probiotics help modify the gut microbiota, promote the growth of beneficial bacteria, and are an alternative source of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). They also reduce LPS expression and intestinal inflammation. Among them, Akkermansia muciniphila has the ability to reduce LPS expression, improving metabolic endotoxemia.

IBD is considered a global health problem. It is well established that IBD patients exhibit an altered gut microbiota composition with an expansion of potentially pathogenic bacteria and reduced overall diversity.

Emerging studies implicate the involvement of mitochondrial dysfunction in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Mitochondrial dysfunction plays an important role in a wide range of chronic inflammatory diseases, from cancer to neurodegenerative disorders. Treating the underlying mitochondrial dysfunction provides a novel therapeutic strategy for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Emerging evidence suggests that the gut microbiota signals to the mitochondria of mucosal cells, including epithelial and immune cells. It has been shown that signaling from the gut microbiota to mitochondria alters mitochondrial metabolism, activates immune cells, induces inflammasome signaling, and disrupts epithelial barrier function.

Stress inhibits the vagal nerve and has detrimental effects on the gastrointestinal tract and microbiota, and is implicated in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Low vagal tone has been described in patients with IBD and IBS, which promotes peripheral inflammation.

