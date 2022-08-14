Top 8 Nontoxic Cleaners You Can Use at Home
Doing this once a week for 20 years is like smoking 20 cigarettes a day for 10 to 20 years. It also triggers lung scars, infections, COPD, asthma, chemical-induced pneumonia and more.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Once-weekly use of cleaning products for 20 years may be equivalent to smoking 20 cigarettes a day for 10 to 20 years. Cleaning agents and personal care products are also the second and third most frequent cause for calls to poison control in the U.S.
Long-term exposure to household cleaners and disinfectants has been linked to increases…