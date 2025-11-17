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Guillermou
Nov 17

We are living with environmental toxins in the soil, sea, air, and food that cause serious illnesses and deaths in primates. Dr. Seneff, throughout her extensive biological research since 2011, has published numerous articles in various medical and health journals on topics such as modern diseases (e.g., Alzheimer's, autism, cardiovascular diseases), the impact of nutritional deficiencies, and environmental toxins on human health. The link includes 55 studies on glyphosate and vaccine-related illnesses, including neurological diseases.

https://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/ .---- There is growing evidence linking its widespread use to neurotoxic effects that contribute to neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders. In recent years, new classes of pesticides, such as neonicotinoids and pyrethroids, have garnered attention due to their potential to disrupt neurodevelopment, even at low levels of exposure. Furthermore, emerging evidence underscores the involvement of the gut-brain axis, neuroinflammation, and epigenetic modulation in pesticide-induced neuropathology. This review integrates evidence from epidemiological, in vivo, and in vitro studies, highlighting correlations between pesticide exposure and conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and cognitive deficits in children. Neurodevelopmental toxicity is particularly alarming, as symptoms can manifest subtly and late after early exposure, indicating the significant neurotoxic potential of pesticide residues and emphasizing the need for their careful assessment in food safety evaluations.

https://www.mdpi.com/2039-4713/15/3/83 (2025).

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