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Guillermou
Jul 26, 2025

An article that shows us that the combination of stimulant substances can cause dramatic results. In this extensive literature review, the consequences of energy drinks include cardiac arrhythmias, neurological and behavioral changes, acute organ inflammation (including the liver, stomach, pancreas, and kidneys), and autoimmune disorders. Their long-term effects are still unknown and can lead to psychiatric pathologies or the worsening of cardiac disorders. The results show an inflammatory response associated with oxidative stress, local gliosis, and elevated levels of IL-1, TNF-1, iNOS, reactive oxygen species, and peroxidation.

Exposure to alcohol in combination with energy drinks prolongs the duration of motor impairment, total white blood cell count, plasma potassium, calcium, kidney function, liver enzymes, and plasma triglycerides, increased locomotor activity, and higher anxiety levels.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10535526/ (2023).--

In this review, excessive caffeine consumption among adolescents can cause disorders such as systolic hypertension, agitation, nausea, anxiety, osteoporosis, palpitations, poor sleep quality, and stomach ulcers. Taurine prevents obesity among children, has positive effects on oxidative stress and inflammation in adolescents, and affects exercise capacity in athletes. Significant increases in serum levels of uric acid, creatinine, liver enzymes, and bilirubin caused by chronic energy drink intake indicated varying degrees of kidney and liver injury. Chronic intake of recommended daily doses in adolescents was associated with reduced DNA damage, attenuated inflammation, prevented mitochondrial dysfunction, protection against telomerase deficiency, and a slowing of cellular senescence. https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9284/11/1/12 (2024).--

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