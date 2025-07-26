STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Taurine, a common ingredient in energy drinks, was found to fuel the growth of leukemia cells by activating a powerful growth switch called mTOR

In animal studies, blocking taurine’s entry into leukemia cells dramatically slowed disease progression and extended survival by up to sixfold

Taurine supports healthy aging in animals, but too much, especially from synthetic sources, poses serious risks if cancer is already present

The same compound that helps your cells stay young is hijacked by cancer, making the source, dose, and context important

The safest way to use taurine is through whole foods like grass fed beef and pastured eggs; avoid overdoing supplements and skip energy drinks, especially if you’re at risk for leukemia

Advertisement

Energy drinks don't just spike your adrenaline — they also feed leukemia. A study published in Nature found that taurine, a common ingredient in energy drinks and many pre-workout supplements, fuels the growth of leukemia cells. Researchers with the University of Rochester uncovered how this amino acid supercharges the metabolism of leukemia stem cells by activating a powerful growth pathway called mTOR.

In lab tests and animal models, supplementing taurine made leukemia worse. Taurine isn't just a random additive. It's naturally produced by your body and found in high concentrations in meat, fish, and dairy. It helps regulate calcium balance, support brain function, and stabilize cell membranes. In healthy individuals, taurine has been shown to improve cardiovascular health, boost energy metabolism, and according to 2023 research published in Science, even extend lifespan in animals.

So which is it? Is taurine a longevity booster or a cancer risk? The answer isn't simple, and it comes down to how much you're getting, from what source and whether cancer is already in the picture. To understand what's really happening inside the body, and how something as simple as a drink additive could alter the course of a deadly disease, you need to look at what this first study uncovered.

Leukemia Stem Cells Use Taurine as Fuel to Grow and Spread

The Nature study looked at how leukemia stem cells — especially in fast-moving types like acute myeloid leukemia (AML) — survive in the body. Researchers found that these cancer cells don't work alone. They get help from nearby bone marrow cells that change their environment in ways that support cancer growth. One major discovery was that taurine plays a key role in this process.

Certain bone cells pump out extra taurine to support cancer — As leukemia gets worse, nearby bone cells, called osteolineage cells, start producing more taurine. Taurine isn't just floating around — it's actively pulled into the cancer cells through a special channel called the taurine-taurine transporter (TAUT) axis. This allows the leukemia cells to take in extra energy and grow faster.

Blocking taurine's entry into cancer cells stopped the disease from spreading — When scientists disabled the TAUT transporter in leukemia cells, the cancer slowed down dramatically. Mice with the transporter turned off lived up to six times longer. Even if taurine was still in the body, cancer cells couldn't use it without TAUT. That shows just how important this pathway is for the cancer's survival.

More taurine meant faster cancer growth and earlier death — Mice that were given extra taurine had their leukemia spread faster and died up to three times sooner. Researchers also found that taurine levels were much higher in the bone marrow of mice with leukemia than in healthy ones. When they blocked the enzyme that creates taurine in bone cells, the leukemia stem cells began to die off.

Drug-resistant leukemia cells had even more TAUT transporters — Leukemia cells that resisted chemotherapy had higher levels of TAUT, meaning they were more dependent on taurine for survival. When scientists knocked out the TAUT transporter in these cells, they stopped growing, even in lab dishes, and couldn't survive when transferred into mice.

Taurine Flips a Growth Switch Inside Leukemia Cells

Inside the cancer cells, taurine turns on something called mTOR, which acts like a master switch for cell growth and energy use. Without taurine, this switch doesn't turn on, and the cells can't generate the fast energy they need. Markers of energy production dropped sharply when taurine was removed.

Without taurine, leukemia cells lost their ability to make energy — In cells lacking TAUT, the mTOR signal dropped by threefold. Even when researchers tried to feed the cells energy shortcuts like pyruvate, which is created when your body breaks down sugar, they couldn't fully recover. That means taurine's role is more than just fuel — it's a trigger for the entire energy-making process.

Taurine sends a signal, not just nutrients — Taurine doesn't just nourish leukemia cells — it tells them when and where to grow. It uses proteins to direct the mTOR switch to the right place in the cell. Without that signal, the growth switch stays off. Because of this, TAUT is now being studied as a target for treating leukemia.

This finding hasn't yet been confirmed in humans — The study showed that taurine levels are elevated in the bone marrow of mice with leukemia, but there's no direct evidence showing the same taurine increase in humans with acute myeloid leukemia. That means taurine's role in human leukemia is still uncertain and needs further investigation.

Taurine Drops with Age, but Getting It Back Slows the Aging Process

While cancer cells hijack taurine for their own gain, healthy cells suffer when there's not enough of it. That's what researchers uncovered in a study published in Science. They wanted to know if taurine was simply a marker of aging or if it actually drives the aging process itself. What they found could change how you think about growing older.

Taurine levels steadily decline as you age — Researchers measured taurine in mice, monkeys, and humans and saw the same trend across the board: taurine drops sharply with age. It wasn't just a small dip — it was a consistent and measurable drop that began in middle age.

Replacing taurine helped animals live longer and stay healthier — When middle-aged mice were given taurine supplements, they thrived. The mice lived 10% to 25% longer depending on how the data was measured. Their strength improved, their metabolism worked better, and they moved more like younger animals.

Taurine helped the whole body, not just one part, function better — In mice, daily taurine led to stronger bones, less body fat, and more balanced immune responses. Their brains showed fewer signs of aging-related damage. In monkeys, the same pattern emerged — taurine boosted immune activity and improved mitochondrial function, which are both central to how well your body handles aging.

People with Low Taurine Were More Likely to Have Serious Health Issues

Low taurine was linked to a higher risk of obesity, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and chronic inflammation. These are the same conditions that rob people of quality of life, and in many cases, of life itself.

Exercise was one of the few natural ways to boost taurine levels — One workout session raised taurine and its related compounds in the bloodstream. This helps explain why physical activity slows aging, because it increases a compound that repairs, regenerates, and protects your cells.

Taurine reversed aging at the deepest cellular level — Supplemented animals had less DNA damage, slower cell aging, and better maintenance of telomeres, the protective tips of chromosomes that shrink as you age. That means taurine helped preserve the blueprint for life inside the cell, not just the visible signs of youth on the outside.

Taurine worked through multiple repair pathways — It supported mitochondria — the energy makers inside your cells — and calmed inflammation that damages tissues over time. It also kept stem cells functioning longer and protected immune systems from burnout. Together, these effects help explain how taurine improved health so broadly and effectively.

Taurine extended life in complex organisms, but not in yeast — Taurine helped worms live longer, but not single-celled yeast. This suggests its antiaging effects require the presence of complex tissues and systems that communicate and repair each other — something only multicellular creatures have.

Researchers believe taurine deficiency isn't just a symptom of aging — it's a cause — Replacing taurine improved multiple markers of health and longevity, which led the researchers to conclude that taurine loss is a driver of aging.

How to Use Taurine Wisely Without Feeding Disease

If you're leaning on energy drinks or taurine supplements to push through fatigue, there's a smarter, safer way to get your energy back. Taurine has real benefits for longevity, brain function, and cellular health, but the source and amount matter, especially if you're facing a condition like leukemia.

In some cases, too much taurine could make things worse by feeding the disease instead of supporting your recovery. And while energy drinks look like a quick fix, they come with a long list of problems that go far beyond taurine. To protect your health:

Cut out energy drinks and synthetic taurine blends completely — If you're reaching for energy drinks to boost focus or stamina, stop. These drinks are loaded with synthetic taurine and caffeine — and scientists now call them a growing public health concern. They're linked to heart problems, mood issues, digestive distress, and even neurological complications. If your energy is low, the real fix starts by restoring healthy mitochondrial function, not flooding your system with artificial stimulants. Pause taurine supplements if you've been diagnosed with leukemia or are at high risk — If you're taking taurine capsules or powders, look closely at why you started. For someone with blood cancer or a strong family history, even small supplemental doses could backfire. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Leukemia cells have been shown to hijack taurine as fuel, and supplying more, especially in concentrated form, could give those cells an unfair advantage. In that case, less is more. Even if you're healthy, don't go overboard on taurine supplementation. Focus on whole-food sources instead of artificial boosters — Taurine is naturally found in high-quality animal foods like grass fed beef, pasture-raised eggs, and shellfish. These sources give you taurine in balance with other nutrients, not in isolation. Focus on supporting your health with these natural taurine sources. Skip taurine-fortified beverages and processed products, which don't support your body the same way. Support your mitochondria, don't overstimulate them — Instead of looking for a shortcut, think long-term. Boosting taurine should be part of a strategy to improve mitochondrial efficiency — not to mask fatigue. Regular movement, deep sleep, sunlight, and real food do more to restore energy than any supplement. Taurine works best when it's used intentionally and in context, not on top of a lifestyle that's already running on empty. Track your response and listen to your body — Whether you're using taurine for mood, longevity, or stamina, start small and pay attention. Use a simple log to jot down how you're feeling each day — energy, sleep, digestion, focus. If anything feels off, back down. Your body will tell you when something isn't working. Respect that signal. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Taurine isn't good or bad — it's powerful. And like anything powerful, it demands respect and careful use. The goal isn't to chase more energy but to create the kind of balance your cells actually need.

FAQs About Taurine

Q: What is taurine, and why is it in energy drinks?

A: Taurine is an amino acid your body makes naturally, and it's found in meat, fish, and dairy. It's added to energy drinks and pre-workout supplements because it helps regulate energy use, brain function, and cellular stability. But in concentrated form, especially when combined with caffeine, it overstimulates the body and is harmful in certain conditions like leukemia.

Q: How is taurine linked to leukemia?

A: A study published in Nature found that leukemia stem cells hijack taurine to grow and spread, using it to activate a key growth switch called mTOR. In animal models, extra taurine accelerated leukemia progression, while blocking taurine's entry into cancer cells dramatically slowed the disease and improved survival.

Q: Does that mean taurine is dangerous for everyone?

A: No. Taurine plays important roles in healthy aging and energy metabolism. Research published in Science showed that taurine levels drop with age, and supplementing it helped animals live longer and stay healthier. The key is using it wisely — too much, especially in synthetic or supplement form, poses risks in people with leukemia or other blood cancers.

Q: Should I avoid energy drinks with taurine?

A: Yes. Energy drinks are not a healthy source of taurine. Studies have called them a rising public health issue because they've been linked to heart, digestive, psychiatric, and neurological problems. If you need more energy, focus on fixing the root cause — poor sleep, stress, and mitochondrial dysfunction — instead of reaching for a taurine-loaded energy drink.

Q: What's the safest way to get taurine?

A: Stick with taurine-rich whole foods like grass fed beef, pasture-raised eggs, and shellfish. Avoid synthetic blends and monitor how your body responds if you're supplementing for longevity or performance. And if you've been diagnosed with leukemia or are at high risk, cut out taurine supplements and talk with your care team about dietary adjustments.

NEXT ARTICLE >>

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked.

The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional. The subscription fee being requested is for access to the articles and information posted on this site, and is not being paid for any individual medical advice.

If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your health care professional before using products based on this content.