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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 30, 2025

In Spain, the most widely sold olive oil varieties are Picual and Arbequina. The Arbequina variety, and many others, are high in linoleic acid (up to 22%), but one of the most notable characteristics of the Picual olive is its high oleic acid content, 80% of its total composition. This, combined with its low omega-6 content (less than 5%), makes Picual olive oil one of the most resistant to oxidation and rancidity. This gives it certain ideal characteristics, such as its high resistance to oxidation when exposed to high temperatures. When used raw, it has an intense flavor and a certain bitterness that is sought after by many consumers. Always consume cold-pressed and organic.

Besides the distinctive beak-like shape of the Picual olive and the unique aroma and flavor of Picual extra virgin olive oil, its nutritional properties and numerous health benefits are noteworthy. These include its high oleic acid content, which can reduce levels of "bad" cholesterol (LDL); and its abundance of polyphenols, which help reduce fat oxidation in the bloodstream and prevent blockages, among other benefits. Picual extra virgin olive oil is very stable against oxidative processes and withstands high temperatures and frying better than any other variety, without losing its properties. According to recent studies, olive oil obtained from the Picual olive helps mitigate the risk of various types of cancer. Specifically, it protects against colon, pancreatic, endometrial, prostate, and breast cancer. https://olivadelsur.com/en/blog/picual-olive-oil-b104.html

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https://web.ujaen.es/revista/jja/pdf/0007-01/jja-0007-01-15-M1.pdf

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https://www.researchgate.net/publication/350279924_Experimental_Carcinogenesis_with_712-DimethylbenzaAnthrazene_DMBA_and_Its_Inhibition_with_Extra_Virgin_Olive_Oil_and_a_Diet_of_Mature_Olives_Picual_Variety (2021)

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https://ggoliveoilcompany.com/en/picual-olive/ ---

https://www.olivarte.es/blogs/noticias-aceite-oliva/la-variedad-picual

----https://fuenquesada.com/en/what-are-the-characteristics-of-100-picual-olive-oil/

https://www.oliveoil.com/picual-olive-oil-guide/

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