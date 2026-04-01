STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Intense training rapidly drains the cellular energy systems your muscles rely on, which causes power to drop and recovery to slow long before you feel overtrained

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is required for energy production inside mitochondria, and repeated high-intensity exercise lowers available CoQ10 faster than your body can replace it

Studies in trained and elite athletes show that supporting CoQ10 improves strength, helps maintain power as fatigue builds, and reduces signs of muscle damage after hard workouts

Blood levels of CoQ10 don’t reflect how much reaches muscle cells, and delivery into mitochondria is the true bottleneck for performance and recovery benefits

CoQ10 forms designed for better cellular delivery provide more usable energy with lower doses, making training feel smoother and recovery more reliable

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Hard training taxes your body faster than most people realize. During intense exercise, muscle cells dramatically increase energy turnover, and that surge places immediate strain on the systems that keep power output stable. When those systems fall behind, performance drops first, followed by slower recovery and lingering soreness that compounds over time.

At the center of this breakdown is coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10, also known as ubiquinone), a fat-soluble compound your cells rely on to turn fuel into usable energy inside mitochondria. You get small amounts from foods like organ meats, red meat and fatty fish, but levels steadily decline with age, ongoing stress and repeated high training loads.

When demand outpaces supply, muscles lose efficiency long before you feel “overtrained.” This disconnect appears often in conversations about performance and recovery. People assume fatigue means they need more effort, stimulants or more rest days, when the real problem is depleted cellular fuel.

Once that gap widens, every workout feels heavier than it should, and progress slows despite consistent training. This is why researchers began testing CoQ10 strategies under real training stress, measuring how changes in energy availability show up as differences in power, fatigue, and muscle damage.

CoQ10 Boosts Real-World Training Performance

A study published in the journal Antioxidants evaluated whether two weeks of CoQ10 use changed strength output, fatigue perception, and muscle damage after repeated bouts of strenuous training. The researchers focused on training conditions that mirror real-world physical stress rather than idealized lab protocols, which matters if you lift, train hard, or perform physically demanding work.

The researchers set out to answer a practical question: When training intensity spikes, does supporting cellular energy reduce breakdown and improve performance, or does the body simply hit a wall regardless of support? One hundred healthy, male firefighters from Granada, Spain, took part in the trial. This group trains regularly but still experiences fatigue, soreness, and performance drop-offs when workloads rise, which mirrors what many active adults face.

Participants taking CoQ10 consistently outperformed the placebo group — Those receiving 200 milligrams (mg) per day of CoQ10 completed more repetitions and lifted heavier average loads during high-intensity circuit weight training. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Even though the CoQ10 group did more work, their ratings of perceived exertion stayed similar to the placebo group — they worked harder without feeling like they were pushing harder. Improvements showed up within the two-week supplementation window, not after months of use.

Objective strength and power metrics confirmed the performance effect — Researchers measured peak power, movement speed, and force during bench press exercises. CoQ10 users showed higher peak power and force at several points during testing. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Power levels stayed higher even as fatigue accumulated. While both groups experienced declines during later sessions, the CoQ10 group maintained higher values across multiple sets and test days. This reflects better resilience rather than just a one-time boost.

CoQ10 reduced signs of muscle damage — Blood tests showed lower markers of muscle breakdown after hard exercise in the supplemented group, indicating the muscles were better protected from training stress. The clearest separation between groups showed up after the second day of intense training, when cumulative fatigue peaked. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This suggests CoQ10 helps most when recovery demands stack up. Strenuous exercise increases free radical production inside muscle fibers, which damages membranes and proteins. CoQ10 reduced this oxidative burden, limiting leakage of muscle proteins into the bloodstream.

Mitochondrial energy production explained much of the effect — CoQ10 sits inside the mitochondrial electron transport chain, which drives adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production, meaning the fuel your muscles run on. Higher availability supports sustained contraction under load. By supporting mitochondrial function, CoQ10 helped muscles recycle energy faster between contractions. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This explains why power and speed dropped less across sets. Improved blood flow also contributed to performance stability. The study linked CoQ10 use to better nitric oxide signaling and vasodilation, which improves oxygen and nutrient delivery during exercise. Better delivery means less early fatigue.

Intense Exercise Rapidly Drains Antioxidant Reserves

Similarly, research published in Redox Report: Communications in Free Radical Research examined how one bout of intense exercise alters oxidative stress and cellular balance. The study investigated how 40 minutes of sustained high-intensity running affected biochemical and cellular stress markers in trained athletes, and whether one month of CoQ10 supplementation could alter those responses.

The focus was on what happens inside blood and immune cells immediately after hard endurance work. Instead of asking whether athletes ran faster, the study measured changes in blood chemistry, antioxidant status, and cellular stress signals before exercise, immediately after, and during recovery. Participants included 21 competitive rugby players who completed both placebo and CoQ10 phases.

The most immediate change involved sharp shifts in blood chemistry after exercise — Following a single high-intensity run, markers of muscle damage rose markedly, showing acute muscle stress. At the same time, more than 75% of participants showed a drop in CoQ10 levels after exercise.

This depletion happened fast and consistently — Researchers documented a 3.6% to 4.5% drop in circulating CoQ10 immediately after exercise when no supplementation was used. That rate confirms that endurance stress drains antioxidant reserves during a single session, not over weeks — one reason why overdoing intense exercise often backfires.

Supplementation preserved antioxidant availability — After one month of CoQ10 use, athletes maintained stable circulating CoQ10 levels following the same exercise bout. This shows a buffering effect, meaning reserves stayed available under stress. Measurements showed that intracellular reactive oxygen species fell significantly during the recovery window at 90 and 150 minutes after exercise in the supplemented group.

Cells stayed more stable under stress — Key measures showed that the cells’ energy systems remained intact after intense exercise, and athletes using CoQ10 recovered more smoothly. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At the same time, a protective enzyme that helps shield blood fats from damage dropped sharply without supplementation but stayed steadier with CoQ10, while other antioxidant enzymes still declined — showing CoQ10 helped preserve function rather than simply boosting overall antioxidant levels.

CoQ10 Sharpens Peak Power Beyond Training Alone

Related research tested whether CoQ10 adds measurable power gains on top of elite training. The study, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, investigated whether six weeks of daily CoQ10 supplementation increased maximum power output in young, highly trained athletes preparing for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Participants included 100 German Olympic-level athletes, including both men and women across multiple sports, who were randomly assigned to receive either 300 mg of CoQ10 or placebo while continuing their individualized training programs.

Both groups improved, but CoQ10 consistently widened the gap — As expected, structured training increased power in everyone, yet the CoQ10 group improved significantly more than placebo when results were adjusted for body weight. From baseline to six weeks, the placebo group increased peak power by 8.5%, while the CoQ10 group improved by 11%. While a 2.5% advantage seems small, at Olympic margins it separates finalists from medalists.

Power levels rose in a progressive, stepwise pattern — Measurements taken at three time points showed steady gains at three weeks and larger gains by six weeks in the CoQ10 group. This pattern suggests accumulation inside muscle tissue rather than a short-lived boost. Athletes from rowing, swimming, track and field, canoeing, hockey, and even golf showed similar directional improvements. This indicates the effect is not sport-specific but energy-system specific.

Muscles were able to make and reuse energy more efficiently — During hard exercise, energy levels usually fall quickly, which leads to faster fatigue. By supporting energy production inside muscle cells, the bottleneck that slows performance was reduced. Heavy training pulls CoQ10 out of circulation and into muscle tissue, where it’s immediately used. This explains why elite athletes often show lower plasma levels despite high internal demand.

How CoQ10 Delivery Has Evolved — And Why Delivery Matters

For many years, I recommended — and personally used — ubiquinol, the reduced form of CoQ10. Compared with standard ubiquinone, ubiquinol does raise blood levels more efficiently in many people, and clinical trials using both forms show meaningful benefits for energy production, exercise performance, and cardiovascular support. If you have been using conventional CoQ10 or ubiquinol and noticed improvements, that response is real and supported by published research.

What has become clearer over time, however, is that circulating levels tell only part of the story. CoQ10 needs to ultimately reach the inside of your cells — and specifically your mitochondria — to support ATP production. Delivery into those tissues determines how efficiently a given dose translates into usable cellular energy. CoQ10 encounters two physiological hurdles along the way:

Barrier No. 1: Limited oral absorption — CoQ10 is classified as a Biopharmaceutics Classification System (BCS) Class IV compound. That designation means it has both poor water solubility and poor membrane permeability. A 2023 study published in Pharmaceutics reported that oral CoQ10 absorption averages only 2% to 3% due to low solubility and large molecular size. Ubiquinol improves early absorption modestly, with estimates in the 4% to 6% range. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That difference explains why ubiquinol often produces higher plasma levels. This absorption advantage is meaningful at the bloodstream level, but it does not automatically guarantee efficient tissue delivery. Barrier No. 2: Limited transport from blood into cells — After absorption, CoQ10 needs to cross additional biological membranes to enter muscle cells and then the mitochondria themselves. Experimental data show that only a fraction of circulating CoQ10 ultimately enters cells. A 2012 study reported that substantially higher extracellular concentrations of native CoQ10 were required to achieve comparable intracellular or mitochondrial levels in laboratory models.

A review published in Antioxidants also noted that, despite differences in plasma levels, clinical studies often show no major differences in overall bioavailability outcomes between ubiquinone and ubiquinol. In practical terms, both forms can work — yet both rely on the same fundamental transport processes once in circulation.

This does not mean conventional CoQ10 or ubiquinol are useless. The athletic performance trials discussed earlier clearly demonstrate benefits with standard oral dosing. It does mean, however, that intracellular transport remains a physiological bottleneck. Increasing dosage can partially compensate for that limitation, but higher amounts are not always the most efficient or practical long-term strategy.

Understanding these two barriers has shifted the focus away from debating which chemical form is “better” and toward a more important question: how efficiently can CoQ10 reach the inside of your cells where it is actually used? With a more effective delivery method, even greater benefits — at lower doses — could be achieved.

Emerging Solutions: How Lipid Nanoparticle Technology Improves CoQ10 Delivery

Conventional CoQ10 and ubiquinol can support energy production, as the clinical trials discussed earlier demonstrate. The next step in the evolution of supplementation focuses not on changing the molecule itself, but on improving how efficiently it reaches the inside of your cells.

Lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology was developed to enhance intracellular transport of fat-soluble compounds. These microscopic lipid-based carriers are designed to improve stability, support membrane crossing, and facilitate delivery into the intracellular space. Instead of relying entirely on passive diffusion after intestinal absorption, LNP systems aim to:

Improve transport across biological membranes

Enhance cellular uptake

Protect the compound during circulation

Increase the proportion of a dose that reaches tissues

Delivery-system research shows that lipid-based nanoparticle platforms can substantially improve intracellular uptake compared with conventional oral preparations of poorly soluble compounds. While exact percentages depend on formulation and study model, the key principle is efficiency: a greater proportion of the ingested dose reaches the cellular compartment where CoQ10 functions.

Improved delivery shifts the emphasis from simply raising blood levels to supporting tissue availability. In practical terms, this may allow meaningful cellular concentrations at lower total doses compared with standard formulations.

So, if you decide to supplement CoQ10, you may want to consider not only the chemical form and dosage, but also how effectively the product is designed to support intracellular transport. Advances in delivery technology represent an effort to build on the proven foundation of conventional CoQ10 by significantly improving the pathway between ingestion and cellular use.

How to Support Cellular Energy During Hard Training

Fatigue, slow recovery, and stalled progress usually trace back to one problem: your cells aren’t producing energy fast enough to meet demand. Intense training drains CoQ10 faster than your body replaces it, and when that gap widens, power drops and recovery takes longer.

High-intensity workouts work best when used strategically rather than every day, so adequate recovery and regular moderate movement, such as walking, still matter. But during hard training blocks, correcting that energy shortfall first makes every other part of training feel easier and more sustainable.

Correct the cellular energy deficit — If you train hard, work long hours or feel unusually wiped out after workouts, the issue is not effort or motivation. Your muscles are short on usable energy. Supporting CoQ10 levels restores the fuel required for ATP production inside mitochondria, which directly affects strength, stamina, and recovery. Choose CoQ10 based on cellular delivery, not blood numbers — What matters most is how much CoQ10 actually reaches your cells, not how high it appears in circulation. CoQ10 supplements that use LNP delivery address the bottleneck problems explained earlier and deliver more usable energy where it counts. Adjust intake for medications and chronic energy strain — Statin medications interfere with your body’s ability to produce CoQ10, making supplementation especially important. Ongoing conditions linked to high energy demand, such as heart disease, diabetes, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), chronic fatigue, or autism, also increase CoQ10 requirements.

FAQs About CoQ10 and Exercise Performance

Q: Why does intense exercise lead to faster fatigue and slower recovery?

A: Hard training sharply increases energy demand inside muscle cells. When energy production cannot keep up, power drops first, followed by longer recovery times and lingering soreness. This happens well before you feel truly overtrained.

Q: What role does CoQ10 play in exercise performance?

A: CoQ10 is required for energy production inside mitochondria, the structures that generate ATP, the fuel muscles rely on during exercise. When CoQ10 levels fall due to age, stress, or repeated intense training, muscles lose efficiency and fatigue sets in faster.

Q: Why don’t blood CoQ10 levels tell the whole story?

A: Blood levels show how much CoQ10 is circulating in your bloodstream, but they do not fully reflect how much reaches your muscle cells or mitochondria, where energy production takes place. Exercise performance and recovery depend on intracellular availability, not just plasma concentration.

Conventional CoQ10 and ubiquinol can raise blood levels and have demonstrated clinical benefits. However, optimizing how efficiently CoQ10 moves from the bloodstream into cells may enhance those benefits. In other words, circulation is important — but cellular delivery ultimately determines how effectively CoQ10 supports energy production.

Q: How did CoQ10 affect trained athletes in the studies discussed?

A: Studies found that CoQ10 supplementation improved strength, helped athletes maintain power as fatigue built up, reduced signs of muscle damage, and stabilized cellular stress after intense exercise. The benefits were most noticeable during repeated or cumulative training stress.

Q: Why is lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology more efficient in delivering CoQ10?

A: The lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system crosses biological barriers and delivers this compound directly into the intracellular space. It allows far more CoQ10 to reach cells where energy is produced, making it a more efficient and practical option for supporting performance and recovery.

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