Dr. Pierre Kory: 'COVID-19 Is Highly Treatable'
Dr. Pierre Kory, a New York pulmonologist, talked about his experience in treating patients using a protocol that those in power tried to censor.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
New York pulmonologist Dr. Pierre Kory, an unapologetic champion of evidence-based medicine, has had remarkable success treating patients with ivermectin and other therapies during the pandemic
His efforts to get the word out on this treatment protocol as part of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Working Group (FLCCC) have largely be…