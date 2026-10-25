Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2d

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing body of documentation has raised serious questions regarding the conduct of key scientific and governmental actors involved in the development, funding, regulation, and commercialization of pandemic-related biomedical interventions, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Among those most frequently cited are Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID); Dr. Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a prominent coronavirus researcher; and Dr. Peter Daszak, president of the non-profit organization EcoHealth Alliance. These individuals—along with institutions such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China—have been linked through a network of collaborative research, the exchange of scientists, patent applications, and federal grant funding. According to several independent investigations, this network bypassed or violated U.S. laws concerning public health ethics, intellectual property, federal disclosure requirements, and international biosafety standards.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/federal-statutory-ethical-violations-covid-19-pandemic-response/5898856 August 27, 2025

Reply
Share
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2d

Excellent report. It can be asserted with confidence that the legal and political changes implemented following the September 11, 2001, attacks not only transformed security policies and the relationship between citizens and the state, but also established institutional precedents that influenced the response to subsequent crises—including the alleged COVID-19 pandemic, the severity of which was amplified by actors such as the WHO. In the wake of 9/11, many governments expanded their surveillance capabilities, strengthened control mechanisms, and enacted exceptional measures justified by the need to protect the population against a threat perceived as existential.

Although the nature of the danger was radically different, similar dynamics recurred: temporary restrictions on certain individual freedoms, the tracking of movements and contacts through technological tools, extraordinary increases in public spending, and a strong appeal to collective security as the basis for government decisions. In both instances, fear and a sense of vulnerability played a central role in the public’s acceptance of measures that, under normal circumstances, would have met with greater resistance.

From this perspective, some analysts argue that both 9/11 and COVID-19 acted as catalysts for pre-existing processes involving the expansion of state power during emergencies. While the threats differed—one related to terrorism, the other to public health (with its risks amplified by the WHO and other governmental actors)—both triggered debates regarding the balance between security and liberty, the protection of fundamental rights, government transparency, and the limits of exceptional measures. This gives rise to the assertion that "it is the same problem, just in a different guise": the tendency of modern societies to address major crises through extraordinary mechanisms of control and risk management, regardless of the specific nature or the alleged scale of the threat.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture