COVID Jab Spike Protein Remains Six Months After Jab
Half the COVID-jabbed still produce an engineered spike six months post-jab, according to a new study. This chronic activation may explain reinfections and injuries.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
According to recent research, there may be no off switch for spike protein production in some individuals who got the COVID jab
Recombinant spike protein was detectable in half the blood samples of jabbed individuals for at least 69 days, and up to 187 days (about six months, which was the end of the study period)
The authors present thre…