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Guillermou
Nov 27

NAC (N-Acetylcysteine) is a stable form of the non-essential amino acid L-cysteine. It is a necessary component for the formation of glutathione, one of the body's most important antioxidants. NAC positively affects the intestinal redox state, decreases the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, and promotes epidermal growth factor (EGF).

The polysaccharides present in Aloe vera pulp, N-acetylglucosamine and N-acetylcysteine, have an anti-inflammatory effect. It is advisable that when consuming Aloe vera pulp extracts, they be free of aloin, as this compound has a mild laxative effect.

The larger polysaccharides in Aloe vera and arabinogalactans (larch polysaccharides) are capable of strengthening the immune system. These latter compounds have been shown to increase the production of short-chain fatty acids, primarily butyrate and propionate, which are energy sources for the epithelial cells of the colon. Evidence also indicates that human consumption of larch arabinogalactans has a significant effect on improving the beneficial gut microbiota, specifically increasing bifidobacteria and lactobacillus.

https://www.cienporciennatural.com/biblioteca/como-mantener-un-sistema-gastrointestinal-sano

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