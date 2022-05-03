General Principles to Consider When Treating Chronic Illness
Conventional medicine has limits when it comes to resolving chronic health challenges like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and autoimmune diseases. Discussion with Dr. David Minkoff.
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STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Dr. David Minkoff is a Florida-based integrative medicine physician who combines conventional training in infectious disease with 25+ years of experience in natural, functional, and biological medicine
Chronic illness is typically caused by some underlying cellular dysfunction, and …