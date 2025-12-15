Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Dec 15

A meta-analysis has demonstrated the potential antidepressant effect of vitamin E. Vitamin E is a non-enzymatic antioxidant that plays a secondary role, alongside enzymatic antioxidants such as glutathione peroxidase and superoxide dismutase, in reducing oxidative changes resulting from stress. Lower serum levels of antioxidants, such as vitamin E, have been implicated in both depression and anxiety. Common natural sources of vitamin E include nuts and vegetable oils.

Another review revealed an association between lower anxiety and higher consumption of fruits and vegetables, omega-3 fatty acids, healthy eating habits, calorie restriction, breakfast consumption, supplementation with broad-spectrum micronutrients, zinc, magnesium, and selenium, probiotics, and various phytochemicals. The analysis also revealed an association between higher levels of anxiety and a diet high in fat, inadequate tryptophan and protein intake, high consumption of sugar and refined carbohydrates, and unhealthy eating habits.

Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, nuts, and essential fatty acids, particularly omega-3, are known to influence the modulation of neurotransmitter function. Additionally, diets low in saturated fats, refined sugars, and processed foods can help reduce inflammation and improve mental health.

Addressing the gut-brain axis: The gut microbiome is becoming a key factor in mental health, influencing inflammation, neurotransmitter production, and brain function. In clinical practice, supporting gut health by promoting diets rich in prebiotics and probiotics can have positive effects on mental health. This may include foods such as yogurt, fermented vegetables, and fiber-rich fruits and vegetables.

Supplementation and ergogenic aids: In patients with diagnosed deficiencies or specific risk factors, supplementation with key nutrients, such as vitamins B6, B12, and D, folate, magnesium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, should be considered. These nutrients support neurotransmitter synthesis and help regulate mood, inflammation, and oxidative stress. Healthcare professionals should carefully monitor supplementation, ensuring appropriate dosages according to individual needs.

The studies also included culinary herbs (rosemary, cinnamon, coriander, basil, and nigella), herbal teas (chamomile, hibiscus, and rose tea), the phytonutrients curcumin (present in turmeric), quercetin (present in various vegetables and fruits), resveratrol (present in grapes), saffron and its components, soy and its components, and other phytoestrogenic foods, nut and seed extracts, chocolate and cocoa, and a variety of flavonoids, polyphenols, and carotenoids. Furthermore, experimental studies in humans with green tea, curcumin, saffron, chamomile, and soy also reported anxiolytic effects. Meta-analyses of experimental studies using chamomile, saffron, and curcumin found a decrease in anxiety symptoms, while meta-analyses of studies administering resveratrol reported no significant improvement. A small number of human experimental studies involved participants with anxiety disorders, including three studies using chamomile, two using saffron, one using curcumin, and one using L-theanine. All trials, with the exception of the L-theanine study, reported a reduction in the severity of anxiety symptoms.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0955286320304915 (2020).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/12/4418 (2021).-

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/3/656 (2022).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2218-1989/14/10/549 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/12/4418 (2025).---

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
sharon's avatar
sharon
Dec 15

thanks for the breathing comments .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture