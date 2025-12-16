★ The Simple Change That Helps You Stay Younger Longer
The Simple Change That Helps You Stay Younger Longer
Deep within your genes lies a timer you were never meant to touch. It ticks quietly, marking the decline of your cells and your mind. Now, scientists are learning how to hack it - not to cheat death, but to reclaim what nature withheld. The question is, will they let you use it?
Interesting analysis. We live in a society that promotes individualism and the psychological and emotional isolation of people, keeping us separate from one another and from our own roots.
Both Iraide and I believe that the process of self-knowledge involves recognizing our roots, embracing our true history once again.
Currently, our society has become ill because the frenetic pace that demands we are always producing doesn't allow us to stop and observe ourselves and the world, and to be grateful for what we have. But our ancestors knew that this noble act of giving thanks is one of the most beautiful tools we have to face life. When we pause and integrate the wisdom of our ancestors, learning from their autonomy and knowledge, we heal everything we carry in our lineage and liberate our future generations. Hence the importance of recovering the mind-body connection, where we understand that healing is not just about taking a pill. Rather, it involves becoming aware of a series of self-care practices, observing the body and its balances—in other words, carrying out a series of rituals that give us meaning as human beings.
Our ancestors had a different kind of relationship with the earth, marked by profound respect and reciprocity. They understood that nature was not a resource, but rather an equal, and they knew that fruits and medicinal herbs could be great allies in harnessing this bounty. It is possible to halt and even reverse the current epidemic of diseases using a strategy to which we have access right now. It is not a new medicine, device, or surgical procedure. The solution is ancestral health. If we follow the model for healthy living that our hunter-gatherer ancestors laid out for us so long ago, we can avoid the long list of exceptionally modern chronic diseases, stay naturally slim and fit, and age gracefully. Our earliest ancestors spent their days in nature hunting and foraging; it is possible that they also kept their minds sharp. The highly active lifestyle prevalent in those times and the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other age-related illnesses.
Some two million years ago, our ancestors covered long distances (mixing moderate and intense bouts of aerobic activity throughout the day) as a means of survival. In stark contrast, the average American today begins their day getting ready for work or school, then travels by car or train to an office where they will likely spend hours in meetings or in front of a computer, only to retreat home to catch up on the latest Netflix series. For the more active among us, exercise may consist of an hour at the gym three or more days a week and perhaps some short walks throughout the day. But contrary to popular belief, that level of activity doesn't completely erase the damage we do to our bodies during the other 23 hours of the day, which we spend largely sitting in a desk chair or at the dining room table, reclining on the family couch, or sleeping. Some of the clearest examples of this include studies and observations of 21st-century hunter-gatherers that report that when they leave their villages and exchange their traditional ways for a Western lifestyle, they develop diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular complications.
We also know, beyond a doubt, that hunter-gatherers did not consume refined sugar, flour, and seed oils, or what I call “the three horsemen of the apocalypse,” because they promote overeating and inflammation, which is at the root of all modern disease.
