The Easy Trick That Brings Back Mental Clarity
It’s not just the young - it’s everyone. A hidden trigger buried in modern life is unraveling mental strength at record speed. The evidence is undeniable, the silence is deafening, and time is running out to protect your mind.
Carrot Fiber Boosts Gut Health and Strengthens Immune Defenses
Carrots are more than a colorful side dish - new research shows their unique fiber acts like a precision prebiotic that strengthens your gut, boosts your immune defenses, and even protects organs. Discover how small daily amounts of carrot fiber deliver big health benefits without the discomfort of typical high-fiber diets.
Weekly Health Quiz: Why SSRIs Are Failing to Treat Depression, the 411 on TrumpRX, and Why Sleep Matters
Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Along with having to 'swim' through the many layers of toxins, the empty toxic calories from ultra processed foods, the children of today also are processed through days of scheduled activities, an education system where there are few who learn to write, ask any questions but rather trained to give an expected answer, not offer other reasonable insights, and little thought or reasoning is used when Google it is the go too. Children of yesteryears were put out the door to explore. Hang around the house and guess what, you got chores. Unstructured play engaged the minds to create, use mental tools left unused today. Then too, how many are given "med's" to keep them from being kids, keep them quiet, docile. So many things to dampen their birthright of a fully functioning problem solving mind.
The gut-brain axis (GBA) is a complex communication network linking the gut, microbiota, and brain, influencing various aspects of health and disease. There is bidirectional communication between the gut microbiota and the GBA. The microbiota communicates with the GBA through different mechanisms, namely: direct interaction with enterocytes (enteric message), through immune cells (immune message), and via contact with nerve endings (vagus nerve) (neuronal message) to influence the central nervous system (CNS). Metabolites, neurotransmitters, and cytokines reach the brain via the bloodstream.
The gut microbiota has been linked to memory, learning, anxiety, stress, and brain disorders. This review and related studies analyzing the neurotrophic effects of some probiotic strains have led to the emergence of the concept of "psychobiotics" to describe live microorganisms that, when ingested in adequate amounts, produce a health benefit in patients suffering from psychological disorders through the "gut-brain axis." Psychobiotics, as a special class of probiotics, differ from conventional probiotics in their ability to produce or stimulate the production of neurotransmitters, short-chain fatty acids, enteroendocrine hormones, and anti-inflammatory cytokines.
Psychobiotics have the potential to positively affect mental health by modulating the gut-brain axis. These beneficial bacteria interact with the gut microbiota and generate compounds that can send signals to the brain, potentially improving mood, cognition, and stress response. While studies indicate that psychobiotics may offer therapeutic benefits for conditions such as depression, anxiety, and neurodegenerative diseases like dementia, the precise mechanisms of action are still under investigation.
Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) and galactooligosaccharides (GOS), along with polyphenols, inulin, and compounds derived from vegetables, herbs, and plants, are the best-documented prebiotics for treating depression by indirectly improving host health through the promotion of probiotic growth. Psychobiotics play a role in mental health through the dynamic interaction between the gut microbiota, the gut, and the brain. Research is reinforcing the concept that gut bacteria participate in the transmission of information between the gut and the brain, involving neural, immune, and endocrine pathways. Factors such as diet, stress, and aging can shape the composition of the gut microbiota in a process that may also influence the onset and development of mental illnesses. There is a link between the gut microbiota and brain function, focusing on clinical and preclinical evidence for the potential application of psychobiotics in the context of cognitive processes and performance. Psychobiotic-based dietary interventions have been shown to be a novel nutritional approach targeting the gut microbiota to manage cognitive performance and prevent memory decline throughout life.
The DASS is a 42-item depression, anxiety, and stress scale that measures these symptoms. One study reported that participants who did not consume any probiotic yogurt had depression subfactor scores 6,962 times higher than those who consumed probiotic yogurt daily.
Curcumin has also been shown to influence neurotransmitter levels, inflammatory pathways, excitotoxicity, neuroplasticity, HPA axis disorders, insulin resistance, oxidative and nitrosative stress, and the endocannabinoid system, all of which are related to mental health. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0963996921007924 (2022).--
https://www.mdpi.com/1648-9144/60/4/601 (2024).---
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9032/12/5/510 (2024).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/7/1054 (2024).--