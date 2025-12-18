Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Dec 18

We need carbohydrates for our bodies and brains. Glucose is the most important substrate for proper brain function and development, with increased glucose consumption related to the need to create new brain structures and connections. Alterations in glucose homeostasis are inevitably associated with changes in the development of the nervous system. A diet for managing diabetes requires a diet high in low-glycemic-index vegetables. The carbohydrates in low-glycemic-index (GI) foods are digested and absorbed more slowly. This slow release of glucose into the bloodstream has been shown to be much more beneficial for the body, from improved energy levels to better control of type 2 diabetes and weight loss. Postprandial glucose, along with related hyperinsulinemia and lipidemia, has been implicated in the development of chronic metabolic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), and cardiovascular disease. Chronic postprandial hyperglycemia is a hallmark of insulin resistance and can induce oxidative stress, the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and lipid peroxidase products, leading to endothelial dysfunction, dyslipidemia, and the expression of inflammatory genes. The phytochemicals in fruits and carbohydrates in general minimize hyperglycemia.

Research shows that those who skip or delay breakfast are more likely to experience mood swings. Skipping breakfast can increase the risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, decreased cognitive performance, and frailty.

Increased activity and a diet consisting primarily of carbohydrates with a low glycemic index and high fiber content are more likely to reduce hunger and provide greater satiety, leading to a favorable energy balance that combats diabetes by helping to lose excess body fat. Adequate levels of ghrelin, the hormone that, along with leptin, regulates appetite and satiety, can hinder weight loss if not properly controlled. There are factors that can influence ghrelin production, such as sleep and stress, which increase ghrelin; proteins, which decrease ghrelin; and soluble fiber, which decreases ghrelin. Exercise regulates ghrelin.

The interaction between flavonoids and the target proteins of the insulin signaling pathway characterizes the bioactivities of flavonoids, such as anti-inflammatory, hypolipidemic, and antioxidant properties. Nutrients such as resveratrol from grapes, berberine in goldenseal and barberry, anthocyanin extracts from purple plants, curcumin from turmeric, and flavonoids from citrus fruits, broccoli, tomatoes, and red onions, as well as green tea, cocoa, and spices like thyme and mint, are rich in flavonoids and play a relevant role in improving insulin resistance at the molecular level and reducing the risk of diabetes and obesity. https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-3941498/v1 (2024).---

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnhum.2013.00425/full (2023).--

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2022.1047545/full (2022).--

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/j.1467-789X.2012.01011.x (2012).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213453022002397 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/11/2453 (2024).--

https://files.elfsightcdn.com/20e367de-ea7e-4890-839b-09b896f6023a/4118ce5c-8411-4f32-a8da-3fde06f9fad3/GI-Obesity.pdf (2023).----

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12902-023-01377-4 (2023).--

https://ueaeprints.uea.ac.uk/id/eprint/74341/ (2019).—

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0260106020984861 (2021).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41366-018-0066-5 (2028).--

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10510410/ (2023).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12902-023-01377-4 (2023)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture