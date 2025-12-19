★ The Hidden Poison Turning Your Blood Against You
You won't see it, smell it, or taste it - but it's inside nearly everyone. Researchers have traced a silent trigger that makes blood clot out of nowhere, even in the healthy. It starts in your gut, spreads through your veins, and ends in the headlines no one connects.
A diet that avoids promoting endotoxins is linked to metabolic diseases, including cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and cancerous diseases. Excessive intake of fructose and linoleic acid in the typical human diet is associated with a global increase in metabolic disorders. Chronic endotoxemia commonly occurs in obesity and is a major factor inducing systemic inflammation that leads to metabolic syndrome. Healthy dietary choices, such as consuming fish, fresh vegetables, and fruits and berries, can be associated with positive health outcomes by reducing systemic endotoxemia. Vitamin D restriction and/or a high-fat diet increases the risk of metabolic endotoxemia. Phytochemicals reduce endotoxins.
Specific components of the Western diet, such as PUFAs, monosaccharides, processed fats, gluten, alcohol, and additives, can affect the tight junctions between enterocytes, leading to increased permeability and the translocation of endotoxins into the bloodstream. These endotoxins include lipopolysaccharides derived from gram-negative bacteria.
In particular, a high-fructose diet can increase intestinal permeability and circulating endotoxins by altering intestinal barrier function and microbial composition. Excess fructose causes inflammation and de novo lipogenesis, which leads to hepatic steatosis, thus causing abdominal adiposity and insulin resistance.
Serum endotoxin levels are elevated in patients with liver cirrhosis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic infections, aging, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Alzheimer's disease. The highest plasma endotoxin levels are found in patients with sepsis, around 500 pg/ml.
Endotoxin levels in blood plasma are normally low, but they rise during infections, intestinal inflammation, gum disease, and neurodegenerative diseases. Leaky gut leads to the release of bacterial metabolites and endotoxins, such as lipopolysaccharide, into the bloodstream, causing bacterial infections and oxidative stress. A diet rich in polyunsaturated fats, exposure to alcohol or chronic allergens, and dysbiosis are strongly associated with the development and/or progression of various systemic metabolic and autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative disease, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, and the development of metastases.
Increases in blood endotoxin levels have been associated with increases in C-reactive protein concentrations and increases in intestinal permeability markers such as zonulite. Probiotics help modify the gut microbiota, promote the growth of beneficial bacteria, and are an alternative source of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). They also reduce LPS expression, intestinal inflammation, and tumor size in colorectal cancer (CRC). Among them, Akkermansia muciniphila has the ability to reduce LPS expression, improving metabolic endotoxemia.
Our bodies are designed to be healthy if given a chance. One of it's systems first formed starts from our mouths to the other end with the Gut in-between. A healthy gut is our foundational, one of the first and most important. Obviously, the very first is being able to breath, followed by a need for proper and sanitary water, but, quickly followed by solid, basic nutritional needs supporting the Gut and the Microbes we have a symbiotic relationship with. The Mitochondria at some point moved directly inside the cells of our bodies, those in the gut are outside as far as Mitochondria are concerned, but as crucial to feed our cells and the Mitochondria supporting the prevention of Dis-Ease. Along with this is the "Gut Health" of our Garden, Planet Earth and the needs of proper care and support so it in turn can "feed" the whole of Life in the Garden. So much of our food production, foods sources are coming from toxic, life disruption compounds we're told geared to "Efficiency" - (the lowest number of workers needed, the most amounts of profit's for the fewest individuals???) is the only way, again, "We" can feed the world. Healing the Garden from the top down does not seem to be coming anytime soon, so it would seem the way back to health would come from the bottom up. Locally. Keep it Local Keep it Real...Support Biodynamic, Regenerative, Sustainable Agriculture living as much as possible. Producing real life sustaining, nourishing food heals not only our Guts, but the "Gut" of our Garden, Planet Earth.