It’s repairing DNA in ways medicine can’t explain - and early tests show relapse rates plummeting. The secret lies in how it recharges your body’s forgotten repair code. No wonder it’s flying under the radar.
Saline Farming Offers a Sustainable Way to Revive Salt-Damaged Soils
As rising salt levels threaten the world’s farmland, scientists are finding hope in an unexpected place - the salt itself. A growing movement known as saline agriculture is transforming barren soil into thriving ecosystems, proving that even the harshest ground can be brought back to life.
Science Finds Your Brain and Judgment Peak Around Age 60
What if your 50s and 60s aren’t the beginning of decline, but the height of your mental and emotional power? New research reveals that wisdom, stability, and decision-making peak around age 60, making midlife your true prime.
Niacinamide (NIA) is a water-soluble vitamin widely used in the treatment of skin conditions. This review reports on the biological activities and cosmeceutical properties of nicotinamide, taking into account its metabolic pathways. Nicotinamide supplementation restores cellular NAD+ reserves and mitochondrial energy, attenuates oxidative stress and the inflammatory response, improves the extracellular matrix and skin barrier, and inhibits the skin pigmentation process. Topical nicotinamide treatment, alone or in combination with other active ingredients, reduces the progression of skin aging and hyperpigmentation in clinical trials. Topically applied nicotinamide is well-tolerated by the skin. This substance is presumed to contribute to maintaining skin homeostasis by regulating the redox state of cells, along with several metabolites produced from it. Therefore, it is suggested that nicotinamide will be useful in mitigating skin aging and hyperpigmentation, especially in older individuals or patients with reduced NAD+ reserves in the skin due to internal or external stressors.
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/10/8/1315 (2021).----
Furthermore, NIA exhibits antioxidant effects and helps repair damaged DNA. Recent studies have shown that PM2.5 particles induce reactive oxygen species (ROS), leading to alteration of DNA, lipids, and proteins, mitochondrial depolarization, and apoptosis of skin keratinocytes. This study found that NIA could inhibit PM2.5-induced ROS generation, as well as block PM2.5-induced oxidation of molecules such as lipids, proteins, and DNA. Furthermore, NIA alleviated PM2.5-induced cellular Ca2+ accumulation, which triggered cell membrane depolarization and apoptosis, and reduced the number of apoptotic cells. Taken together, the findings show that NIA can protect keratinocytes.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6824628/ (2019)
Nutraceuticals are brand names, but in combination with vitamins that prevent skin damage, they are beneficial. Several types of vitamins are used to protect the skin from damage, such as vitamins A, B3, B5, C, E, and K. Skin health is related to lifestyle choices and chronic diseases, including thyroid disorders. Maintaining healthy skin with iodine, silicon, sulfur, potassium, magnesium, iron, copper, selenium, zinc (minerals), and B complex vitamins (vitamins K, D, E, C, and A), provides individual contributions to promote healthy skin.
https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.1201/9781003414025-17/vitamins-nutraceuticals-skin-care-aditi-kokande-khemchand-surana-eknath-ahire-raj-keservani-sunil-mahajan (2024).
https://urfjournals.org/open-access/factors-influencing-skin-health-from-within.pdf (2024).
Astaxanthin has been reported to exhibit multiple biological activities for preserving skin health, including chemoprevention of skin cancer. Extensive research over the past two decades has revealed the mechanism by which persistent oxidative stress leads to chronic inflammation, which in turn mediates most chronic diseases, such as cancer and skin damage. Astaxanthin provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory protection with health benefits, including cardiovascular and visual health, stabilization of blood sugar levels, strengthening of the immune system, reduction of inflammation and associated diseases, and support in cancer prevention. It also absorbs UVB rays and reduces DNA damage, protecting against sunburn. Astaxanthin has been shown to:
ASTAXANTHIN IN SKIN HEALTH, REPAIR, AND DISEASE: A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5946307/
Just the Gut speaking but it seems if the Mitochondria are supported with a foundation of the proper nutrients, they/we are Solar Powered. We are solar powered either directly by the Sun, or from properly risen foods, also filled with energy they processed. Get rid of as many toxic offenders as possible, who knows just how healthy, how dynamic, energetic we could be.