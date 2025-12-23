Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dec 23

The principle of authority is a psychosocial phenomenon that influences the decision-making or behavior of a particular person or group, as well as the discourse or information provided by someone we consider an authority on the subject. However, this authority is being manipulated by propaganda, while censorship is being intensified against independent individuals with significant authority in fields fundamental to health, who oppose an "authority" devoid of principles and ethics.

Several branches of science have defined the principle of authority and conducted extensive research on it. One area that, in addition to studying it, has used it to influence our decision-making is psychology—specifically, consumer psychology, in conjunction with advertising and marketing.

There is a classic experiment in which a person stops to look at the sky in a crowded place and waits. Typically, more and more people gradually approach to also look at the sky. At the University of Texas, a research team discovered that the number of pedestrians joining the man gazing at the sky increased by 350% when, instead of wearing casual clothes, he wore a suit and tie.

In this era, where power based on propaganda, censorship, and deception seems to hold more sway and influence, we must pay close attention to the interests driving politicians, businesspeople, scientists, and others in their pronouncements. We must compare opinions with those not subject to the scrutiny of a self-serving authority, thus fostering critical thinking. As our grandmothers used to say, "when in doubt, abstain." If you feel that a recommendation or even an order is not in accordance with your principles, or that it could go against your well-being or that of others, it is good to be critical and seek an alternative. In our case, that means: NO to biological weapons, NO to transhumanism, the right to be human and to preserve our spirit and our integrity.

Dec 23

Getting tired of so called experts telling me I do not see what I see, hear what I hear! A car speeding toward me at 70 mph is what it appears to be, either I get out of the way or get run down! They tell me it is not real, no need to move out of the way, stand still and let it hit me. I prefer to move and survive! We need to listen to our inner voice, not so called experts, use what we learned from our elders, not politicians, doctors and pharmeceutical companies! Their main concern is not for us, our welll being, but their pockets. At 85, I take no prescribed medications, am not seeing a head doctor, am not depressed, suicidal! Plus all their medications do not cure, just cover up the true cause of the illness! My old fashioned herbal medications have no known side effects. Funny, insurance companies do not cover my herbs which are cheaper because they are just old wives tale, so called cures! They have to be included in the list of conspirators seeking to control us! After all a healthy person does not need insurance for illness!

