The truth is that the science of antidepressants leads to more depression and all sorts of actions against life and moral integrity. The explicit use of psychiatric drugs has no conclusive effect on the illness being treated, but it does produce side effects and dependence. The manifestations of an underlying pathology must be analyzed through an individualized assessment of the illness, considering the nature, context, and origin of each person's particular emotional and behavioral difficulties.

Drugs commonly called antidepressants produce a short-term elevation of mood, but require an increased dose to maintain this effect and cause dysphoria when discontinued. No known substance appears capable of producing a long-term elevation of mood, which suggests the misleading nature of the term "antidepressant."

The fact that medications like antidepressants and antipsychotics are being prescribed for increasingly longer periods is especially concerning given the serious adverse consequences associated with the long-term use of drugs like antipsychotics, including cardiac complications, metabolic dysfunction, and neurological damage such as tardive dyskinesia.

Of the approximately 800 million people worldwide with a mental disorder, depression and anxiety are the most common, and both represent a significant burden of disability. Over the past decade, the number of U.S. adults receiving mental health treatment has steadily increased, reaching nearly 55.8 million in 2023.

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/antidepressants-per-capita

Just one more layer of med's doing worst than nothing, maybe actually adding fuel to a fire. Then we have just what is it that happens to many of these people? Many end up unemployable, on the streets and self medicating with soul killing but what ever numbs their dazed and confused minds.

More stink on the whole business, such negative results adds to the stigma of mental health problems, adds to avoidance to those mental health med's that may actually work for some. All adds to enormous financial and social costs on it own, yet we can add more as today, the prison system substitutes for mental health hospitals, treatment centers.

