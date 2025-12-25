★ The Executive Order Everyone Missed That Can Make You Healthy
For decades, Americans have watched their families grow sicker, more tired, and less resilient - and no one ever explained why. Now, behind closed doors, a bold reform plan has surfaced that could change the course of an entire nation’s health. But powerful interests are already moving to bury it before most people even know it exists.
Excellent article laying out just why We, the People should not put actual, healthy, reforms all on one individual. While RFKJR, Doc M, and others have been critical, instrumental in breaking through the massive, powerful Walls of Silence, Power and Control, what the article shows is the bricks and mortar - the Foundation needing to be built to achieve real positive, healthy reforms, change.
The Power Control Machine's want is to make it all about one individual so they can tear them apart, tear them down. If they can convince people to hold their attention on an individual, and off what the article shows should make real long lasting foundational change to reject, to prevent Corrupt Capture. How public support, street heat is needed beyond what a few individuals can actually do.
This calls for us to do what they do not want us to do - Come Together, realize our middle, the country's middle is not the phony, artificial middle they would have stuck between their long standing Divide to Conquer and Rule 1% Corrupt Capture of the "Two Parties'." Make what we can Locally. Making as much as our foundational needs done locally gives us Independence, Liberty and Freedom and solid footing for those who can make these MAHA changes not only possible, but lasting.
Hope lies in the activities of MAHA. It is no coincidence that Secretary Kennedy is the most popular cabinet secretary. The HHS agenda he leads resonates across party lines. The Center for Polling Excellence reported overwhelming support for MAHA policies: - 95% of Americans want fresh fruits and vegetables in every school lunch. - 96% support warning labels on foods with high levels of chemicals. - 93% say bureaucrats should disclose their ties to pharmaceutical and food companies. - 88% want clinical trials of the COVID booster vaccine's effectiveness before FDA approval. - 69% support a ban on junk food, such as soda and candy, on food stamps. Leaders like JD Vance and the Secretary are speaking out in this direction, which is what makes this movement real, lasting, and constitutionally sound: it begins where our deepest rights reside, in the sovereignty of the human body.
We must care for nature by reducing environmental and food pollutants and promoting organic agriculture. With MAHA and RFK Jr. at the helm, we have hope that children will be fed healthily. Dietary guidelines that the federal government will issue later this year will recommend that Americans consume "whole foods," Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on May 14. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working on a new set of guidelines that will be in effect until 2030.
"We're about to reissue the dietary guidelines, and we're going to do it very quickly. We have until January, but... I think we'll have it ready even before August," Kennedy stated in Washington during his testimony before a House committee.
This work includes:
• Launching Operation Stork Speed, which promises to make infant formula safe and nutritious.
• Convincing companies to eliminate petroleum-based food colorings from U.S. food and drugs by approving naturally sourced colorings.
• Closing the "generally recognized as safe" loophole that allowed untested ingredients and chemicals to enter the food supply.
• Working to find the root causes of autism
• Restoring confidence in vaccine safety
• Updating dietary guidelines
• Working with the USDA to reform SNAP
• Restoring radical transparency by publishing potential conflicts of interest for committee members
https://www.malone.news/p/maha-what-we-all-need-from-congress?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=583200&post_id=176765096&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=false&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email (OCT 22, 2025)