Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Dec 26

The immune system is also linked to Alzheimer's disease.

The immune system, including innate and adaptive immunity, is emerging as a key player in the pathological process of Alzheimer's disease. The characteristics of immune cells change dynamically with disease progression and shape the pathology of Alzheimer's disease through complex mechanisms.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1568163721001562

Low cortisol levels are necessary for the proper functioning of the immune system; high levels of this stress hormone can be detrimental to health.

Cortisol typically rises in the morning and then decreases throughout the day. However, many people maintain chronically high cortisol levels. Chronically elevated cortisol levels are associated with various health consequences, including depression, insomnia, blood sugar imbalances, and high blood pressure. Elevated cortisol levels have also been linked to increased visceral fat (the fat surrounding vital organs), decreased bone density, and memory problems.

Melatonin secretion begins after sunset, peaks during the night between 2 and 4 a.m., and gradually declines throughout the rest of the night. Blood melatonin levels are typically low during the day.

This pattern helps regulate the daily sleep-wake cycle, known as the circadian rhythm. Interestingly, while melatonin tends to have more metabolic "stimulatory" activity, cortisol is more catabolic.

Circadian imbalances caused by dysregulation of cortisol and melatonin can lead to daytime sleepiness and problems with brain processing, such as decreased alertness and difficulties with memory and decision-making.

When cortisol levels remain consistently high, our natural rhythm can be disrupted. In addition to not reaping all the physical and hormone-regulating benefits of sleep, we might also miss out on the numerous benefits of melatonin, such as antioxidant support, immune modulation, and gut health support. That's why you'll hear that "high stress levels can contribute to inflammation and lower immunity."

Lifestyle factors that modulate cortisol include:

• Sleep: Chronic sleep problems are associated with higher cortisol levels.

• Exercise: Several studies have shown that regular exercise helps improve sleep quality and reduces stress, which can help lower cortisol levels over time.

• Learning to limit stress and stressful thoughts.

• Deep breathing exercises: These practices can help stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, your "rest and eat" system, leading to lower cortisol levels.

• Fun and laughter: Laughter stimulates the release of endorphins and can help reduce cortisol. Having fun can also improve mood and reduce stress.

Healthy relationships: Unhealthy relationships can cause frequent stress and raise cortisol levels.

Certain foods can help combat the effects of stress and cortisol. An anti-inflammatory diet rich in the following nutrients can help the body cope with the catabolic changes caused by stress:

B vitamins (e.g., beef, chicken, eggs, and fortified cereals)

Omega-3 fatty acids (e.g., salmon, avocados, and nuts and seeds)

Magnesium (avocados, bananas, broccoli, dark chocolate, and pumpkin seeds)

Protein-rich foods (nuts and seeds, meats, fish, and poultry)

Gut-healthy foods (kefir, Greek yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombuchu. Note: These foods release histamine.)

Herbs and supplements: Herbs that are calming and help the body adapt to stress (adaptogens) can help modulate cortisol. If you are particularly stressed and anxious, herbs that help regulate the calming neurotransmitter GABA, such as Valeriana officinalis (valerian), Matricaria recutita (German chamomile), and Humulus lupulus (hops), may be helpful.

Ashwagandha possesses anti-stress properties thanks to its potential to strengthen the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which influences the stress response. In a placebo-controlled study, 300 mg of ashwagandha root extract, taken for 60 days, was found to reduce cortisol levels in participants with chronic stress. It also improved stress resilience and energy levels. Another clinical trial with ashwagandha root extract at doses of 250 mg and 600 mg also demonstrated a reduction in perceived and actual cortisol levels in healthy adults.

Rhodiola rosea is another herb that helps relieve stress-related fatigue. A review article on Rhodiola reported on its benefits for managing various aspects of stress, including burnout.

In a randomized, placebo-controlled trial, holy basil significantly reduced stress after six weeks.

A systematic review has found that L-theanine, an amino acid extracted from green tea, reduces stress in people with acute anxiety.

There is also evidence that phosphatidylserine (PS), another amino acid derivative found in high amounts in the brain, helps reduce cortisol and improve cognitive function. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13679-018-0306-y (2018).--

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8584322/ (2021)-

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4465119/ (2015).—

https://www.rupahealth.com/post/how-to-balance-melatonin-and-cortisol-naturally-for-better-health (2025).--

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
Dec 26

I don’t know. Both my grandmothers were stressed out most their life. They didn’t even know how stressed out they were. Both lived to be ninety something. Neither had dementia, or Alzheimer’s. Same with most other granny’s I was raised around. I just didn’t see it.

I believe Alzheimer’s to be more about the food and drugs that are eaten/taken. My husband took Benidril for years and years. He believed that they were harmless. He used it mostly for sleep aid and allergies. He has Alzheimer’s dementia.

Humans have had to deal with high cortisol levels for the entirety of our existence. These trials usually produce what the power brokers want and then folks like media doctors parrot new information.

Is it true? We have no idea. It could, it may, or we just don’t know yet.. but here’s what we do know, but we don’t yet. Maybe tomorrow?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture