★ TOP STORY

It’s been hiding in plain sight - inside foods your grandparents ate every day - quietly keeping their digestion strong and their bodies resilient. New research reveals this same compound may trigger your body’s built-in regeneration system - and the results defy everything we thought aging meant.

Advertisement

This remarkable substance has a rare ability to penetrate your blood-retinal barrier and protect your eye tissue from being ambushed by destructive substances. Are you missing out, and putting your eyes at risk? Available in capsules and gummies, order your supply today.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Sciatica can stop you in your tracks, but the solution isn’t rest - it’s movement. By understanding how gentle activity, posture, and simple daily habits calm nerve irritation, you can ease pain faster and keep it from coming back.

Could your shirt collar be warning you about heart disease? Discover how you’re the thickness of your neck reveals hidden risks for chronic illnesses, plus other warning signs to watch out for.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

A key vitamin you should always consider, Methyl Folate helps build and support DNA repair processes while promoting overall normal detoxification. Embrace this natural cleanse today to help eliminate unwanted substances in your body for a healthier, happier you.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2025 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.