Dr. Mercola's report is very interesting. NAC (N-Acetyl-Cysteine) is a stable form of the non-essential amino acid L-cysteine. It is a necessary component for the formation of glutathione, one of the body's most important antioxidants. NAC positively affects the intestinal redox state, decreases the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, and promotes epidermal growth factor (EGF).
The polysaccharides present in Aloe vera pulp, N-acetylglucosamine and N-acetylcysteine, have an anti-inflammatory effect. It is advisable that when consuming Aloe vera pulp extracts, they be free of aloin, as this compound has a mild laxative effect.
The larger polysaccharides in Aloe vera and arabinogalactans (larch polysaccharides) are capable of strengthening the immune system. These latter compounds have been shown to increase the production of short-chain fatty acids, primarily butyrate and propionate, which are energy sources for the epithelial cells of the colon. Evidence also indicates that human consumption of larch arabinogalactans has a significant effect on improving the beneficial gut microbiota, specifically increasing bifidobacteria and lactobacillus.
In addition to a healthy diet and good dietary habits, we can restore and regenerate this barrier. There are also plant extracts, amino acids, minerals, and vitamins that can help us achieve optimal intestinal barrier health.
• Glutamine, zinc, beta-carotene, and quercetin (a bioflavonoid): stimulate the production of proteins that bind to enterocytes. Glutamine is also an energy source for specific epithelial cells of the small intestine, improving intestinal permeability and the morphology of the intestinal mucosa. For optimal results, it should be administered orally, and its effectiveness is enhanced when combined with leucine and arginine.
• Aloe vera, N-acetylglucosamine, and N-acetylcysteine (NAC): anti-inflammatory action. It is recommended that the aloe vera pulp extract be free of aloin, which has a laxative effect. Arabinogalactans are polysaccharides from the larch tree that strengthen the immune system by improving the gut microbiota, increasing the concentration of bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus. NAC, a necessary component for glutathione formation, is one of the body's most important antioxidants, as it reduces pro-inflammatory substances.
• Marshmallow and slippery elm mucilage: Marshmallow is a polysaccharide that protects irritated mucous membranes and regenerates epithelial cells; slippery elm also produces mucilage.
• Vitamins: Vitamins C and E act as antioxidants, protecting cells against oxidative stress. Among the B vitamins, B2 and B3 help maintain the intestinal lining in normal condition. Vitamins B1 and B6 contribute to energy metabolism. Selenium, folic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, zinc, and vitamin C contribute to the proper functioning of the immune system.
Our bodies are designed to be healthy, wants to be healthy - if given the chance. Days gone by meals were I'm hungry what is available to catch or find. Today there are mountains of toxic empty calories to choose from. Finding Real Foods with solid nutrients to nourish a healthy body and prevent Dis-ease are harder to find and have been made hard to get by Corporate Captured Institutions manipulating the Real Deals out of existence, hard to find or labeled tin foil hat kooks who want us to eat sticks and twigs.
More information just keeps coming how and what works to Prevent Dis-Ease, give us strong and healthy bodies, reverse some Dis-Ease too. So much starts right from the gut...why wouldn't it...it is the beginning of where our energy sources come from, and then constantly applied to the many systems affecting not only the physical health, but the mental, emotional and spiritual health's too.
As often said, Healthy Soils make Healthy Foods, Healthy Foods (make and maintain Healthy Guts,) and make Healthy People, Health People Make for Healthy Societies.
How many of todays incurable Dis-Eases are preventable in the first place? Just Sayn'