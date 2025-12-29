★ What Doctors Keep Missing About Sepsis
You brush it off at first - a small cut, a little fever, a night you can’t sleep quite right. But something deeper stirs beneath the surface, quietly hijacking your body’s own defenses. It creeps in slow, waiting for the perfect moment to turn routine into crisis. Most people never realize it’s begun until it’s far too late - and by then, the damage is already racing ahead.
Visceral Fat Activity Drives Aggressive Endometrial Cancer
A hidden driver of cancer could be lurking deep within your body - not in your organs, but in the fat surrounding them. New research reveals that it’s not how much fat you carry that matters most, but how metabolically active it is - and calming that activity could be key to protecting your long-term health.
Dry Cleaning Chemical Found to Harm Brain Cells and Raise Parkinson’s Risk
A chemical once used to clean clothes and degrease engines is now linked to America’s fastest-growing brain disorder. New research shows that long-term exposure to trichloroethylene (TCE) silently damages brain cells, increasing Parkinson’s risk even in people who’ve never worked with the chemical directly.
And what are Ultra Processed Foods saturated in? Refined sugars of one type or another, usually cane or corn sugars.
Having had family with Type II Diabetes a constant battle with infections of one sort or another. Battle to get wounds to heal, to keep their toes, feet, or worse.
Another rock in the bucket of things that once barely even existed 75, 100 years ago. Type one people were born with, Type II is acquired and our lives, our social structure, our foods did not support this chronic Dis-Ease, or others either 75 to 100 years ago.
Simple basic meals sourced from Healthy Farm Practices, Products prevent, reverse Type II and so many other once unheard off Dis-Eases. Good carbs sourced from the Real Deal and the whole package carries so much more than Refined Sugars. The Real Deal Whole Package Carb is wrapped in fiber, plant compounds, if from your garden or favorite farmer probably many healthy soil microbes to aid our guts.
Witnessed one case of Type II who after all of 39 years of using insulin, losing many toes was through change of diet able to ditch the insulin. Most unfortunate though was so much damage that had already occurred.
When we realize these things and do better, different, we are building a New Foundation, A New Earth and leaving this current hollow toxic mess behind.
Just Sayn'
This report is also very interesting for the treatment of sepsis by orthomolecular medicine. Sepsis is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide and also one of the leading causes of death in intensive care units. It is an exaggerated reaction of the immune system to any viral, bacterial, or fungal infection acquired in the community or in the hospital and is a common pathway to death from many different infectious diseases. Symptoms include dizziness, chills, rapid and shallow breathing, changes in mental status, and infection-specific symptoms (such as worsening fever and cough during pneumonia).
Annually, sepsis affects nearly 50 million people and contributes to or causes more than 11 million deaths. [4] This number of deaths corresponds to 1.3 times the total population of New York City, the most populous city in the United States. While many of these deaths occur in low-income countries, sepsis is also a leading cause of death in wealthier countries.
However, as numerous studies demonstrate, orthomolecular or natural medicine can resolve or at least greatly improve this situation. It is simply a matter of adopting the existing knowledge from peer-reviewed literature. If healthcare professionals worldwide could learn from and utilize these findings, millions of lives could be saved each year.
Many of the following treatments are not only effective for treating acute septic shock, but also help prevent infections and reduce the risk of developing serious complications from infectious diseases such as pneumonia or sepsis. Individuals at higher risk of sepsis, including the elderly, pregnant women, newborns, hospitalized patients, especially those in intensive care units (ICUs), people who have recently received antibiotics, and people with comorbidities such as autoimmune diseases, obesity, diabetes, cancer, HIV, liver cirrhosis, etc., should receive preventative care with high doses of nutrients and medicinal herbs to reduce the risk of community-acquired or hospital-acquired infections and the development of sepsis. Treatment with VITAMIN C AND D, Q10, OMEGA 3, and MELATONIN is detailed.
According to cardiologist Dr. Thomas Levy, an expert on the use of vitamin C, sepsis is largely due to vitamin C depletion. Sepsis is essentially a rapidly developing and acute form of scurvy, and very high doses of vitamin C can prevent sepsis mortality. Several studies and meta-analyses indicate that intravenous vitamin C can significantly reduce sepsis mortality.
Critically ill patients may require much higher doses of vitamin C than those administered in many of the failed "high-dose" sepsis trials. Vitamin C has been used successfully to treat infectious diseases, cancer, and burn patients at much higher doses (often exceeding 50 to 200 grams per day).
Dr. Robert Cathcart, who treated thousands of patients with very high doses of vitamin C, described that if vitamin C is administered orally, it should be given according to the individual's level of intestinal tolerance. Each individual has a different requirement that depends on the stage of the illness and many other factors. Cathcart described that a severe cold or influenza may require treatment with 60 to 150 g of vitamin C per day. Viral pneumonia may require 150 to 200+ g/day. Cathcart described that lower doses were much less effective.
The link provides details of the treatment.
http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v19n31.shtml