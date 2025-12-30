★ The Hidden Reason Your Body Keeps Storing Fat
★ TOP STORY
The Hidden Reason Your Body Keeps Storing Fat
You’ve carried the blame for years, but the truth has nothing to do with willpower or age. A hidden shift inside your body began long before the weight, the fatigue, or the slow decline - and once you understand what triggered it, everything you thought you knew about your health starts to unravel.
Advertisement
Absorb More Vitamin C Without the Discomfort
It has the potential to benefit your immune, heart, eye, and brain health, and increase collagen production for your bones, skin, tendons, and ligaments. Now formulated with liposomal technology, our exclusive formula can help your body efficiently absorb more vitamin C than ever before. Experience all the potential benefits with Liposomal Vitamin C, and get your supply today.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Staunch Predictors of Autism - Don’t Ignore
Does a child you love have this precipitating sign of autism? If so, please don’t let these autism ‘felons’ cross this line. Push them over the edge, off the cliff, or you may face a lifetime of regret. Also, address these 3 major risk factors immediately for any at-risk child.
News Flash - Forever Chemicals Found in Organic Products
And in some cases, levels of these contaminants are even higher than the nonorganic product. It can take decades for forever chemicals to exit your body, so consider doing these two useful strategies to help eliminate them faster.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Say Hello to Nontoxic, Eco-Friendly Cleaning and Washes
Made with plant-derived ingredients and no harsh chemicals or synthetic fragrances, Greener Cleaner® effectively washes away dirt and grime without compromising your health. Go for a true clean - safe for pets, little ones, and the planet.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2025 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
A massive top down agenda driven by interest focused on money, consolidation of foods as commodities, pushing for as many units as possible with the fewest human hands involved possible. Not on nutrition, health of environmental wealth or human health wealth. Also, as Big Tobacco saw it was a sinking ship, it moved into the Processed Foods Lane. It also brought it's addiction science into the mix. Unfortunately this has led to the ability to find sources of properly risen foods and Health Enhancing Foods hard to find. Currently expensive for too many even if they can find them.
Also recently viewed a Kim Iverson podcast where an interview was on why RFKJR was moving to remove chemical additives from Ultra Processed Foods. When Kim asked why are these chemicals there, the expert said didn't know why. Most likely the reason those chemicals were there was because of Money Interest using Big Tobacco's playbook to make Ultra-Processed a Super Look, Taste, Mouth Feel and formulas for addictive qualities. RFKJR starting with Chem's banned in foods in Europe, other Western Countries where they are recognized as foul.
Small human scaled locally decentralized systems to produce the Real Foods need all the support we can give them to transition. Doc has the Solspring and the Strong Sisters have their Nourish to provide some of the staples mentioned in the article.
Most likely if the Walking Dead Chronic Dis-Ease, Obesity is to end, it will most likely come from We, the People - from the Bottom Up. The Top Down only offers the Same Old, Same Old in a different packaged pretty veneer to cover the same old rot.
Alterations in the gut microbiota affect the host organism's energy balance; that is, they affect both the production of energy from the diet and the host genes that regulate energy expenditure and storage. Research summarizes the findings of recent years, emphasizing the effect of the gut microbiota on the development of obesity. It investigates the factors (diet, dietary components, lifestyle, and environment) that can affect the composition of the gut microbiota. Potential strategies for the prevention and/or treatment of obesity include restoring or modifying the microbiota composition through the consumption of prebiotics and probiotics, fermented foods, fruits, and vegetables, while avoiding ultra-processed foods loaded with trans fats and added sugars. Obesity can alter the gut microbiota both structurally and functionally, and the gut microbiota can also modulate nutritional status. The abundant and diverse quantity of certain bacteria can facilitate energy storage and metabolic pathways that lead to obesity. Furthermore, the gut-brain axis could be another possible pathway linking the gut microbiota to metabolism, and this bidirectional system can influence both host metabolites and appetite.
Among the Hadza hunter-gatherer tribe of Tanzania, the prevalence of obesity is very low, which researchers explain in terms of their diverse microbiome and diet. During the African rainy season, they maintain a predominantly plant-based diet dominated by roots, baobab, and wild honey. On the other hand, the Inuit of the Canadian Arctic have had a traditional diet for thousands of years, low in carbohydrates and high in fats and animal proteins, with characteristics similar to Western-type diets. This is reflected in their nutritional status, with 52.4% of men and 58% of women being overweight or obese.
The composition of the gut microbiome is clearly different in overweight individuals and athletes of all age groups: in the former, a decrease in Bacteroidetes taxa and an increase in Firmicutes taxa are observed, while in athletes, the opposite relationship is observed.
The HPA axis regulates bodily processes, including digestion, and releases corticotropin-releasing factor, which affects inflammation, permeability, and intestinal motility. The central nervous system (CNS) and the enteric nervous system (ENS) are associated with the functioning of the gastrointestinal tract.
Dietary interventions with probiotics, prebiotics, or synbiotics can be effective in reversing the alterations observed in the gut microbiota during obesity or unbalanced diets. Prebiotics are associated with the secretion of satiety hormones. Conversely, the use of food additives, such as emulsifiers, is linked to the obesity crisis, inflammation, and metabolic syndrome. The role of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) in disease development is clear. High-fat diets reduce the populations of Bifidobacterium spp., Lactobacillus spp., and Prevotella spp., and play a role in the overactivation of the endocannabinoid system, negatively altering the gut microbial composition. Furthermore, high-fat diets increase the overgrowth of Gram-negative pathogens, promoting the diffusion of bacterial fragments such as lipopolysaccharides (LPS) across the intestinal barrier. The endotoxin LPS can activate the nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) pathway, leading to increased intestinal permeability and thus facilitating weight gain. LPS translocation caused by a high-fat diet may be associated with low-grade chronic inflammation induced by obesity.
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/13/1/610 (2022).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/9/1/18 (2020).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/5/660 (2024).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/12/7/1341 (2024).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/12/5/1020 (2024).--