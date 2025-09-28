Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

. Increased dietary fiber consumption has been associated with many beneficial effects, including improving obesity and insulin resistance. These effects may be due to increased production of short-chain fatty acids, including propionate, acetate, and butyrate, during fermentation of dietary fiber in the colon. In fact, oral and dietary supplementation of butyrate alone has been shown to prevent high-fat diet-induced obesity and insulin resistance. This review focuses on the sources of short-chain fatty acids, with emphasis on the sources of butyrate, the mechanisms of fiber and butyrate metabolism in the gut and their protective effects on colon cancer, and the peripheral effects of butyrate supplementation in peripheral tissues on cancer prevention and reversal. Obesity and insulin resistance. Also consider that bovine milk fat is a particularly rich source of butyrate, and butyrate contributes approximately 4% weight/weight. Human breast milk has also been examined as a potential source of butyrate for newborns and a modulator of the colonic microbiota [37, 38, 39]. Recent pyrosequencing experiments have identified butyrogenic bacteria in human breast milk that may facilitate colonization of the neonatal colon.

Although numerous bacterial strains have been analyzed for their butyrate production capacity, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Eubacterium rectale / Roseburia have currently received the most attention, since they constitute between 5% and 10% of the total bacteria. in fecal samples collected from healthy adults. In addition to colonization of the colon by butyrogenic bacteria, it has been proposed that cross-feeding interactions between bifidobacteria strains and F. prausnitzii may ultimately enhance butyrate production. Butyrate is known to promote the growth of colonic epithelium, but exerts a predominantly inhibitory effect on colorectal cancers.

Emerging evidence suggests that the paradoxical effects of butyrate may be explained by the Warburg effect observed in several types of cancer. Butyrate is not only responsible for the energy requirements of the colonic epithelium, but also preserves said tissues by mitigating chronic inflammatory responses. It has also been shown that treatments with butyrate or those that increase butyrate production, such as increasing dietary fiber or bacterial colonization in the intestine, prevent or attenuate obesity and insulin resistance. In addition to its preventive effects on body weight and adiposity, butyrate supplementation has also been associated with the mitigation of insulin resistance. Sodium butyrate supplementation along with the Westernized diet showed a significant reduction in intrahepatic lipid deposition, decreased liver damage as assessed by the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAF) activity score, and decreased inflammatory activity. Acetate, propionate and butyrate are the three main CCFAs and their bioactivities have been widely studied. SCFAs have many health benefits, such as anti-inflammatory, immunoregulatory, anti-obesity, anti-diabetes, anti-cancer, cardiovascular protective, hepatoprotective and neuroprotective activities.

