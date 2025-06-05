STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Heavy metals like lead, mercury, and arsenic enter your body through various environmental sources and cause numerous health issues, including gastrointestinal problems and neurological symptoms

Heavy metal toxicity is diagnosed through blood tests, urine analysis, and hair/nail samples, though regular testing isn't usually done as most people naturally have trace amounts

A comprehensive detox plan includes cleansing the gastrointestinal tract with binders, optimizing glutathione levels, and upregulating Nrf2 to enhance cellular defense against toxins

Research shows sweating through exercise and sauna sessions is one of the most effective natural methods for removing heavy metals from the body

For optimal detoxification, combine detoxing with high-intensity exercise (limited to 75 minutes weekly) and regular sauna sessions while maintaining proper hydration

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In today’s highly industrialized world, the global population is exposed to toxic substances. From pesticides to additives found in food, your body is facing an assault on all fronts.

To make matters worse, heavy metals, which come from practically anywhere, are undermining your health. These naturally occurring elements impede important cellular functions, making optimal liver health — as well as familiarizing yourself with other natural detox methods — even more important.

The Liver — The First Line of Defense Against Toxins

What does the liver have to do with removing heavy metals? As it turns out, it metabolizes heavy metals, which are transported into your intestines via bile. From there, toxins are excreted.

The primary filtration system — According to Columbia Surgery, “All the blood leaving the stomach and intestines passes through the liver, which removes toxins, byproducts and other harmful substances.”

Choline is key for a healthy liver — Choline is a nutrient produced by your liver in small amounts, but you also need to get enough of it from your diet. This is important because if you have a choline deficiency, your risk for fatty liver disease (FLD) increases. For context, your liver turns choline into phosphatidylcholine, which is used to transport fat away from the liver. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When you have FLD, it triggers inflammation and oxidative stress that damage liver cells. Once the liver becomes damaged due to fat accumulation , it will not be able to perform at its best, including its ability to detoxify heavy metals.

Boost your choline levels for a healthy liver — To keep your liver healthy, it’s important to take steps that prevent fat accumulation. One way to do that is by increasing your choline intake, which is found in one of the healthiest foods you can eat — pasture-raised eggs. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Another way to boost your choline intake is to take a citicoline supplement. The reason why I prefer this is because other forms of choline supplements have poor bioavailability. I have written a study about this topic, which I will share with you in the near future.

Now, if your liver is healthy, you don’t need to undergo an extensive detox plan because your liver will be able to do the heavy lifting. But if this isn’t the case, I’ll go over several natural strategies below to help you safely detox while you work to improve your liver health.

What Are Heavy Metals?

Heavy metals are elements found in the environment that have a high density or atomic weight. While commonly found in nature, they’ve become more prevalent due to industrial or agricultural practices, which release them into air, soil, and water. The most common examples are listed below:

Not all heavy metals are equal — Some heavy metals like zinc and iron are beneficial to human health (in trace amounts) but become toxic when there’s too much in your body. Conversely, some heavy metals are downright harmful to your body and serve no biological purpose.

Sources of heavy metal exposure — Heavy metals enter your body in different ways. Common examples include vehicle emissions, wastewater, smoking cigarettes, and food.

Symptoms of heavy metal toxicity — When heavy metals become elevated in your body, gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea appear. Tingling in your hands and feet, chills, muscle weakness, memory loss may also appear.

Diagnosing Heavy Metal Toxicity

Testing for heavy metal toxicity is often challenging because it presents general symptoms. To come up with an accurate diagnosis, your doctor will ask you to outline your diet, general lifestyle, and work environment:

Blood tests help detect heavy metal toxicity — A blood test is usually the first step in confirming heavy metal toxicity. Your doctor will ask you to stop eating fish and shellfish for two days because these foods typically contain mercury . Note, however, that blood tests do not always paint an accurate picture. That’s because certain heavy metals are removed from your system quickly while some are stored in your tissues.

Other tests are also done — If your blood work shows medium to low levels of heavy metals but you’re still showing symptoms, other samples will be needed. Your urine, hair, skin, and fingernails will be tested to ensure accurate diagnosis.

Downside of blood tests — While blood tests provide an overview of your blood composition, the American College of Medical Toxicology warns against regular heavy metal testing because most people have trace amounts in their system all the time.

Common Strategies to Detox Heavy Metals

Once heavy metal toxicity has been confirmed, several strategies are employed to put your health back on the right track:

Chelation therapy — If imminent treatment for heavy metal toxicity is needed, your doctor will administer chelating agents that bind to toxins and remove them from your system. However, as I wrote in a previous article , it is quite costly and needs to be done under the guidance of an expert to avoid severe side effects.

Dietary changes — Switching to a healthier diet will provide your body the defense it needs against the effects of heavy metals. For example, leafy greens contain folate that help with arsenic metabolism. Vitamin C found in various fruits and vegetables also help protect your tissues from heavy metal damage.

Supplements — Research shows that certain supplements will help manage heavy metal toxicity. For example, a study published in 2022 noted that probiotics act as a binder to heavy metals, are then removed via excretion. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In a 2020 meta-analysis, researchers noted that spirulina helps alleviate heavy metal toxicity in humans, particularly arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury. Another study noted that curcumin helps protect against heavy metal-induced lipid peroxidation.

Lifestyle changes — While the strategies listed above will help, research shows that exercise is an effective way to remove heavy metals from your body. The great thing about this approach is that you can implement it right away, and it doesn’t cost you a single cent. I’ll discuss the benefits of this approach in greater detail below.

Purge Heavy Metals with This 3-Step Detox Plan

Initiating a heavy metal detox plan will do wonders for your health. However, doing it haphazardly won’t maximize results. I recommend you follow this three-step plan:

Cleanse and clear your gastrointestinal (GI) tract — I recommend you use charcoal to bind endotoxins, as well as calcium bentonite clay to capture aflatoxins. Ideally, you’ll want to use a combination of all to cover all your bases. Make sure to support your kidneys and liver, as these are crucial detox organs — herbs like dandelion and burdock work well in this regard. Optimize your glutathione levels — Glutathione is your body’s front-line defender and primary detoxifier, especially when it comes to clearing mercury and other heavy metals from tissues. Boosting your glutathione production helps your body neutralize and eliminate these toxins more effectively. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When everything is running smoothly, it’s usually better to support your body’s own glutathione production by taking precursors like N-acetylcysteine (NAC). But in cases where your body needs more direct support — or you’re dealing with elevated toxic burden — supplementing with glutathione itself can be a powerful strategy. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Most standard oral glutathione supplements fall short because your body breaks them down before they can be absorbed. That’s where advanced delivery systems come in. Nanoliposomal glutathione is taken under the tongue for rapid, high-impact support — This sublingual route bypasses your digestive tract entirely, sending glutathione straight into your bloodstream. Clinical studies show it delivers up to three times more glutathione into circulation compared to regular oral forms. You’ll feel the difference quickly, making this option ideal when you need a fast antioxidant boost — like during acute detox, illness, or high-stress periods. For steady, long-term support, liposomal oral glutathione is a strong choice — Liposomal encapsulation protects glutathione from being destroyed in your gut, increasing how much actually gets into your system. While its absorption isn’t as fast as sublingual forms, it’s a practical daily tool to maintain healthy levels over time and support immune health, mitochondrial function, and detox resilience. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Whichever form you choose, the goal is the same: give your body the glutathione it needs to clean house, fight oxidative stress, and keep you running strong. Upregulate Nrf2 levels — Nrf2 is a transcription factor that turns on genes that help your cells fight against toxins and oxidative stress, making it an important part of a heavy metal detox plan. To upregulate it, use R-lipoic acid (also called R-alpha-lipoic acid), polyphenols, and sulfur-based compounds found in cruciferous vegetables and alliums. Haritaki, an Ayurvedic herb, is also helpful, as well as sulforaphane and allicin from garlic.

If you’ve implemented this three-step detox plan and you’re not feeling well, that means you need to remove more toxins out of your GI tract and blood. But before you do it, pull back on upregulating Nrf2 and take more GI binders as well as herbs that support your liver and kidneys. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water, and when you’re feeling better again, restart your Nrf2 upregulators.

Finally, remember that detoxing is a marathon and not a sprint. Start with low doses and work your way up. The entire process will take anywhere from three to 12 months, and sometimes it takes longer. Shade also recommends pulsing your detox or else it will lose its effectiveness.

Exercise and Sauna — Effective Adjuncts for Heavy Metal Detoxification

Regular exercise is one of the healthiest habits you can adopt. It’s been shown to help improve sleep quality and sleep disorders, improve cancer survival, and boost brain health.

Now, a study published in the Journal of Thermal Biology shows that sweating is a natural and effective way to detox your body from heavy metals. The researchers selected 29 men who were divided into two groups — test and control. The test group went through nine sessions of high-heat temperature combined with exercise, mimicking scenarios where individuals will use saunas or engage in exercise enhance detoxification.

Sweating significantly boosted lead excretion — Compared to the control group, the test group showed that sweating effectively detoxes heavy metals through your skin. When the group was also subjected to sauna baths, urinary cadmium levels rose.

The most efficient detox route is sweating — A supporting study noted that the human body eliminates heavy metals via different pathways, and that sweating produced higher concentrations of heavy metals like chromium, zinc, and lead compared to urine.

Repeated heat exposure enhances the excretion process — After completing nine sessions, the test group participants were able to remove lead and cadmium better from their bodies. This finding shows the importance of committing to a regular exercise regimen along with sauna sessions to boost your overall health. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The great thing about sweating is that it goes beyond heavy metal detoxification. For example, sweating boosts skin health, body temperature regulation, and cardiovascular function. So, don’t be afraid to get sweaty every now and then — it’s good for you in many ways.

How to Incorporate Sweating Into Your Detox Routine

The three-step detox plan I outlined earlier is one piece of the puzzle. According to published research, sweating through regular exercise and sauna sessions is an effective “chelator” of heavy metals, so to speak. Not to mention, your overall health improves when you work up a sweat. But, like detoxing, exercise needs to be done in a methodological way to maximize your results. Here are my recommendations:

Incorporate small amounts of high-intensity training — While I have espoused the importance of moderate-intensity exercise for overall health, engaging in high-intensity exercise for up to 75 minutes a week is effective for removing heavy metals. I don’t recommend going beyond 75 minutes, as you will begin to lose the longevity benefits and harm your health further. Support exercise with sauna — Like exercise, saunas are great for detoxing heavy metals because of the amount of sweat you produce. If you haven’t been to a sauna, I recommend keeping your sessions to 20 to 30 minutes to prevent your body from overheating and becoming dehydrated. In addition, make sure to drink enough water before entering the sauna, and rehydrate when stepping out. Don’t forget to add electrolytes to your water as well. Combine exercise with sauna for maximum benefits — Both exercise and sauna are good for your health in their own ways. But combined, the results will synergize and amplify your body’s ability to detox toxins because you’re constantly sweating. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I recommend you alternate between sweat-inducing exercise and sauna sessions throughout the week. Alternatively, you can do a quick sauna session right after exercising to maximize your body’s detox capabilities. Make sure to drink enough water and replenish lost electrolytes. Monitor your body and adjust the process as needed — Pay attention to your body’s response once you’ve started exercising and going into a sauna. Most importantly, remember the signs of dehydration — dizziness, excessive fatigue.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Detoxifying Heavy Metals from Your Body

Q: What are heavy metals and how do they affect my body?

A: Heavy metals are naturally occurring elements with high density or atomic weight. While some are essential for human health in trace amounts (like iron and zinc), others such as lead, mercury, and arsenic are toxic and serve no beneficial purpose in the body.

Due to industrial and agricultural activities, humans are increasingly exposed to heavy metals through air, water, food, and even cigarette smoke. These toxins disrupt cellular functions and lead to a wide range of symptoms including nausea, memory loss, muscle weakness, and tingling in the extremities.

Q: How is heavy metal toxicity diagnosed?

A: Diagnosing heavy metal toxicity is tricky due to its nonspecific symptoms. Physicians typically begin with a lifestyle assessment, followed by a blood test. However, blood tests don’t reflect long-term exposure, as some metals quickly leave the bloodstream and accumulate in tissues. For a more comprehensive view, additional tests using urine, hair, skin, and fingernails are often necessary.

Q: What are the most effective detox strategies for heavy metals?

A: Follow this three-step detox plan:

Cleanse your GI tract — Use thiol-functionalized silica (e.g., IMD) or alternatives like chlorella. Then, add charcoal and bentonite clay to bind and eliminate toxins. This ensures that you have a wide range of binders. Boost your glutathione levels — Support your body’s main detox binders using NAC or nanoliposomal glutathione. Activate Nrf2 pathways — Use compounds like R-lipoic acid, polyphenols, and cruciferous vegetables to stimulate your body’s natural detox genes.

Q: How do exercise and sauna therapy support heavy metal detox?

A: Sweating through regular exercise and sauna sessions significantly aids in removing heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, and chromium. Research shows that sweat contains higher concentrations of heavy metals compared to urine.

Combining high-intensity training (up to 75 minutes weekly) with sauna use (20 to 30 minutes per session) enhances detox results. Both methods are supported with adequate hydration and electrolyte replenishment.

Q: What precautions should I take during a detox program?

A: Detox is a marathon, not a sprint. Start with small doses of supplements or binders, monitor your body’s response, and scale up gradually. Be vigilant for signs of dehydration or fatigue, especially during sauna or exercise sessions. If symptoms worsen, it may be necessary to reduce Nrf2 stimulation and increase GI tract support temporarily. Hydration and liver/kidney support are crucial throughout the process.

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