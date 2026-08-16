STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Adults who started a high-fiber nutritional program soon after a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis achieved larger reductions in HbA1c and fasting blood sugar than those who began with conventional treatment

The benefits of early intervention persisted even after treatment changes, suggesting that the weeks and months immediately following diagnosis represent an important window for improving long-term metabolic health

Improvements in blood sugar control occurred alongside major changes in the gut microbiome, including increases in beneficial bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) linked to healthier glucose regulation

A healthy microbiome naturally produces butyrate and other SCFAs, pointing to food and lifestyle changes as a valuable aspect of gut restoration

Fiber tends to work better when your gut environment is prepared for it; rebuilding digestive health, increasing fiber gradually, and removing seed oils that disrupt gut function help create conditions that support better blood sugar control

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Type 2 diabetes, marked by chronically high blood sugar, along with excessive thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and blurred vision, affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide. For decades, the strategy for managing it has been essentially reactive: wait for blood sugar to climb, then work to bring it back down. A study published in Food Research International suggests that with a fiber-focused approach, when you start may matter as much as the change itself.

The researchers worked with adults who had only recently learned they had the disease, before any medication entered the picture, and put a high-fiber nutritional program up against conventional care. What they observed points to a narrow window in the weeks and months following diagnosis, a stretch when the body appears unusually willing to change course. Starting the fiber intervention within that window, the gains seem to stick. Waiting past it, the same effort later may not carry the same weight.

That early responsiveness appears to begin in the gut. The fiber that improved participants’ blood sugar also reshaped the community of microbes living in their digestive tract, and the two shifts tracked closely together, pointing to a mechanism that has less to do with willpower or weight than with the conditions taking shape inside the gut in those first weeks.

Early Fiber Therapy Was Linked to a Reshaped Gut and Improved Blood Sugar

The study examined 34 newly diagnosed overweight or obese adults with Type 2 diabetes who had not yet started diabetes medications. Researchers wanted to determine whether a high-fiber nutritional therapy program delivered immediately after diagnosis produced better results than waiting and using conventional treatment first.

The intervention combined a seven-day very-low-calorie, high-fiber meal replacement phase with a 23-day maintenance phase and was repeated over a 90-day treatment period. The central question was simple: Does acting quickly after diagnosis create an advantage that lasts?

The participants who started with fiber achieved the strongest results — Patients who received the high-fiber intervention first experienced substantially greater improvements in blood sugar control than those who started with conventional care. HbA1c, a marker that reflects average blood sugar levels over roughly three months, showed a substantially greater improvement in the early high-fiber group than in the conventional-treatment group. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Researchers reported a 9.45% relative reduction from baseline, compared to a 1.44% relative reduction with conventional care. Fasting blood sugar also improved substantially more in the high-fiber group. These findings suggest that the period immediately after diagnosis represents an important opportunity to influence the course of the disease.*

Early improvements were linked to a lasting advantage — Those who started with the high-fiber program retained many of their metabolic gains even after crossing over to conventional care. In contrast, participants who began with conventional treatment failed to achieve the same level of improvement after later switching to the fiber intervention.* Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Think of it like making a major correction early on a road trip instead of waiting until you’re hundreds of miles off course. The earlier correction required less effort and produced a better final outcome. According to the researchers, the timing of the intervention appeared to be just as important as the intervention itself.

Weight loss alone didn’t explain the results — It’s easy to assume that improvements in Type 2 diabetes occur only because of weight loss . This study tells a more nuanced story. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Although participants experienced reductions in body weight and body fat, the most significant differences between groups appeared in blood sugar measurements rather than body mass index or HOMA-IR, which stands for Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance, a calculation commonly used to estimate how resistant your body has become to insulin.* Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This finding suggests that factors beyond simple weight reduction contributed to the metabolic improvements researchers observed.

The gut microbiome shifted in a healthier direction — Researchers analyzed the participants’ gut bacteria and found substantial changes after the high-fiber intervention. Several beneficial bacterial groups increased, including Akkermansia muciniphila , Roseburia, Blautia, Oscillospira, and members of the Eubacterium ruminantium group. These microbes are known for producing short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), substances created when gut bacteria break down fermentable carbohydrates.* Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At the same time, levels of Escherichia-Shigella, a bacterial group associated with inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, declined. Participants whose microbiomes shifted the most also tended to experience stronger improvements in blood sugar regulation.

The study points to a possible chain of cause and effect — The high-fiber program shifted the gut toward bacteria that produce SCFAs, and those compounds appear to do real metabolic work — that may help prompt the gut to release GLP-1 (the same hormone that newer diabetes drugs imitate), support the gut barrier, and calm the low-grade inflammation associated with insulin resistance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These specific downstream effects were not directly measured in the cited trial and represent a proposed mechanism rather than a confirmed finding. SCFAs help support communication between the gut and the rest of the body, influence how nutrients are processed, and contribute to healthier metabolic function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Researchers concluded that the intervention enriched beneficial bacteria while suppressing lipopolysaccharide-producing microbes. Lipopolysaccharides, often abbreviated as LPS, are inflammatory compounds produced by certain bacteria. By shifting the microbiome toward more favorable species early on, the intervention appeared to help create conditions that supported healthier blood sugar control.

*These findings are from research conducted in a clinical human trial. Results may not apply to all individuals.

The Window When Your Body May Respond Best

The biggest lesson from this research isn’t simply that fiber helps. It’s that timing matters. The participants who achieved the best results acted early, before years of metabolic dysfunction accumulated. If your blood sugar numbers are climbing or you’ve recently received a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis, focusing on the health of your gut ecosystem may help address one of the underlying contributors to poor glucose control.

A healthy microbiome naturally produces SCFAs, including butyrate, which is one reason rebuilding your gut environment deserves more attention than any supplement.

If you’ve been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, make these changes in partnership with your doctor, not instead of medical care. Do not start, stop, or adjust any diabetes medication on your own, and if you’re on glucose-lowering drugs, work with your doctor to monitor your blood sugar as your diet changes, since the combination can lower it too far.

Rebuild your microbiome — Your body is designed to produce SCFAs like butyrate through beneficial gut bacteria. If your digestion is relatively healthy, start with fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, and full-fat yogurt. These foods help increase microbial diversity and provide compounds that support bacteria involved in butyrate production. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Grass fed butter, ghee, and aged cheeses also contain small amounts of butyric acid, an SCFA that serves as a primary fuel source for the cells lining your colon and helps support gut barrier function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Introduce these foods gradually and pay attention to how you respond. If years of digestive problems, repeated antibiotic use, or chronic inflammation have disrupted your gut, a butyrate supplement may serve as a temporary bridge while you restore a healthier microbiome. If you choose a supplement, you may want to look for one formulated to deliver butyrate throughout the colon rather than releasing it early in digestion. Repair your gut before increasing fiber — Many people assume more fiber is always better. In reality, fiber tends to work best when your gut environment is ready for it. If you experience bloating, erratic bowel habits, food sensitivities, or fatigue after meals, loading up on beans, raw vegetables, and whole grains often makes symptoms worse. In an irritated gut, fermentable fiber feeds bacteria that release LPS, an inflammatory endotoxin. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Think of LPS as a chemical alarm signal released when certain bacteria break apart. When your gut barrier is weakened, those inflammatory compounds move into your bloodstream and increase systemic stress. Start with easier-to-digest foods such as whole fruit and white rice while your gut stabilizes. Increase fiber in stages instead of all at once — As digestion improves and bloating becomes less frequent, begin introducing foods that nourish butyrate-producing bacteria. Start with resistant starch sources such as cooked-and-cooled potatoes and green bananas. Next, add foods such as onions, garlic, and leeks. Root vegetables generally come before non-starchy vegetables, followed by starchy vegetables such as squash and sweet potatoes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Beans, legumes, and minimally processed whole grains belong later in the process. Most adults function best with roughly 250 grams of carbohydrates daily, which helps support cellular energy production, gut repair, and microbial diversity. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Progress slowly. Diversity matters more than speed because different foods nourish different beneficial microbes. Remove seed oils that work against gut repair — If your meals regularly contain seed oils like soybean, corn, canola, safflower, cottonseed, or sunflower oil, you’re creating conditions that make gut recovery more difficult. These oils are rich in linoleic acid (LA), which disrupts mitochondrial energy production and weakens the intestinal barrier when consumed in excess. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Many packaged snacks, restaurant foods, dressings, sauces, and convenience meals contain these oils. Replace them with more stable fats such as grass fed butter, ghee, and tallow. A healthier gut barrier helps beneficial bacteria thrive, improves fiber tolerance, and creates a stronger foundation for metabolic health. Measure insulin resistance with the HOMA-IR test — Long before blood sugar reaches diabetic levels, insulin resistance damages blood vessels, promotes inflammation, and impairs energy production. The HOMA-IR test is a valuable diagnostic tool that helps assess insulin resistance through a simple blood test, so you can spot issues early and make necessary lifestyle changes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Created in 1985, it calculates the relationship between your fasting glucose and insulin levels to evaluate how effectively your body uses insulin. Unlike other more complex tests, HOMA-IR requires just one fasting blood sample, making it both practical and accessible. The HOMA-IR formula is as follows: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published HOMA-IR = (Fasting Glucose x Fasting Insulin) / 405, where Fasting glucose is measured in mg/dL

Fasting insulin is measured in μIU/mL (microinternational units per milliliter)

405 is a constant that normalizes the values Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re using mmol/L for glucose instead of mg/dL, the formula changes slightly: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published HOMA-IR = (Fasting Glucose x Fasting Insulin) / 22.5, where Fasting glucose is measured in mmol/L

Fasting insulin is measured in μIU/mL

22.5 is the normalizing factor for this unit of measurement Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Anything below 1.0 is considered a healthy HOMA-IR score. If you’re above that, you’re considered insulin resistant. The higher your values, the greater your insulin resistance. Conversely the lower your HOMA-IR score, the less insulin resistance you have, assuming you are not a Type 1 diabetic who makes no insulin. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Interestingly, my personal HOMA-IR score stands at a low 0.2. This low score is a testament to my body’s enhanced efficiency in burning fuel, a result of increased glucose availability. By incorporating additional carbohydrates into my diet, I provided my cells with the necessary energy to operate more effectively. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This improved cellular function has significantly boosted my metabolic health, which I believe reflects how strategic dietary adjustments may support better insulin sensitivity and overall metabolic performance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether HOMA-IR or other insulin-resistance testing is appropriate for you.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your health regimen.

FAQs About Early Fiber Intake and Diabetes

Q: Why did the high-fiber group achieve better blood sugar control than the conventional treatment group?

A: The researchers found that participants who started the high-fiber nutritional program immediately after diagnosis experienced larger reductions in both HbA1c and fasting blood sugar. The intervention also changed the composition of their gut microbiome, increasing beneficial bacteria linked to healthier glucose regulation.

Q: Why did the timing of the intervention matter so much?

A: Participants who received the fiber-based program first maintained many of their metabolic improvements even after switching to conventional care. Those who delayed the intervention didn’t achieve the same degree of recovery later, suggesting that the weeks and months immediately after diagnosis represent an important opportunity to influence the disease’s trajectory.

Q: What role does my gut microbiome play in blood sugar control?

A: Certain gut bacteria produce SCFAs such as butyrate, which may help support gut barrier function, metabolic health, and communication between the digestive system and the rest of your body. The study found that increases in these beneficial bacteria closely tracked with improvements in blood sugar regulation.

Q: Why do some people feel worse when they suddenly increase fiber intake?

A: If your gut barrier is already compromised, large amounts of fermentable fiber often feed undesirable bacteria and increase digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, and discomfort. Improving gut health first and then increasing fiber gradually allows beneficial microbes to grow without creating excessive digestive stress.

Q: What is the HOMA-IR test, and why is it important?

A: HOMA-IR uses fasting glucose and fasting insulin levels to estimate how effectively your body responds to insulin. Because insulin resistance often develops years before Type 2 diabetes is diagnosed, HOMA-IR helps identify metabolic problems early, when lifestyle changes are often most effective.

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