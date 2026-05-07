STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Research published in the journal Nature found that the fats built into immune cells may influence whether those cells survive or self-destruct, meaning your everyday food choices directly influence how well your immune system fights infections and cancer

Immune cells become much more fragile when their membranes contain large amounts of polyunsaturated fats (PUFs) from seed oils such as soybean, corn, canola, sunflower, and safflower oil because these unstable fats oxidize easily and trigger a destructive chain reaction inside the cell

A scientific review in the journal Nutrients shows that fatty acids also control how strongly immune cells react to threats by influencing inflammation, communication signals between immune cells, and the strength of protective barriers in tissues like your gut, lungs, and skin

Modern diets overload your body with unstable fats from processed foods, restaurant meals, seed oils, and other foods high in linoleic acid (LA), like nuts and seeds, which may weaken immune resilience gradually and may contribute to chronic inflammatory diseases

Removing unstable oils and lowering daily LA intake while using more stable traditional fats and whole foods helps rebuild healthier cell membranes, strengthen mitochondrial energy production and support stronger, longer-lasting immune defenses

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The immune cells patrolling your body right now are built from the fats you ate this week. And according to a March 2026 study in Nature, the wrong fats can cause those cells to literally self-destruct — their membranes rupturing from the inside out. In fact, researchers uncovered a direct mechanism linking everyday food choices to the physical integrity of the cells your body depends on to fight infections and cancer.

A separate comprehensive review published in the journal Nutrients reinforces this picture from a broader angle, showing that fatty acids influence immune behavior across virtually every category of defensive cell in your body. Together, these studies make a compelling case that the fat composition of your diet is one of the most underappreciated factors shaping your resistance to disease.

Your Immune Cells Are Built from the Fats You Eat

For the Nature study, researchers looked at how the fats in your diet affect the health and survival of T cells — the immune cells that organize your body’s defense against infections and cancer. These scientists examined how different fats from food become part of the outer layer of these cells and influence whether the cells stay strong or break down when the body is under stress.

The study focused on a specific way immune cells die — their outer membrane literally breaks apart after oxygen damages the fats embedded in it. Scientists call this process ferroptosis, and it’s driven by iron-dependent reactions that attack vulnerable fats in the membrane. When this happens, the immune cell dies. By studying how different dietary fats influence this process, the researchers showed that the types of fats you eat appear to directly influence how durable your immune cells are.

The fats you eat determine how strong or fragile your immune cells become — Researchers found that the balance of fats inside T cells plays a major role in whether those cells remain stable or break down under stress. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When T cells contain higher amounts of polyunsaturated fats (PUFs) — commonly found in seed oils such as soybean, corn, canola, sunflower, and safflower oil — compared to monounsaturated fats like those found in olive oil and avocados, the cell membranes become much easier to damage. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These unstable fats react quickly with oxygen, making the membrane fragile. One key discovery was how quickly fats from food become built directly into the outer wall of immune cells. When those membranes contain large amounts of unstable PUFs, oxidation spreads rapidly across the membrane — much like a row of dominoes falling once the first piece tips over. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Some fats create fragile membranes that break down easily, while others create stronger, more stable structures. Over time, the fats you regularly eat determine whether your immune cells remain durable defenders or become short-lived and vulnerable during immune stress.

Stronger T cells created stronger immune responses — When researchers adjusted the fat composition of T cells so that their membranes contained more stable fats, the cells lived longer and performed their roles more effectively. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The study highlighted improvements in follicular helper T cells, which help your body produce antibodies. These antibodies are the proteins your immune system makes to recognize and fight infections. When these helper cells remain healthy, your body produces stronger and longer-lasting immune protection.

Protected T cells were better at fighting tumors — Scientists also studied how fat composition affected the ability of T cells to attack cancer cells. When the cells were protected from ferroptosis, they maintained their tumor-fighting activity for longer periods. This is important because many cancer treatments depend on strong immune cells that remain active long enough to destroy abnormal cells.

Certain fats made immune cells much more fragile — The researchers observed that membranes rich in PUFs were especially vulnerable to oxidation. These fats contain chemical bonds that react easily with oxygen, which makes them unstable. Once oxidation begins, the damage spreads quickly through the membrane and triggers ferroptosis, which acts like a destructive chain reaction.

Fats Help Control How Strongly Your Immune System Reacts

The Nature study showed what happens at the membrane level of a single cell type. But your immune system doesn’t run on T cells alone. A comprehensive review in Nutrients reveals that dietary fats may shape the behavior of virtually every category of immune cell in your body — and the effects go beyond structural damage.

The researchers’ goal was to understand how dietary fats influence the way immune cells communicate, trigger inflammation, and protect your body from harmful microbes. They found that fatty acids play two important roles inside immune cells.

First, they help form the structure of the cells themselves. Second, they act as chemical signals that tell immune cells how to respond to threats. This means the fats inside your body influence not only the shape of immune cells but also the instructions those cells follow when fighting infection or repairing tissue.

Different fats influence how strongly immune cells respond to threats — The review found that fatty acids affect the activity of several important immune cells, including macrophages, neutrophils, and dendritic cells. These cells belong to your innate immune system, which acts as your body’s first line of defense. They respond immediately when bacteria, viruses, or damaged tissue appear. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Some fatty acids have been shown to stimulate more aggressive immune responses, increasing inflammation, while others calm the immune response and keep inflammation under control. Maintaining the right balance matters because an overactive immune response damages healthy tissue, while a weak response allows infections to spread.

Fats help immune cells communicate with one another — One major discovery in the review involves molecules called cytokines. Cytokines are small chemical signals immune cells release to coordinate their response. Think of them as messages sent between immune cells that tell them when to activate, multiply, or slow down. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fatty acids influence which cytokines immune cells release and how strong those signals become. When the mix of fats inside immune cells changes, the pattern of these signals changes as well. In other words, the fats present in your body influence whether immune cells send strong attack signals or calming signals that reduce inflammation.

Fats also help protect your body’s physical barriers — The study highlighted another key defense system: the protective linings of your body, including your skin, lungs, and digestive tract. These surfaces act as barriers that stop harmful microbes from entering your body. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fatty acids influence special proteins called tight junctions, which function like seals between neighboring cells. When these seals remain strong, bacteria and viruses have difficulty passing through. When the seals weaken, harmful microbes slip through more easily and trigger inflammation.

Certain fats activate built-in immune sensors — The researchers also found that fatty acids interact with receptors inside immune cells. These receptors act like sensors that detect chemical signals and tell the cell how to respond. Some fatty acids activate receptors that increase inflammatory activity, while others activate receptors that reduce inflammation. Fats act like switches that control how strongly immune cells react. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fats also influence how immune cells produce energy. Immune cells require large amounts of energy to fight infections. Fatty acids affect the metabolic systems inside these cells that generate that energy. Some fatty acids help immune cells produce energy efficiently, allowing them to stay active during infections. Other fatty acids disrupt these processes and weaken immune performance.

Too much of certain fats is linked to immune-related diseases — The researchers connected fatty acid imbalance to several immune problems, including allergies, asthma, and autoimmune disorders. These conditions develop when your immune system reacts too strongly or attacks harmless substances. Fat composition inside immune cells influences immune tolerance — the ability of your immune system to recognize what’s safe and what’s harmful. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The review concluded that dietary fats influence immune activity in several ways at once, including signaling pathways, gene activity, and the strength of protective barriers. These effects build gradually as eating habits continue day after day. Over time, the types of fats in your diet help determine how effectively your immune system detects threats, coordinates its response, and shuts down inflammation once the danger passes.

5 Ways to Improve Your Dietary Fat Balance for Immune Health

The Nature study demonstrated that the types of fats inside T cells strongly influence whether those immune cells survive or break down under stress. When the balance shifts away from PUFs and toward monounsaturated fats, the cells resist damage and remain functional longer. However, that finding requires an important layer of interpretation.

The study shows that excess PUFs, like linoleic acid (LA) in seed oils, make immune cells fragile, but it doesn’t automatically mean large amounts of monounsaturated oils are the ideal solution. The key lesson is not simply “add more monounsaturated oils.” The deeper message is that modern diets overload your body with unstable fats that damage cell membranes.

Restoring metabolic balance requires removing those damaging oils first and returning to stable fats your body has historically used for energy and cell structure. Once you understand that the fats entering your body become structural components of immune cells and mitochondria — the structures responsible for producing cellular energy — the most powerful step is correcting the fatty acid environment inside your tissues.

Every day your body rebuilds cell membranes using fats from food. When those fats are unstable or metabolically disruptive, immune cells weaken and cellular energy production declines. Fixing the root cause means removing oils that distort metabolism and replacing them with fats that support mitochondrial function and immune resilience.

Remove both seed oils and olive oil rather than replacing one with the other — Many people assume olive oil is a healthier substitute for industrial vegetable oils, but that swap fails to solve the underlying problem. Seed oils — including soybean, corn, canola, and safflower oil — contain large amounts of LA, a highly unstable PUF that oxidizes easily and damages cellular structures. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These oils break down during cooking and metabolism into byproducts that interfere with hormone signaling and mitochondrial energy production. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At the same time, relying heavily on oils rich in monounsaturated fat — particularly olive oil, and avocado oil — introduces another problem that often goes overlooked. These oils are dominated by oleic acid, the main monounsaturated fatty acid. While these fats are often promoted as healthy, the picture becomes more complicated when they’re consumed in large amounts. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For starters, many products labeled as olive oil aren’t pure. Investigations found that some store-bought olive oils are adulterated with cheaper vegetable oils. That means there’s a strong chance you’re not getting pure olive oil at all, but a blend of seed oils mixed in and sold as a premium product. When that happens, you’re unknowingly consuming the same unstable fats found in soybean, corn, or canola oil. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Even when the oil is genuine, excessive oleic acid creates its own metabolic stress. Some evidence suggests that high oleic acid intake may be associated with disruptions to cellular energy pathways — though the degree of effect varies by context. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Some research suggests high oleic acid intake may be associated with altered fat distribution patterns. When mitochondrial efficiency is affected, ATP production may be impacted. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Instead of strengthening metabolism, excessive oleic acid weakens the cellular energy systems your body depends on. Replacing olive oil with vegetable oils only compounds the damage. Rather than swapping one bottle for another, eliminate both oleic-acid-rich oils and vegetable oils from your kitchen entirely. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The goal is restoring a stable fat environment that allows immune cells and mitochondria to function efficiently. Replace unstable oils with traditional animal fats — When you remove problematic oils, your body still requires cooking fats that remain stable under heat. Traditional fats such as grass fed butter, ghee, and tallow provide that stability. These fats contain much lower levels of both LA and oleic acid and resist oxidation during cooking. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Because these fats remain chemically stable, they support mitochondrial function instead of disrupting it. Supporting mitochondrial efficiency with stable dietary fats helps your cells produce energy more effectively. Avoid the major hidden sources of LA in modern diets — The largest sources of LA are processed foods, restaurant meals, and snack products made with seed oils. Most packaged foods, fast foods, and restaurant dishes are cooked with soybean, corn, canola, or similar vegetable oils because they’re inexpensive and shelf-stable. Even if you stop using these oils at home, regularly eating processed foods or restaurant meals continues to expose your body to large amounts of LA. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Another overlooked source of LA is nuts, seeds, and nut butters. Foods such as almonds, walnuts, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and many nut spreads contain substantial amounts of LA. Eating them frequently keeps LA levels elevated in your tissues and slows the process of restoring a healthier fat balance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The goal is to reduce daily LA intake to below 5 grams, and ideally closer to 2 grams per day. Reaching that level requires removing seed oils, minimizing processed and restaurant foods, and eliminating high-LA foods such as nuts and seeds. Tracking intake makes the process much easier. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Pax health platform is launching soon and will include Seed Oil Sleuth, that calculates your LA exposure and helps you keep it within the range that supports healthier metabolism and immune function. Choose ruminant meats instead of industrial pork and chicken — Animal feed strongly influences the types of fats stored in meat. Chickens and pigs are monogastric — they have simple stomachs that deposit dietary fats directly into their tissues with minimal conversion. When raised on soy and corn feed, their meat reflects those same unstable fats. When you eat those meats regularly, those same fats enter your body and become incorporated into your cells. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ruminant animals such as cattle, sheep, and deer process fats differently through their multi-chambered digestive systems. As a result, meats like grass fed beef, lamb, and wild game contain far lower levels of unstable fatty acids and provide a more metabolically stable fat profile. Support cellular repair with the right fuel and proteins — Fixing the fat balance in your diet works best when combined with nutrients that help your cells rebuild healthy membranes and maintain energy production. Your cells generate energy most efficiently when glucose is available as a primary fuel. Most adults thrive on 250 grams of carbohydrates daily, more if you’re active. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Easy-to-digest carbohydrates such as fruit, root vegetables, and white rice provide fuel that mitochondria use to generate ATP efficiently. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Collagen-rich proteins from bone broth or slow-cooked meats are also important, as they provide the amino acids needed to repair connective tissues and cellular structures. Together, these foods help rebuild the metabolic environment that allows your immune cells and mitochondria to function at full strength.

FAQs About Dietary Fat Ratios and Immune Function

Q: How do the fats you eat affect your immune system?

A: The fats in your diet become part of the membranes of immune cells. Research published in Nature showed that when immune cells contain higher amounts of unstable PUFs — commonly found in seed oils — they become easier to damage and more likely to die prematurely. When these cells break down too quickly, your immune system loses some of its ability to fight infections and cancer effectively.

Q: Why are seed oils considered harmful for immune cells?

A: Seed oils such as soybean, corn, canola, sunflower, and safflower oil contain large amounts of LA, a PUF that oxidizes easily. When these fats accumulate in cell membranes, they become vulnerable to oxidative damage. This damage can contribute to ferroptosis, a chain reaction that destroys the cell membrane and kills the immune cell. Research suggests that high LA intake weakens immune resilience over time.

Q: Do other types of fats also affect immune responses?

A: Yes. A review published in Nutrients found that fatty acids influence many aspects of immune function, including inflammation, immune signaling, and the strength of your body’s protective barriers. Different fats change how immune cells communicate with each other, how strongly they respond to threats, and how efficiently they produce energy during infections.

Q: What are the biggest sources of harmful fats in modern diets?

A: Processed foods, restaurant meals, and packaged snacks are the primary sources of LA because they’re commonly cooked in or made with seed oils. Nuts, seeds, and nut butters are also high in LA. Even when people stop cooking with seed oils at home, regularly eating processed or restaurant foods often keeps their intake of these unstable fats high.

Q: How can I improve the fat balance in my diet to support immune health?

A: Reducing LA intake is an important step. Ideally, lower your daily LA intake to below 5 grams, and ideally closer to 2 grams. This involves removing seed oils, minimizing processed foods and restaurant meals, eliminating high-LA foods such as nuts and seeds, and choosing more stable fats like grass fed butter, ghee, and tallow. Over time, these changes may help rebuild healthier cell membranes and support stronger immune function.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your health regimen.

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