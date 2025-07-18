Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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J C's avatar
J C
Jul 20, 2025

Thank you for sharing such a valuable information. I am a regular user of dmso. What about its applications for pets?

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Connie's avatar
Connie
Jul 19, 2025

I'm interested in nebulizing DMSO but I'm concerned that the plastic on the nebulizer will be compromised. Does anybody have a recommendation for a specific nebulizer that is compatible and safe with DMSO?

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