Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
Nov 14

Sure wish DMSO promoters would publish how to overcome sensitivity to it. It causes me skin irritation. I'm definitely not ingesting or putting in eyes.

Reply
Share
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Nov 14

In 33 patients with severe psoriasis, a Camptotheca nut extract dissolved in 70% DMSO proved to be a "rapid, effective, and convenient treatment," with 21 experiencing complete resolution of the disease one year later.<sup>6</sup>

https://mednexus.org/doi/10.5555/cmj.0366-6999.N1.05.p355.01

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture