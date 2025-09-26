By: A Midwestern Doctor

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Inflammatory bowel diseases remain challenging for medicine, subjecting many to lifelong healthcare expenses and debilitating complications

DMSO is an "umbrella remedy" treating diverse ailments through reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and reviving dying cells, making it uniquely suited for treating gastrointestinal disorders

Extensive data shows DMSO produces incredible results for inflammatory bowel disorders (Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, IBS, diverticulitis, leaky gut syndrome, SIBO) and effectively protects gastrointestinal tissues from a wide range of otherwise lethal stressors

Data also supports using DMSO for severe GI tract issues (gastritis, peptic ulcers, liver cirrhosis, cholecystitis, pancreatitis, peritonitis, amyloidosis) and problems like hemorrhoids and prostate enlargement

This article will review how DMSO can be used to treat those conditions

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Living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a daily balancing act marked by unpredictability. Symptoms like abdominal pain, urgent diarrhea, and fatigue can flare without warning, disrupting plans and demanding constant awareness of diet, stress, and bathroom access. During flares, physical toll — cramping, bloating, sometimes blood in stool — proves exhausting, while remission periods offer relief but never erase underlying uncertainty.

In 2025, I discussed the silent epidemic of chronic constipation affecting 15% to 16%1 of adults, with almost all (14% of adults) having constipation with no known cause — resulting in millions placed on lifetime laxatives rather than addressing actual causes. The situation with inflammatory bowel diseases (affecting approximately 1.17% of adults)2 is similar as rates keep increasing, yet no one knows their causes, allowing an increasingly costly status quo to perpetuate.3

This greatly disincentivizes research into actual causes (specific pesticides and herbicides — like glyphosate — have been repeatedly linked to IBD — as have junk food diets and food allergies).4

We've seen numerous children develop Crohn's disease after meningococcal vaccines, but have never seen this link discussed — possibly due to Wakefield's infamous 1998 paper5 (along with three earlier ones linking the measles vaccine virus to IBD6,7,8) showing children with autism after MMR had significant inflammatory bowel diseases, making this topic taboo.

Note: Vaccines are designed to hyperstimulate the immune system, and extensive evidence links them to autoimmunity (e.g., we’ve seen many develop Crohn’s disease after a college-required meningococcal vaccine, which by design hyperstimulates the immune system).

One of the most common COVID vaccine side effects was exacerbating pre-existing autoimmune disorders (an Israeli government study found 24.2% of booster recipients developed exacerbated autoimmune conditions),9 and we saw numerous debilitating IBD onsets or exacerbations following COVID vaccination. Likewise, in England, after the vaccine rollout, there was a 3-fold increase in disabilities due to both gastrointestinal and autoimmune disorders.10

Finally, as severe illnesses are rarer than mild ones (e.g., far more were disabled than killed by the COVID vaccines),11 a much larger portion of adults are affected by chronic gut inflammation (e.g., 6.1% of Americans have irritable bowel syndrome)12 — with many of these disorders (e.g., leaky gut syndrome or moderate gluten sensitivity) being either understudied or outright dismissed by the medical system.

As such, while reviewing the literature on DMSO, I was immediately struck by the rapid and dramatic IBD improvements reported in many cases. These reports included diagnostic testing confirming complete remission of Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, consistent and rapid relief of the colicky pain commonly associated with IBD, and successful treatment of an intermittent, severe colonic paralysis following colon cancer surgery alongside progressing scleroderma.

Several authors specifically noted that IBD responded exceptionally well to DMSO — something a reader shared they had also observed in their own ulcerative colitis patients. Likewise, I periodically have exchanges like this (which was shared with the reader’s permission):

“Hi! I’m desperately hoping you can help me. How would I take DMSO to help a diverticulitis flare up? Thank you so so much! I don’t trust anyone else but you!”

I wrote a quick reply 19 minutes later, and then two hours and 12 minutes later received this reply:

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart!!! You saved me.”

Then, I asked how fast the response was:

“It actually helped a lot very quickly!! I think taking it really helped to decrease the pain and inflammation. I was ready to go to the hospital! Thank you again from the bottom of my heart!”

Umbrella Remedies

Given that DMSO is primarily thought of as a pain treatment (due to the rapid and dramatic improvement it frequently produces), it seems quite surprising that it could also produce the profound bowel benefits described above. However, in medicine, there are a few therapies (e.g., ultraviolet blood irradiation) that have the ability to cure a wide range of diseases, and as such are referred to as “umbrella therapies.”

This is because, rather than targeting a specific molecular receptor, they are able to address the root causes of many illnesses such as poor circulation throughout the body, inflammation, and cells entering a state of shock where they stop functioning and eventually die.

DMSO does that, and in turn, has repeatedly been shown to be remarkably effective for a wide range of disorders, including:

Strokes, paralysis, a wide range of neurological disorders (e.g., Down syndrome and dementia), and many circulatory disorders (e.g., Raynaud’s, varicose veins, hemorrhoids), which I discussed here .

A wide range of tissue injuries, such as sprains, concussions, burns, surgical incisions, and spinal cord injuries (discussed here ).

Chronic pain (e.g., from a bad disc, bursitis, arthritis, or complex regional pain syndrome), which I discussed here .

A wide range of autoimmune, protein, and contractile disorders, such as scleroderma, amyloidosis, and interstitial cystitis (discussed here ).

A variety of head conditions, such as tinnitus, vision loss, dental problems, and sinusitis (discussed here ).

A wide range of internal organ diseases, such as pancreatitis, infertility, COPD, and endometriosis (discussed here ).

A wide range of skin conditions, such as burns, varicose veins, acne, hair loss, ulcers, skin cancer, and many autoimmune dermatologic diseases (discussed here ).

Many challenging infectious conditions, including chronic bacterial infections, herpes, and shingles (discussed here ).

Many aspects of cancer (e.g., many of cancer’s debilitating symptoms, making cancer treatments more potent, greatly reducing the toxicity of conventional therapies, and turning cancer cells back into normal cells), which I discussed here.

Note: Most of the above have also been shown for ultraviolet blood irradiation. Likewise, similar data exists for ozone, another umbrella remedy that I plan to focus on once the DMSO series is finished.

Additionally, DMSO possesses a unique ability to enhance the absorption and potency of pharmaceutical medications and natural therapies by facilitating their passage into the body. This property has transformed the way conventional and natural medicine is practiced, opening up nearly limitless possibilities for incredible therapeutic combinations (discussed here and here), and most importantly, DMSO is extremely safe (provided it's used correctly).

As such, a wealth of data (detailed in the above articles) has accumulated, showing DMSO has a high rate of efficacy in a wide range of conditions. Since DMSO was widely available, it quickly spread like wildfire across America in the 1960s (particularly due to how rapidly it alleviated “incurable” pain).

Regrettably, the FDA then stepped in and went to war with DMSO to protect the status quo. In the decades that followed, despite the public, the scientific community, and Congress petitioning the FDA to rescind their prohibition on DMSO, it all fell on deaf ears.

Eventually, the 1994 DSHEA Act (passed in response to the public outrage over the FDA raiding supplement providers at gunpoint) simply took away the FDA’s ability to regulate natural medicines, and DMSO was able to re-enter the marketplace.13 Sadly by this time, despite thousands of studies supporting its use, many American pharmaceutical products using DMSO, and it being widely used outside the United States, DMSO had become yet another forgotten side of medicine.

As what they did to DMSO has always really bothered me (particularly due to its ability to rescue people from a life of debility after strokes or spinal cord injuries), I decided to try publicizing it and do all that I could to give a strong case for its use. Due to the trust this publication has created, many readers here were willing to try it. Much like the 1960s, when it first emerged, it rapidly caught on since that time.

Just as miraculous, I've received numerous testimonials from readers around the world about the life-changing effects DMSO has had on them. Recognizing the importance of not letting these stories become forgotten, I’ve devoted a significant amount of time to compiling them all here. While I know I’ve missed a lot (since they appear in so many places), there are now over 3,000 of them.

The majority of those testimonials match the well-recognized functions of DMSO, but at the same time, I’ve received many astonishing ones like the diverticulitis example above. As such, this article will focus on exactly what the data shows DMSO does for the gastrointestinal system, and how many reader reports mirror what is shown within those studies.

Note: One of DMSO’s key anticancer properties is that it causes cancer cells to differentiate (transform) into normal cells. Data also show that it can create this effect in stem cells,14,15,16 and hence produce the cells needed to regenerate a damaged organ (e.g., this has been repeatedly demonstrated for the heart17,18,19,20,21,22 and kidneys23).

Healing the Stomach

“I adore your substance. Your suggestion to try oral DMSO to heal my stomach issues is slowly but surely working. I have been seeing various docs about the issue for over 2 years now — and your suggestion was the first one to actually help!” — from a retired MD

DMSO has been repeatedly shown to heal the stomach and modulate its function, particularly when injuries occur following excessive acidity. A study of 138 patients with chronic gastritis and ulcers found 50% DMSO applications often reduced gastric juice volume and acidity in those with hypersecretion, generally normalizing function.24

"I have been drinking DMSO diluted in water daily for about 3 months ... Since starting this pattern my reflux has disappeared and I am feeling great."

Bleeding stomach and duodenal ulcers remain major medical issues, with roughly 10,000 Americans dying annually and around 10 billion dollars spent yearly.25 DMSO's ability to treat and prevent them is noteworthy:

In 115 hospitalized patients at risk for stress-induced gastric ulcers, 22% of controls developed ulcers compared to only 4% receiving DMSO. 26 None of DMSO-treated patients deteriorated or required emergency surgery, whereas 8 controls did, with 3 deaths.

In 101 patients with blood-coughing due to erosive gastritis, oral DMSO resulted in 8% having further episodes and 9% showing hemorrhagic inflammation, versus 29% controls having further episodes and 44% showing inflammation. 27 No treated patients required surgery, while three controls did.

In 58 patients with NSAID-induced erosive gastritis,28 DMSO reduced re-bleeding, stabilized hemodynamics, and promoted healing (7% had erosions at 48 hours) compared to placebo (50%), with fewer requiring transfusions or surgery.

Numerous rat studies showed DMSO both prevented and significantly accelerated healing of a wide range of gastric injuries (e.g., from alcohol, blood loss, chemical burns, or aspirin).29,30,31,32,33,34,35,36

A 1968 patent application reported oral DMSO effectively treated numerous gastrointestinal conditions (e.g., 28 acute gastritis patients resumed work within 5 to 8 days, free of symptoms, with 21 remaining symptom-free after one year).

In patients with refractory gastric and duodenal ulcers unresponsive to standard treatments, oral DMSO achieved complete healing within four weeks compared to placebo.37

Healing the Intestines

Many studies show DMSO protects the intestines:

“In animals, giving IV DMSO after 30 to 60 minutes of complete intestinal blood supply cutoff resulted in 28 of 29 not developing gangrene, with no evidence of ischemic damage within 24 hours.38 Many other studies have yielded similar results (along with other benefits such as a reduction in adhesions).”39,40,41,42,43,44,45,46,47,48,49,50

DMSO has also been repeatedly shown to protect against (and heal) gastric and duodenal ulcers.51,52 and to prevent gut damage from burns,53 lethal radiation,54 freezing,55 or sepsis-like conditions56,57,58,59 (e.g., lethal peritonitis60,61,62,63,64,65,66). Likewise, it has been shown to cause a 1.4-3.9 fold improvement in healing from colonic surgery.67 Similar benefits are seen in humans:

In 363 smokers (or drinkers) with duodenal ulcers that had not healed after three months of treatment, 100% of those who received DMSO recovered (with 7% relapsing in the next year), whereas only 60% recovered with standard therapy alone (with 29% subsequently relapsing). 68 In another study of 238 patients with symptomatic acute duodenal ulceration, DMSO yielded similar results (e.g., a 100% recovery and a 6% vs 67% relapse rate). 69,70

A study of 302 smokers with healed duodenal ulcers found 13% of those who received DMSO were five times less likely to have a recurrence (65% vs. 13%).71 Likewise, in 5 patients who had recurrent duodenal ulcers, DMSO prevented all subsequent recurrences.72

“I've used DMSO for Crohn's since 2012. Pure miracle for Crohn's.”

DMSO’s anti-inflammatory and tissue healing properties also make it remarkable for gastrointestinal autoimmune disorders.

A double-blind randomized study of 136 patients with recurrent ulcerative colitis (not prevented by prophylactic regimens) found over two weeks, 51% recovered from standard treatment while 84% using DMSO recovered.73 Over the next year, standard treatment had 25% relapse rate versus only 5% with DMSO.

In mice with encapsulating peritoneal sclerosis, DMSO treatment reduced peritoneum thickening by 30%, decreased inflammatory cells and cytokines while increasing anti-inflammatory markers.74

Amyloidosis (a deposition of abnormal protein often in concurrence with autoimmune conditions) is quite difficult to treat but has an excellent response to DMSO, including cases with severe gastrointestinal issues, which fully resolved following DMSO,75,76,77 including cases that would have otherwise been fatal78 (e.g., one report discusses 4 sequential amyloidosis cases likely triggered by Crohn’s which resolved with oral DMSO).79

Hemorrhoids

In clinical studies, DMSO has been repeatedly found to improve or resolve varicose veins. Many DMSO pioneers reported that hemorrhoids (also engorged veins) respond to DMSO, and there are many successful reports online. Likewise, a dozen readers have shared stories like these with me:

“My husband (who was very skeptical) used it topically on his hemorrhoids and reported significant size reduction after first application.” “Two friends had their hemorrhoids vanish after a single subcutaneous thigh injection .5ml DMSO. They both had them for many years, one for 15 years, and now they're completely clear.”

Additionally, DMSO can be used to treat rectal fissures (e.g., patented DMSO preparations have been created for this).80

Note: There is also significant data that DMSO, through the same mechanisms it heals organs within the gastrointestinal tract, also greatly benefits a variety of prostate conditions, including prostatitis and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and as such, the DMSO community frequently uses it for prostate issues (particularly enlarged prostates — all of which is summarized here).

Saving the Liver

Dozens of studies have also shown DMSO protects the liver from a variety of destructive toxins81,82,83,84,85,86,87,88,89,90,91,92,93,94,95,96,97,98,99,100 (including Tylenol,101,102,103,104 carbon monoxide,105 lethal radiation106 and the bacterial endotoxins which cause sepsis107,108,109) and to protect it from its blood supply being cut off.110,111,112,113,114,115,116

Note: One also found DMSO reduced the oxidative stress that followed part of the liver being surgically removed.117

DMSO has also been repeatedly shown to cause mesenchymal stem cells to differentiate into liver cells, explaining how DMSO is able to regenerate the liver.118,119

These results translate to humans. For example, in 12 terminal liver cirrhosis patients who stopped drinking and took daily oral DMSO and aloe vera, of the 8 who followed the 6-month program, all had improved health, reduced vomiting, and improved liver function tests (and most importantly were alive a year later).

Gallbladder Emergencies

In 50 patients post-emergency surgery for appendicitis or cholecystitis, 50% DMSO reduced postoperative wound complications to 4%, compared to 14% with 30% DMSO and 24% with traditional methods.120 In parallel, multiple readers reported remarkable DMSO results for cholecystitis:

“IV DMSO saved my gallbladder and instantaneously reduced my inflammation to almost nothing in 2013.” “I found out a couple of months ago that I have gallstones and [despite trying many things] was basically told I couldn’t do anything about it. [After a significant pain started] I immediately looked up your articles and ordered some DMSO. Since I started applying it a week or two ago, the pain and symptoms have almost completely gone away.”

Note: Agents are sometimes infused into the gallbladder to dissolve gallstones. In numerous studies, DMSO combined with another agent (e.g., D-limonene from citrus peels) was found to effectively dissolve gallstones (without side effects).121,122,123,124,125,126,127

Pancreas

DMSO shows promise for diabetes and pancreatitis. Some diabetics have reported DMSO reduces insulin needs and helps diabetic peripheral neuropathy pain.128

For example, diabetes frequently results from insulin producing cells of the pancreas being destroyed. DMSO, in turn, has been found to protect them from a toxin which otherwise triggers diabetes,129 to protect transplanted cells from immunologic attack (suggesting DMSO can reduce autoimmune diabetes),130 and to cause bone marrow stem cells (in the presence of excessive glucose) to transform into new insulin producing cells.131,132,133

DMSO also has been shown to increase pancreatic insulin secretion (in response to elevated blood glucose)134 and (at low doses) to increase the body’s response to GLP-1135 a key hormone the body uses to regulate satiety and blood sugar (and which diabetes drugs like Ozempic mimic), and was reported by Merck to potentiate insulin.136

Likewise, DMSO offers immense benefit for pancreatitis, a disease quite challenging within the conventional model (e.g., one study found 22.1% of hospitalized patients with pancreatitis died).137 In animals:

DMSO prevented the onset of pancreatitis typically induced by known triggers (e.g., specific diets and pancreatic toxins 138,139 ).

DMSO improved existing pancreatitis (e.g., by reducing edema, 140 reducing ICAM-1 expression and subsequent leukocyte activation — a key part of the disease process, 141 and improving compromised microcirculation 142 ).

DMSO treated acute hemorrhagic necrotizing pancreatitis (a condition which typically has a mortality rate between 25% to 40%143).

Significant clinical improvements have been repeatedly observed:

A randomized double-blind trial took 78 chronic recurring pancreatitis patients presenting within 2 hours. 144 Of those receiving 10% DMSO rectally, at least 57% were pain-free after 12 hours (versus 17% controls), and all were pain-free after 24 hours (versus 48% controls still in pain). All DMSO subjects were discharged within 3 days, compared to only 22% of the control subjects within 5 days.

In patients with recurrent pancreatitis, DMSO combined with allopurinol enhanced the efficacy of narcotic analgesics, significantly reducing pain, white cell counts, and serum lactate dehydrogenase levels (indicative of reduced pancreatic and peripancreatic inflammation and necrosis) compared to controls. 145,146

In three patients with chronic alcohol-induced pancreatitis, rectal DMSO achieved complete pain relief within 12 hours and resolved epigastric tenderness by day four, compared to persistent pain with pharmaceutical treatment.147

Additionally, DMSO in combination with fluorouracil was found to both prevent and treat the pancreatitis which sometimes follows abdominal surgeries.148

Treating Gastrointestinal Disorders

The results consistently demonstrated with DMSO for GI issues are remarkable and merit immediate adoption into standard care, particularly since it safely treats many conditions medicine struggles with that are often fatal. Nonetheless, this never happens — DMSO adoption by hospitals would greatly reduce heart-wrenching, costly disability and deaths following strokes, spinal cord injuries, and head trauma. Yet, despite decades of supporting data, no American hospital does this.

For this reason, it's essential that each of us knows how to administer it ourselves, so we aren't left at the mercy of a medical system prioritizing existing protocols over exploring unorthodox approaches benefiting patients who don't respond to conventional treatments.

Conclusion

As this article shows, there is extensive evidence demonstrating DMSO effectively treats many challenging gastrointestinal issues that the medical system has struggled for decades to provide a good solution for. Yet despite this, DMSO is virtually never used in medical practice — in fact, few physicians are even aware DMSO exists.

This highlights how imperative it is for each of us to discover how we can take health into our own hands with easily available remedies like DMSO rather than rely upon a dogmatic medical system which will never consider unorthodox treatments regardless of how much the patient needs it.

Fortunately, due to the MAHA moment and the widespread loss of trust in the medical system, our culture at last appears to be open to seriously considering the unapproved therapies, and it is my sincere hope that natural therapies like DMSO can at last end the suffering those with debilitating chronic illnesses suffer.

Author's Note: This is an abridged version of a longer article which goes into greater details about how DMSO can be used to treat gastrointestinal diseases and prostate issues. That article, along with resources and protocols for obtaining and using DMSO can be read here.

A Note from Dr. Mercola About the Author

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) is a board-certified physician from the Midwest and a longtime reader of Mercola.com. I appreciate AMD's exceptional insight on a wide range of topics and am grateful to share it. I also respect AMD’s desire to remain anonymous since AMD is still on the front lines treating patients. To find more of AMD's work, be sure to check out The Forgotten Side of Medicine on Substack.

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