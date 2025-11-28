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mrrobb
Dec 2

This might blow holes in the DMSO great cure all...My son is highly sensitive to Sulphides and when he put DMSO ,99.95 pure DMSO in his nebulizer and breathed in it damn near killed him..and reading into >> https://www.verywellfit.com/sulfites-enhance-flavor-and-keep-foods-fresh-2506590 << althon DMSO is great for regular people if yuo0u are allegic to sulfites..that be awear of the dangers...many people are somewhat allergic to sulfides as its in breads and about everything made...

Remember All that Glitters is not always gold

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Nov 28

The endothelial glycocalyx on the luminal surface of endothelial cells contributes to the permeability barrier of the pulmonary vasculature. Systemically administered DMSO protects the endothelial glycocalyx in the pulmonary vasculature, mitigating pulmonary capillary leak after acute lung injury. Dimethyl sulfoxide also results in decreased inflammatory response. Dimethyl sulfoxide reduced the interaction between matrix metalloproteinase 16 and syndecan-1 and prevented LPS-induced glycocalyx damage in HUVECs. Dimethyl sulfoxide may be a novel therapeutic for ARDS.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38444065/ (2024).--

Systemically administered DMSO protects the endothelial glycocalyx in the pulmonary vasculature, mitigating pulmonary capillary leak after acute lung injury. Dimethyl sulfoxide also results in decreased inflammatory response. Dimethyl sulfoxide reduced the interaction between matrix metalloproteinase 16 and syndecan-1 and prevented LPS-induced glycocalyx damage in HUVECs. Dimethyl sulfoxide may be a novel therapeutic for ARDS.

https://journals.lww.com/jtrauma/abstract/2024/07000/dimethyl_sulfoxide_as_a_novel_therapy_in_a_murine.5.aspx (2024).--

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