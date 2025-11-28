By: A Midwestern Doctor

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

DMSO is a proven “umbrella remedy” that treats dozens of “incurable” conditions and protects delicate tissues (especially brain and eyes) from otherwise fatal injuries such as a complete loss of blood flow

DMSO has a unique, almost magnetic affinity for the eyes, routinely restoring vision in disorders conventional medicine considers untreatable — including decades-long and lifelong blindness

DMSO shields the retina from ischemic strokes, intense light damage (e.g., staring directly at the sun), and progressive degenerative diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, glaucoma, and many others covered below

Clinical studies and dozens of reader reports confirm DMSO halts or reverses macular degeneration — often returning eyesight that patients believed was gone forever. Beyond severe disease, DMSO dramatically improves everyday vision: sharper focus, better contrast and night vision, fewer floaters, and many people reduce or eliminate their need for glasses

In extreme but meticulously documented cases — including a man blind from birth for 75 years and others blind for decades after severe trauma — DMSO has rapidly restored functional sight that modern medicine had declared impossible

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Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a simple compound with a remarkable blend of therapeutic properties. Over the last year, I’ve compiled thousands of studies showing how it treats a wide range of conditions including:

Neurological disorders such as strokes, dementia, paralysis, and neuropathies (discussed here ).

Circulatory disorders such as Raynaud’s, varicose veins, and hemorrhoids (discussed here ).

Chronic pain (e.g., from disc herniations, bursitis, or complex regional pain syndrome) and tissue injuries, such as sprains, concussions, burns, surgical incisions, and spinal cord injuries (discussed here ).

Autoimmune, protein, and contractile disorders, such as arthritis, scleroderma, amyloidosis, and interstitial cystitis (discussed here ).

Head conditions, such as tinnitus, ear infections, dental problems, and sinusitis (discussed here ).

Internal organ diseases such as prostate enlargement, pancreatitis, and cirrhosis (discussed here ).

Respiratory disorders, including asthma, COPD, and pulmonary fibrosis (discussed here ).

Many different gastrointestinal disorders, such as bowel inflammation, cirrhosis, and pancreatitis (discussed here ).

Skin conditions such as hair loss, acne, ulcers, skin cancer, or psoriasis (discussed here ).

Infections, such as onychomycosis, herpes, and shingles, and many antibiotic-resistant infections (discussed here ).

Many aspects of cancer, including eliminating cancers, enhancing chemotherapy, reducing the toxicity of mainstream cancer treatments, and reducing cancer pain (discussed here).

Because of how effective DMSO was for a wide range of “incurable” conditions, after being discovered in the 1960s, DMSO quickly became the most demanded drug in the country — at which point the FDA did everything they could to suppress it.

The FDA succeeded, and DMSO’s incredible utility became largely forgotten. However, due to its remarkable efficacy and the extensive evidence corroborating its medical utility, once I brought attention to DMSO (in a post-COVID world where widespread skepticism exists towards the medical establishment), it rapidly went viral, and there is now a similar interest in DMSO to what was seen in the 1960s.

Because of this, I have now received over 5,000 reports from readers who’ve benefitted from DMSO (which I compiled here),1 most of which match the effects typically attributed to DMSO (e.g., rapid healing from an injury or eliminating debilitating chronic pain). However, I also come across some that are quite extraordinary, such as this 75 year old man who regained sight in his eye after being blind since birth after using DMSO to eliminate a chronic sinus infection.

Murray’s story illustrates one of the least appreciated facets of DMSO — it is exceptionally well suited to treating a wide range of eye conditions — many of which are considered incurable within conventional medicine.

Note: The German DMSO community (including DMSO utilizing ophthalmologists) has also reported that DMSO has an extraordinary affinity for treating a wide range of eye conditions.

DMSO and the Eyes

DMSO’s uses for the eyes originally emerged after participants in early clinical trials noted that their vision frequently improved when an unrelated issue was being treated (as DMSO will concentrate within the eyes) — something many readers have also reported to me. As DMSO has a variety of different therapeutic effects, such as healing tissues, reducing inflammation, eliminating infection, removing protein deposits, or increasing blood circulation and fluid drainage, it is well suited to treating a variety of eye conditions.

As such, numerous studies and hundreds of readers have reported remarkable improvements in the following eye conditions:

Floaters, cataracts, and other opacities within the eyes

Myopia, astigmatism, presbyopia, and other focusing problems (allowing many people to reduce or eliminate the need for glasses)

Dry eyes, blurry vision, and eye strain (especially from screens)

Eye spasms and muscle twitching

Glaucoma and elevated intraocular pressure

Healing from eye surgeries and eliminating adhesions within the eyes

Growths on or around the eyes (skin tags, chalazia, pterygia, etc.)

Blepharitis, conjunctivitis, uveitis, and other inflammatory or infectious eye conditions

Note: The extremely high success rate readers have reported for treating floaters is quite noteworthy given the lack of satisfactory conventional treatments for the condition.

In turn, since many of the above conditions can impair vision (along with many more minor ones not mentioned), it is not surprising that many readers have reported visual improvements from DMSO2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31 (e.g., many reported improved night vision32,33,34,35,36). Reports include:

“I just dabbed a bit of DMSO on my eyelids and got an immediate improvement. I could see my pool shots so much better.”37 “Vision has improved, and I can read some small text again — The deterioration of vision that I felt at night after a few hours on the screen has lessened.”38 “DMSO immediately helped my eyesight by improving contrast after I just put a little above my ankle.”39

Furthermore, DMSO’s therapeutic properties enable it to reach the retina and optic nerve, thereby directly treating many challenging visual disorders that ophthalmology still struggles to address (e.g., beyond lowering eye pressure, DMSO can directly counteract the degenerative process of glaucoma).

Note: DMSO has also been repeatedly shown to enhance the penetration of drugs into the eyes, allowing lower (safer) doses to be used and to potentially eliminate the need for eye medications to be injected.40,41,42,43,44

Eye Protection

One of DMSO’s most well documented properties is its ability to protect tissues throughout the body from a variety of otherwise lethal stressors, such as heat, cold, radiation, poisons, and a loss of blood flow — which is a key reason why it produces such remarkable results for strokes and other central nervous system injuries.

In turn, many readers have reported remarkable stroke recoveries with DMSO (along with a dog who’d developed a variety of vestibular neurological issues such as uncontrolled eye movements, due to mini strokes which immediately resolved from small amounts of DMSO and magnesium).45

Note: Multiple readers have also reported DMSO rapidly resolving the visual disturbances occurring with migraines.46,47

As the eyes are also nervous tissue, similar effects from DMSO have been repeatedly observed within them:

Injecting 1.5% DMSO into the eyes of rats subjected to 90 minutes of retinal ischemia (via optic nerve ligature) was found to reduce the number of ganglion cells that died. 48 Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: One reader reported “I got IV DMSO after an optic nerve stroke and I’m pretty sure it saved my eyesight in that eye.” 49 Another shared that six weeks after a retinal bleed, 50 that eye had episodes of partial loss of vision (”grey outs”) which cleared a few minutes after applying DMSO gel to the eyelid of the affected eye, and a third shared DMSO treated a branched retinal vein occlusion in the eye that was no longer responding to standard therapies. 51

In mice, numerous studies have shown that DMSO treatment protects retinal cells from damage caused by toxic bright light exposure, preserving retinal function and structure (whereas in untreated mice, most retinal cells were damaged or died).52,53,54,55 Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: A reader who damaged their eyes from excessive sunlight exposure (due to pre-existing inflammation weakening the eye) was able to heal their eyes with DMSO.56 Likewise, another reader who damaged their eyes by accidentally staring at the sun for too long (presumably due to sun gazing) also healed their eyes with DMSO.57

Finally, in parallel with DMSO’s ability to heal damaged eye tissue, numerous studies have shown that normal doses of DMSO have no toxicity to the retina or optic nerve.

Retinal Diseases

DMSO’s restorative properties make it uniquely suited to treat challenging degenerative eye diseases.

“My son has retinitis pigmentosa. He uses DMSO eyedrops. They help his [eye’s] field of vision.”58,59

For example, retinitis pigmentosa (RP),60 is a genetic disorder that causes gradually increasing visual loss, and is incurable (excluding a rare subset that an $850,000 gene therapy treats about half the time).61 As such, it immediately caught a few doctors’ attention that their RP patients had their vision improve while receiving DMSO for something else.62

This prompted a preliminary (successful) investigation that found that DMSO applied to the eyes improves RP,63 and then a larger trial of 50 patients with RP or macular degeneration.64

There, no retinal toxicity was observed, and 22 (44%) had improved visual acuity, 9 (19%) had improved visual fields, 5 (10%) had improved night vision and 48 (96%) had no further worsening of their vision (which would otherwise be expected in these retinal disorders) — results which are quite extraordinary. This, for example, was one patient in that study:

“When his DMSO treatment was started, this patient could see hand motion only with his right eye, and had a visual acuity of 20/200 (Snellen) in his left eye. Five days later, his vision was measured as 20/70 + 1 in the left eye, and he could count fingers at 5 ft with his right eye. Three months later, his visual acuity was 20/50 in the left eye. This patient has continued his treatments daily, except for a 1-week trial interval without DMSO. He noted that his vision began to get worse during this interval, and when he restarted treatment, his vision returned to the level he had just before discontinuance. His most recent visual acuity measurement (two years after starting DMSO) is still 20/50 in the left eye, and he can count fingers at 6 ft with his right eye.”

Animal studies have also shown that DMSO prevents retinal vision loss:

Low doses of DMSO (0.01% in drinking water) protected retinal cells in mice engineered to model RP. 65

In RP model mice, from day 4 to day 23 of life, untreated mice experienced a loss of retinal function not seen in normal mice, 66 whereas DMSO treated mice had those parameters improve — scotopic a-wave amplitudes (-42% vs. +107%), photopic a-wave amplitudes (-8% vs. +65%) photopic b-wave amplitudes (-20% vs. +56%).

In Alzheimer’s model mice, very low-dose (0.01%) DMSO in drinking water improved early contrast sensitivity deficits and restored normal outer retinal (ELM-RPE) thickness. 67,68

In Alzheimer’s model mice, 0.01% DMSO in drinking water prevented the visual loss seen early in the disease process and restored the thickness of the retinal pigment epithelium.

In rats with diabetic retinopathy, subconjunctival injection of 10% and especially 50% DMSO significantly improved retinal function (higher B-wave and flicker ERG amplitudes) and restored retinal thickness.69

In parallel, readers have reported a variety of significant visual improvements from DMSO in a variety of eye disorders (e.g., vision loss due to RP, glaucoma, or multiple sclerosis), including many instances where “incurable” macular degeneration (AMD) improved70,71,72,73,74,75,76,77,78,79,80,81,82 (or stopped progressing83,84,85):

“I personally have used eye drops for 6-7 years. It has effectively stopped my macular degeneration.”86 “Personally I have used DMSO eye drops for three years. My retina doc said my scarring is down 50% with my AMD.”87 “I use DMSO eye drops for my macular degeneration, and it brought my sight from 25/40 to 20/25.”88 “I [have AMD] and have been using 40% DMSO for three weeks. Before, I was having ink-blot-like hallucinations that severely affected my central vision, to the point where I couldn’t drive at night even with my glasses on. Just three weeks later, I can now drive at night in the rain without wearing glasses at all, and the impairment in my central vision is completely gone.”89 “I tested my AMD with an Amsler’s chart earlier this year and my left eye showed distorted lines. After a month of DMSO, I had no more distortions.”90 “My husband has macular degeneration and he is using DMSO. It’s been about four months and his vision has not gotten worse, I think it’s improving. He’s driving better.”91 “I now use the drops for my macular degeneration. Have great results.”92

Note: Most of the reports I’ve seen on macular degeneration were improvements of the more common (dry) form. Some evidence also suggests it can help wet macular degeneration by inhibiting VEGF and the formation of new blood vessels, which underlie many eye diseases.93,94,95,96

Additionally, DMSO has also been reported to heal a variety of other challenging retinal conditions. For example, readers have reported improvement of a macular hole,97 a severe macular pucker that had required urgent surgery,98 and a torn retina that had previously healed badly.99

Reversing Blindness

DMSO’s ability to treat conditions like macular degeneration also allows it sometimes to produce even more remarkable results. For example, when I initially received Murray’s seemingly impossible report that DMSO restored sight in an eye which has been blind for 75 years, I was inclined to believe it as I’d read very similar accounts within the early DMSO literature, such as:100

A man who had been blind for more than 30 years after having dynamite explode in his face, who started seeing flashes of light after applying DMSO to the head.

A man who lost sight in the right eye (along with other functions of the eye like focusing) and gradually lost sight in the other after an almost fatal impact by an automobile while skating down the road. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published After trying DMSO for hair loss, he noticed a sensation in the back of his right eye, so Dr. Stanley Jacob (the pioneer of DMSO) decided to apply DMSO to that eye, eventually settling on a high concentration (which stung for several minutes, caused tears, and left the eyes bloodshot for about 20 minutes). After this, sight rapidly returned to the right eye (as demonstrated in a blindfold test), along with him regaining the ability to see color (something his good eye had lost since the accident). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: One reader has also reported being able to cure their colorblindness with DMSO. 101

A man who had been blind for many years in one eye (only able to distinguish light and dark) regained his sight in that eye with DMSO (e.g., he demonstrated this by walking unaided in public areas and describing objects and events while his good eye was covered).

A man who was almost blind (leading to him being entirely dependent on others, like his wife, to take him anywhere, cut his meat, or keep his house clean), after a year on DMSO, regained his sight and no longer needed assistance to do anything (which was of great relief to his family). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: These results led Jacob to test DMSO on a series of patients with incurable blindness, many of whom then had their vision improve.

Conclusion

I’ve spent decades seeking out methods to treat macular degeneration, and seen a few approaches (e.g., intensive nutritional regimens, eye circulation improving regimens or energetic inputs that reawaken dormant retinal cells) “do the impossible” and bring lost sight back to the eyes.

It’s hence quite noteworthy that DMSO is both able to create many of these same therapeutic effects (e.g., by increasing microcirculation to the eyes, it greatly increases the vital nutrition retinal cells receive), and like those therapies, restore vision, but do so in a much more broad and economical way (rather than only targeting one component of vision loss).

“I’ve had countless patients who were already doing all the ‘right’ things with nutrition and weren’t getting better with their pain/autoimmune problems, and then they did well after adding DMSO.” — James Miller MD

More importantly, the fact that DMSO can quickly and easily treat “incurable” conditions like vision loss provide a critical lesson into the myriad of other chronic illnesses we are facing, as the eyes are not the only part of the body affected by the ever increasing circulatory impairments (many of which result from vaccination) and nutritional depletion of the food supply seen throughout society.

The significant health challenges our society faces require doing something different. Fortunately, as things like DMSO’s saga show, the solutions we are searching for already exist.

More importantly, we have reached a unique historical crossroad, as the dire need to fix America’s disastrous healthcare has thrust us into a never-before-seen political climate where large parts of the culture, media, and government support rather than oppose the adoption of these real and affordable pathways to health. It is up to each of us to make the best of this moment and rediscover the forgotten umbrella therapies.

Author’s Note: This is an abridged version of a longer article that discusses the evidence presented here in more detail along with how DMSO can be used in conjunction with natural therapies to treat the conditions discussed in this article (e.g., macular degeneration) along with a variety of other eye disorders (e.g., floaters, cataracts, glaucoma, nearsightedness, dry eyes, and chronic eye strain). That article, along with additional links and references, can be read here.

A Note from Dr. Mercola About the Author

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) is a board-certified physician from the Midwest and a longtime reader of Mercola.com. I appreciate AMD’s exceptional insight on a wide range of topics and am grateful to share it. I also respect AMD’s desire to remain anonymous since AMD is still on the front lines treating patients. To find more of AMD’s work, be sure to check out The Forgotten Side of Medicine on Substack.

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