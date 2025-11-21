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mrrobb
Dec 2

DMSO some deepweb refrences to the Use of DMSO > layer 3-4>>> https://drjohnson.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Adverse-reactions-of-dimethyl-sulfoxide-in-humans-a-systematic-review.pdf

If you are allergic to Sulfides usually fond in breads and about a thousand other things in food store than be weary of DMSO ....>> https://synapse.patsnap.com/article/what-are-the-side-effects-of-dimethyl-sulfoxide <<< https://blog.listentoyourgut.com/dmso-and-safety-cautions/

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Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
Nov 21

DMSO irritates my skin and would prob REALLY irritate my eyes. It's really sad that there's no advice on overcoming it.

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