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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Nov 10, 2025

GABA is an effective immunomodulatory molecule that has several effects on immune cells, cytokine secretion, and cell proliferation. Furthermore, GABA can also be found in tissues such as lymph nodes and the islets of Langerhans and at sufficiently high concentrations in the blood to activate, for example, GABA-A channels. GABA appears to play a role in autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis, and may modulate the immune response to infections. This review reports some of the recent findings that reveal the role of GABA as an immunomodulator.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3680704/ (2023)

This review reports that GABA is a major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, modulating synaptic transmission, promoting neuronal development and relaxation, and preventing insomnia and depression. Furthermore, several pharmaceutical properties of GABA have also been reported in non-neuronal peripheral tissues and organs due to its antihypertensive, antidiabetic, anticancer, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antiallergic, hepatoprotective, neuroprotective, renoprotective, and intestinal protective effects.

https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/24/15/2678/htm (2019)

GABA and the vagus nerve collaborate to control how the gut microbiota affects brain function. The vagus nerve is also an important regulator of the immune response and appears to be important for gut-microbiota-brain communication. Butyrate production has been linked to lower levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332223001324 (2023)

Green tea, white tea, and oolong tea naturally have high amounts of GABA. Some tea companies also add GABA to their tea blends for an extra boost. If you already enjoy drinking tea, this is probably the easiest way to increase your GABA naturally.

https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/health/gaba-supplements-glorious-gimmicky-or-just-garbage (2018) ----- You practice yoga for 60 minutes a day, 3 times a week for 12 weeks. Brain scans showed an increase in GABA in your brains. Participants also reported improved mood and decreased anxiety.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3111147/ (2015)

Declining physical performance with age and disease is an important indicator of declining health. GABA, an autocrine muscle factor, is a potent inhibitor of muscle function and acts as a muscle relaxant.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-41628-x (2023)

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