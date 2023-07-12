Baking Soda — Inexpensive Treatment for Autoimmune Diseases
This household staple may be an effective treatment for aches and pains from arthritis, autoimmune disease and sports; it may even help a difficult labor.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate or NaHCO3) has a number of medicinal uses and benefits. It’s commonly known to have alkalinizing, antacid and electrolyte replacement properties
Studies have shown drinking baking soda solution can help pregnant women who are having a slow or difficult labor to avoid C-sections in about 20% of cases by neu…